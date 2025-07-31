Corbion delivers Sales of € 645.6 million and an improvement of EBITDA margins of +300 bps for first-half 2025; full-year outlook maintained

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its half-year 2025 results ending 30 June 2025.
Key highlights half-year results 2025:
|- Organic sales growth: +2.9%
|(Q2: -1.6%)
|- Volume/mix: +3.3%
|(Q2: -1.3%)
|- Price: -0.4%
|(Q2: -0.3%)
|- Sales € 645.6 million
|(Q2: € 315.9 million)
|- Adjusted EBITDA: € 106.6 million
|(Q2: € 52.2 million)
|- Adjusted EBITDA organic growth +29.3%
|- Adjusted EBITDA margins improved +300 bps to 16.5%
|- Operating profit € 63.5 million
|- Volume/mix growth in both business segments
|- Cash flow from operating activities € 45.7 million, Free Cash Flow € 12.1 million
|- FY 2025 outlook maintained
|
€ million
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|H1 growth
|H1
Organic growth
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q2 growth
|Q2
Organic growth
|Sales
|645.6
|637.1
|+1.3%
|+2.9%
|315.9
|336.7
|-6.2%
|-1.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|106.6
|86.1
|+23.8%
|+29.3%
|52.2
|51.6
|+1.2%
|+12.8%
|Adj. EBITDA margin
|16.5%
|13.5%
|16.5%
|15.3%
|Operating profit
|63.5
|33.6
|+89.0%
|+100.3%
|29.5
|22.0
|+34.1%
|+55.0%
