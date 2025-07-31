Corbion delivers Sales of € 645.6 million and an improvement of EBITDA margins of +300 bps for first-half 2025; full-year outlook maintained

 | Source: Corbion Corbion

Corbion, the Amsterdam-listed sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, today publishes its half-year 2025 results ending 30 June 2025. 

Key highlights half-year results 2025:

- Organic sales growth:      +2.9%(Q2: -1.6%) 
     - Volume/mix:                +3.3%(Q2: -1.3%) 
     - Price:                          -0.4%(Q2: -0.3%) 
- Sales € 645.6 million(Q2: € 315.9 million) 
- Adjusted EBITDA: € 106.6 million(Q2: € 52.2 million) 
- Adjusted EBITDA organic growth +29.3%  
- Adjusted EBITDA margins improved +300 bps to 16.5%  
- Operating profit € 63.5 million  
- Volume/mix growth in both business segments  
- Cash flow from operating activities € 45.7 million, Free Cash Flow € 12.1 million  
- FY 2025 outlook maintained  
   


 

€ million		H1 2025H1 2024H1 growthH1
Organic growth		 Q2 2025Q2 2024Q2 growthQ2
Organic growth		    
Sales645.6637.1+1.3%+2.9% 315.9336.7-6.2%-1.6%    
Adjusted EBITDA106.686.1+23.8%+29.3% 52.251.6+1.2%+12.8%    
Adj. EBITDA margin16.5%13.5%   16.5%15.3%      
Operating profit63.533.6+89.0%+100.3% 29.522.0+34.1%+55.0%    
              


Attachment


Attachments

2025-07-31_Corbion_H1Q2 2025 Press release

Recommended Reading