SCOR - Second quarter 2025 results: EUR 226 million net income in Q2 2025, contributing to a EUR 425 million net income in H1 2025

EUR 226 million net income in Q2 2025,

contributing to a EUR 425 million net income in H1 2025

Group net income of EUR 226 million in Q2 2025 driven by all business activities

(EUR 225 million adjusted 1 )

P&C combined ratio of 82.5% with benign natural catastrophe experience and excellent attritional loss performance allowing for additional buffer building L&H insurance service result 2 of EUR 118 million, with H1 experience variance in line with expectations Investments regular income yield of 3.5%, with continued attractive reinvestment rates

of EUR 226 million in Q2 2025 driven by all business activities (EUR 225 million adjusted ) IFRS 17 Group Economic Value 3 of EUR 8.5 billion as of 30 June 2025, up +10.5% 4 at constant economics 5 (down -1.7% on a reported basis) compared with 31 December 2024, implying an Economic Value per share of EUR 47 (vs. EUR 48 as of 31 December 2024)

of EUR 8.5 billion as of 30 June 2025, up +10.5% at constant economics (down -1.7% on a reported basis) compared with 31 December 2024, implying an of EUR 47 (vs. EUR 48 as of 31 December 2024) Estimated Group solvency ratio of 210%6 as of 30 June 2025, in the upper part of the optimal solvency range of 185%-220% Annualized Return on Equity of 22.6% (22.6% adjusted1) in Q2 2025 implying an annualized Return on Equity of 20.3% in H1 2025 (20.1% adjusted1)



SCOR SE’s Board of Directors met on 30 July 2025, under the chairmanship of Fabrice Brégier, to approve the Group’s Q2 2025 financial statements.





Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “After a strong first quarter, all our business activities continue to perform well, contributing to a Group net income of EUR 226 million in the second quarter of 2025. The excellent combined ratio in P&C is the result of our disciplined underwriting and of successful strategy to grow into profitable and diversifying lines of business. This allows us to build an additional level of prudence to our P&C reserves. L&H and Investments also deliver strong results. Despite increased competition in the P&C reinsurance segment, SCOR has compensated the impact by optimizing its business mix and retrocession, leading to an unchanged net expected technical profitability in the treaty renewals year-to-date. I remain confident for the rest of the year and in SCOR’s ability to execute the Forward 2026 strategic plan.”





Group performance and context

SCOR records EUR 226 million net income (EUR 225 million adjusted1) in Q2 2025, supported by all business activities:

In P&C, the combined ratio stands at 82.5% in Q2 2025, including a natural catastrophe ratio of 3.8%, reflecting a benign quarter of low natural catastrophe activity. Over the first six months of 2025, the natural catastrophe ratio of 8.2% remains below the budget despite the LA wildfire impact in Q1. The excellent Nat Cat and attritional loss performance in the second quarter allow for additional buffer building.

In L&H, the insurance service result 2 stands at EUR 118 million in Q2 2025, driven by a strong CSM amortization including some positive one-offs, a risk adjustment release and a H1 experience variance in line with expectations.

stands at EUR 118 million in Q2 2025, driven by a strong CSM amortization including some positive one-offs, a risk adjustment release and a H1 experience variance in line with expectations. In Investments, SCOR benefits from still-elevated reinvestment rates in Q2 2025 and records a high regular income yield of 3.5%.

The effective tax rate stands at 28.3% for Q2 2025.

The annualized Return on Equity stands at 22.6% (22.6% adjusted1) in Q2 2025 and the Group Economic Value over the first half of 2025 increases by 10.5%4 at constant economics5. Over the first half of 2025, SCOR reports a net income of EUR 425 million (EUR 420 million adjusted1), implying an annualized Return on Equity of 20.3% (20.1% adjusted1).

The Group solvency ratio is estimated at 210% at the end of Q2 2025, in the upper part of the optimal range of 185%-220%, and stable versus FY 2024. This is supported by the strong operating capital generation from all business activities, net of capital deployment for business growth and the accrual of dividend for the first half of 2025, partly offset by unfavorable market variances.

June-July P&C reinsurance treaty renewals

During the June-July 2025 renewals, SCOR continues to grow in its preferred and diversifying lines, maintaining its underwriting discipline in a competitive context.

EGPI7 on the business up for renewal in June-July stays flat, with continued growth in the diversifying lines (+11.8%8) driven by International Casualty and Marine, while Alternative Solutions declines by 3.8%, impacted by a large contract that was not renewed. Exposure to US Casualty is further reduced. As a reminder, premiums up for renewals in June-July represent c.14% of annual P&C reinsurance premiums up for renewals.

Since the start of the year, SCOR has achieved gross premium growth of +6.2%8 for its renewed portfolio with a stable price evolution. On a year-to-date basis, the net technical profitability9 is expected to remain unchanged for the renewed portfolio compared to last year. SCOR is successfully weathering a competitive environment thanks to its strategy of growing in a profitable and diversified way.

Looking ahead, SCOR anticipates a continued trend of overcapacity in the reinsurance segment, which is expected to exert pressure on pricing. Nonetheless, SCOR maintains a sharp focus on accessing attractive business opportunities, and is committed to maintaining stringent underwriting discipline, prepared to redeploy capital or reduce capacity if necessary to meet its hurdle rates.

Excellent P&C underlying performance

In Q2 2025, P&C insurance revenue stands at EUR 1,833 million, down -6.6% at constant exchange rates (down -9.7% at current exchange rates) compared to Q2 2024, impacted by a large contract commutation effect of -6.4 points. Excluding this effect, P&C insurance revenue would decline by -0.2% at constant exchange rates. Strong growth in the Reinsurance segment from preferred lines is mostly offset by reduced business in Agriculture and US Casualty reinsurance and in SCOR Business Solutions.

New business CSM in Q2 2025 stands at EUR 225 million, down -6.4% at current exchange rates compared to Q2 2024, mainly driven by an unfavorable foreign exchange effect. New business CSM in H1 2025 stands at EUR 935 million, up +4.8% compared to H1 2024, reflecting the successful P&C strategy to grow into profitable and diversifying lines of business.

P&C (re)insurance key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation P&C insurance revenue 1,833 2,031 -9.7% 3,692 3,868 -4.6% P&C insurance service result 241 201 19.6% 446 383 16.6% Combined ratio 82.5% 86.9% -4.4pts 83.7% 87.0% -3.3pts P&C new business CSM 225 240 -6.4% 935 891 4.8%

The P&C combined ratio stands at 82.5% in Q2 2025, compared to 86.9% in Q2 2024. It includes:

A Nat Cat ratio of 3.8%, reflecting a benign quarter with low Cat activity, and translating into a H1 cat ratio of 8.2%;

An attritional loss and commission ratio of 77.4%, reflecting a strong underlying performance and additional buffer building;

A discount effect of -6.3%;

An attributable expense ratio of 7.7%.

The P&C insurance service result of EUR 241 million is driven by a CSM amortization of

EUR 286 million, a risk adjustment release of EUR 25 million, a negative experience variance of

EUR -60 million and an impact of onerous contracts of EUR 10 million.

L&H H1 experience variances in line with expectations

In Q2 2025, L&H insurance revenue amounts to EUR 1,986 million, down -0.1% at constant exchange rates (-3.3% at current exchange rates) compared to Q2 2024. SCOR continues to build its L&H CSM through new business generation (EUR 136 million new business CSM10 in Q2 2025), notably from Protection business with positive true ups from Q1 2025.

L&H reinsurance key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation L&H insurance revenue 1,986 2,054 -3.3% 4,191 4,330 -3.2% L&H insurance service result 118 -329 n.a. 236 -257 n.a. L&H new business CSM 136 145 -6.2% 212 257 -17.7%

The L&H insurance service result amounts to EUR 118 million in Q2 2025. It includes:

A CSM amortization of EUR 105 million, higher than expected, and partly driven by some positive one-offs;

A Risk Adjustment release of EUR 29 million;

An experience variance of EUR -7 million;

A negative impact of onerous contracts of EUR -10 million.

Investments delivering a return on invested assets at 3.6%

As of 30 June 2025, total invested assets amount to EUR 23.2 billion. SCOR’s asset mix is optimized, with 78% of the portfolio invested in fixed income. SCOR has a high-quality fixed income portfolio with an average rating of A+ and a duration of 3.9 years.

Investments key figures:

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Total invested assets 23,189 22,682 2.2% 23,189 22,682 2.2% Regular income yield 3.5% 3.6% -0.1pt 3.5% 3.5% 0pt Return on invested assets* 3.6% 3.3% 0.3pt 3.7% 3.3% 0.4pt

(*) Fair value through income on invested assets excludes EUR 1 million in Q2 2025 and EUR 7 million in H1 2025 related to the pre-tax mark to market impact of the fair value of the option on own shares granted to SCOR.

Total investment income on invested assets stands at EUR 21011 million in Q2 2025. The return on invested assets stands at 3.6%11 (vs. 3.8% in Q1 2025) and the regular income yield at 3.5% (vs. 3.5% in Q1 2025).

The reinvestment rate stands at 4.1%12 as of 30 June 2025, compared to 4.3% as of 31 March 2025. The invested assets portfolio remains highly liquid and financial cash flows of EUR 8.5 billion are expected over the next 24 months13, enabling SCOR to benefit from still-elevated reinvestment rates.

New developments on arbitrations

SCOR has been informed that Covéa just filed a request for arbitration to contest the validity of the settlement agreement drawn up and concluded in the presence of the French regulator ACPR on 10 June 202114. SCOR considers this request unfounded and will vigorously defend its rights. This request for a new arbitration comes in addition to the ongoing arbitration on the retrocession treaties, initiated by SCOR in November 2022 and which has now reached its final phase. In this context, Covéa has requested that the tribunal in charge of the 2022 arbitration stay its decision until the outcome of this new arbitration. SCOR opposes this request and remains firmly committed to keeping the current proceedings within the agreed timeline, for a decision to be rendered in the course of 2026. These latest developments have no impact on SCOR’s business and its ability to deliver its strategic plan Forward 2026.

This update is an ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

APPENDIX

1 - SCOR Group Q2 2025 key financial details

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Insurance revenue 3,819 4,085 -6.5% 7,883 8,198 -3.8% Gross written premiums1 4,661 5,076 -8.2% 9,569 10,029 -4.6% Insurance Service Result2 358 -127 n.a. 682 126 n.a. Management expenses -313 -318 1.6% -614 -612 -0.3% Annualized ROE3 22.6% -23.7% n.a. 20.3% -4.7% n.a. Annualized ROE excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q2 2025 22.6% -21.9% n.a. 20.1% -4.5% n.a. Net income3,4 226 -308 n.a. 425 -112 n.a. Net income4 excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q2 2025 225 -283 n.a. 420 -107 n.a. Economic value5,6 8,469 8,425 0.5% 8,469 8,425 0.5% Shareholders’ equity 4,129 4,500 -8.2% 4,129 4,500 -8.2% Contractual Service Margin (CSM)6 4,340 3,924 10.6% 4,340 3,924 10.6%

1: GWP is not a metric defined under the IFRS 17 accounting framework (non-GAAP metric); 2: Includes revenues on financial contracts reported under IFRS 9; 3: Taking into account the mark to market impact of the option on own shares. Q2 2025 impact of EUR 1 million before tax, H1 2025 impact of EUR 7 million before tax. 4: Consolidated net income, Group share; 5. Defined as the sum of the shareholder’s equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM); 6: Net of tax. A notional tax rate of 25% is applied to the CSM.

2 - P&L key figures Q2 2025





In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Insurance revenue 3,819 4,085 -6.5% 7,883 8,198 -3.8% P&C insurance revenue 1,833 2,031 -9.7% 3,692 3,868 -4.6% L&H insurance revenue 1,986 2,054 -3.3% 4,191 4,330 -3.2% Gross written premiums1 4,661 5,076 -8.2% 9,569 10,029 -4.6% P&C gross written premiums 2,250 2,438 -7.7% 4,759 4,865 -2.2% L&H gross written premiums 2,410 2,637 -8.6% 4,810 5,164 -6.9% Investment income on invested assets 210 184 14.3% 436 376 +15.8% Operating results 347 -227 n.a. 665 60 n.a. Net income2,3 226 -308 n.a. 425 -112 n.a. Net income2 excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q2 2025 225 -283 n.a. 420 -107 n.a. Earnings per share3 (EUR) 1.26 -1.72 n.a. 2.38 -0.63 n.a. Earnings per share (EUR) excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares from Q2 2025 1.26 -1.58 n.a. 2.35 -0.60 n.a. Operating cash flow 395 134 194.2% 546 286 90.9%

1: GWP is not a metric defined under the IFRS 17 accounting framework (non-GAAP metric); 2: Consolidated net income, Group share; 3: Taking into account the mark to the market impact of the option on own shares. Q2 2025 impact of EUR 1 million before tax, H1 2025 impact of EUR 7 million before tax.





3 - P&L key ratios Q2 2025

In EUR million



(at current exchange rates) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Variation H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Return on invested assets 1,2 3.6% 3.3% +0.3pts 3.7% 3.3% +0.4pts P&C combined ratio 3 82.5% 86.9% -4.4pts 83.7% 87.0% -3.3pts Annualized ROE4 22.6% -23.7% n.a. 20.3% -4.7% n.a. Annualized ROE excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares 22.6% -21.9% n.a. 20.1% -4.5% n.a. Economic Value growth5 n.a. n.a. n.a. 10.5% -7.3% +17.8pts

1: Annualized; 2: In Q2 2025 and H1 2025, fair value through income on invested assets excludes respectively EUR 1m and EUR 7m pre-tax mark to market impact of the fair value of the option on own shares granted to SCOR; 3: The combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total variables commissions, and the P&C attributable management expenses, divided by the net insurance revenue for P&C business; 4: Taking into account the mark to the market impact of the option on own shares. Q2 2025 impact of EUR 1 million before tax, H1 2025 impact of EUR 7 million before tax; 5: Not annualized. Growth at constant economic assumptions, and excluding the mark to market impact of the option on own shares. The starting point is adjusted for the payment of dividend of EUR 1.8 per share (EUR 322 million in total) for the fiscal year 2024, paid in 2025. Economic Value defined as the sum of the shareholders’ equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax. A notional tax rate of 25% is applied to the CSM.





4 - Balance sheet key figures as of 30 June 2025

In EUR million

(at current exchange rates) As of

30 June 2025 As of

31 December 2024 Variation Total invested assets 1 23,189 24,155 -4.0% Shareholders’ equity 4,129 4,524 -8.7% Book value per share (EUR) 23.09 25.22 -8.5% Economic Value2 8,469 8,615 -1.7% Economic Value per share (EUR)3 47.35 48.03 -1.4% Financial leverage ratio4 24.9% 24.5% 0.3pts Total liquidity5 2,362 2,466 -4.2%

1: Excludes 3rd party net insurance business investments; 2: The Economic Value (defined as the sum of the shareholders’ equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM), net of tax) includes minority interests; 3: The Economic Value per share excludes minority interests; 4: The leverage ratio is calculated as the percentage of subordinated debt compared to the sum of Economic Value and subordinated debt in IFRS 17; 5: Includes cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

