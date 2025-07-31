Immunocore to report second quarter 2025 financial results and host call on August 7, 2025

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, July 31, 2025) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter financial results, before the US markets open on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. BST) to discuss their financial results and provide a business and portfolio update.

Audio Webcast

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events’, under ‘Events and Presentations’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay will also be made available for a limited time.

Conference Call Details:

Domestic (toll-free): 877-405-1239

International (toll): +1 201-389-0851

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including numerous active clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

