Press release - Air France-KLM Q2 2025 results

July 31, 2025
|Continued Q2 operating result improvement to €736 million
and strong margin expansion at 8.7%
- Group revenues up 6.2% year-on-year to €8.4bn, driven by all businesses.
- Operating result stood at €736m, an improvement of €223m year-on-year (including an Olympic games year-on-year impact of €40m) with a margin of 8.7%.
- Unit revenue at constant currency up 2.4% driven by Network and Transavia, while group capacity went up by 4.2% and fuel price after hedging decreased by 11%.
- Unit cost up 2.7% year-on-year as expected, due to air traffic control and airport charges (Schiphol tariff +41%), maintenance related cost (including a positive one-off last year), premiumization and inflation partly compensated by productivity gains.
- H1 recurring adjusted operating free cash flow positive at €0.7bn, up nearly €0.6bn year-on-year.
- Leverage (Net debt/Current EBITDA ratio) at 1.5x.
- Solid cash at hand of €9.4bn at end June 2025.
- Further progress in fleet renewal with 30% share of next generation aircraft, up 7 points year-on-year.
FY 2025 outlook reconfirmed
For 2025 the Group retains an agile approach given the current uncertainty and expects:
- Capacity up by 4-5% compared to 2024.
- Unit cost to increase by a low single digit compared to 2024.
- Net capital expenditures between €3.2bn and €3.4bn.
- Leverage between 1.5x and 2.0x.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:
“Air France-KLM delivered a solid second quarter, with revenue growth and improved margins, reflecting the strength of our diversified network and the disciplined execution of our strategy. We are advancing premiumization, pushing the boundaries of aspirational travel with enhanced products and services, while progressing on the renewal of our fleet with next-generation aircraft, in line with our sustainability efforts. At the same time, we are reinforcing global connectivity through key partnerships and joint ventures in strategic areas, and, in early July, we initiated proceedings to take a majority stake in SAS. This marks a major step to strengthen our position in Northern Europe and expand our network reach. Although the external environment remains complex, Air France-KLM continues to demonstrate its resilience and is well positioned to achieve its targets. I want to thank all our teams for their continued commitment — their dedication is what makes this performance possible.”
Solid Group unit revenue performance
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|Group Passengers (thousands)
|27,258
|+5.9%
|49,067
|+5.3%
|Group Capacity (ASK m)
|84,777
|+4.2%
|160,294
|+4.0%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|74,396
|+4.2%
|139,349
|+3.8%
|Group Passenger load factor
|87.8%
|+0.0pt
|86.9%
|-0.2pt
|Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|8.46
|+2.0%
|+2.5%
|8.08
|+2.2%
|+2.4%
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|Revenues (€m)
|8,443
|+6.2%
|+7.0%
|15,608
|+6.9%
|+6.9%
|Operating result (€m)
|736
|+223
|+191
|409
|+385
|+407
|Operating margin (%)
|8.7%
|+2.3pt
|+1.8pt
|2.6%
|+2.5pt
|+2.6pt
|Net income (€m)
|649
|+484
|401
|+715
|Group unit revenue per ASK (€cts)
|9.02
|+1.7%
|+2.4%
|8.70
|+2.5%
|+2.6%
|Group unit cost at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS
|8.06
|+2.7%
|8.35
|+2.4%
|30 June 2025
|30 June 2024
|Operating Free cash flow (€m)
|1,285
|-44
|Adj. recurring operating free cash flow* (€m)
|723
|134
*IFRS Operating free cash flow corrected from the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period and payment of lease debt and interests paid and received
|30 June 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|Net Debt (€m)
|7,135
|7,332
|Current EBITDA trailing 12 months (€m)
|4,765
|4,244
|Net Debt/Current EBITDA ratio
|1.5x
|1.7x
Operating result improvement driven by unit revenue development and fuel price evolution
In the second quarter of 2025, Air France-KLM welcomed 27.3 million passengers which is 5.9% above last year. As capacity and traffic increased by 4.2%, the load factor remained stable at 87.8%.
The Group unit revenue per ASK was up 2.4% year-on-year at constant currency, driven by strong yield performance in Network (passenger and cargo) and Transavia.
Passenger yields were strong on the North Atlantic, despite the tariff turbulence, while also increasing in Asia & Middle East, Latin America and led by the premium cabins. Cargo continued to benefit from traffic out of Asia with unit revenues per ATK up 2.6% at constant currency.
The operating result rose €223 million year-on-year to €736 million, with a margin of 8.7%. This performance was driven by a €176 million increase in unit revenues across the passenger network, Cargo and Transavia while unit costs including fuel remained broadly stable.
Q2 unit cost1 was up 2.7% as a consequence of the below elements:
- +0.3% related to unit revenue generation:
- Premiumization of the cabin including significant Premium Comfort growth at KLM (+0.7%)
- +1.1% mainly due to Air Traffic Charges and Airport Charges increase, especially due to the 41% tariff increase at Schiphol
- +1.3% cost representing the net result of:
- +1.4% from labour price driven by salary increases
- -1.0% from productivity benefits
- +0.9% mainly from higher maintenance cost at KLM (including a positive one-off last year) and increased customer compensation (related to the grounding of seven B787 at KLM in May and to Transavia France)
Cash
In the second quarter Air France/Air France-KLM and KLM extended both their Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF) until 2029. The total amount of the Group RCFs is maintained at €2.4 billion, and these facilities are currently undrawn. Through this transaction, Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM are extending the average maturity of available resources, in line with the Group's policy of careful liquidity management.
For the first half of the year, the Group reported a positive operating free cash flow of €1,285 million, supported mainly by a favorable working capital from ticket sales, although impacted by the deferrals inherited from the pandemic which amounted to €244 million. Net capex amounted to €1.742 million. Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow2 reached €723 million, an increase of €589 million year-on-year.
The operating free cash flow stood at €1.3 billion, partly offset by almost €1.2 billion in new and modified lease debt driven by fleet renewal and extension of current leases to cover delivery delays. As a consequence net debt decreased to €7.1 billion, down €197 million.
The leverage ratio stood at 1.5x in line with the Group’s ambition of 1.5x to 2.0x.
The level of cash at hand remains high and above the targeted level of €6 billion to €8 billion. At the end of June, the cash at hand stood at €9.4 billion, stable versus the end of 2024.
During the first half year of 2025, the following transactions took place:
- The redemption in January of the remaining €515.2 million principal amount of the €750 million 1.875% notes due 16 January 2025 (ISIN: FR0014477254). The redemption, via the Group’s own liquidity, underscores the robustness of its financial position.
- The successfully priced issuance in May of €500 million hybrid bonds (3.5x oversubscribed), at an annual fixed coupon of 5.75% (yield at 5.875%) until the first reset date. The Hybrid Bonds, undated and deeply subordinated, were rated BB by Fitch and B+ by S&P and do qualify for 50% equity credit with both rating agencies.
The net proceeds of the issue of the Hybrid Bonds is used by the Company for refinancing of existing subordinated instruments within the Group. This issue enables the Group to simplify its balance sheet and optimize its cost of financing while maintaining financial flexibility. The Group’s strategy is to reduce the stock of subordinated instruments on its balance sheet.
In July (after the Q2 closing) Air France-KLM fully redeemed the perpetual bonds issued in July 2022 for an amount of €500 million. These bonds were issued by an operating affiliate of Air France, that owns a pool of spare engines dedicated to the airline’s Engineering and Maintenance activities and was fully subscribed by Apollo affiliated entities.
The transaction three years ago supported Air France-KLM in its trajectory to come back to a positive equity position under IFRS and the Group thanks Apollo for the smooth partnership during this trajectory.
Rating update
- Fitch affirmed Air France-KLM’s rating at 'BBB-’
- S&P affirmed at the 14th of July Air France-KLM’s 'BB+' rating while maintaining the stable outlook.
FY 2025 outlook reconfirmed
For 2025 the Group retains an agile approach given the current uncertainty and expects:
- Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia to increase by 4 to 5% in 2025 compared to 2024.
- Unit cost3 to increase by a low single digit compared to 2024.
- Net capital expenditures between 3.2 and 3.4 billion euros.
- Leverage ratio (net debt/Current EBITDA ratio) between 1.5x and 2.0x.
Sustainability
Sustainability is a collective responsibility, and Air France- KLM is committed to play its role. The Group supports the adoption of ambitious environmental targets, advocating for an industry- wide transformation that ensures a global level playing field.
|30 June 2025
|30 June 2024
|Change
|New generation fleet4
|30%
|23%
|+7.0pt
|GHG emissions: gCO₂eq/RTK (revenue ton-kilometer)5
|924
|938
|-1.5%
Fleet Renewal
In line with its fleet renewal strategy, Air France-KLM continues to take delivery of new generation aircraft such as Airbus A350s, B787-10, A320neo family aircraft, A220s, Embraer 195-E2s. These new generation aircraft consume up to 25% less fuel per passenger km and reduce the noise footprint by up to 63% compared to the previous generation aircraft they replace.
At the end of June 2025, the Group had 30% of its fleet composed of new generation aircraft.
The Group aims to get up to 80% of its fleet with new generation aircraft by 2030.
SAF
The Air France-KLM Group is working on increasing SAF demand and usage, driving its growth and development worldwide.
On April 23, 2025, the Carb Aéro call for projects award ceremony was held at Air France’s headquarters at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. This initiative, part of the France 2030 investment program, aims to support the emergence of an e-SAF (synthetic drop-in fuel substitute to conventional fossil-based jet fuel) sector — a key technology in achieving the decarbonization goals of the aviation industry. As an airline group fully committed to decarbonizing its industry, Air France-KLM proudly hosted this event and reaffirmed its support for the development of an industrial ecosystem for sustainable fuel production in France — contributing to the country’s energy sovereignty and competitiveness.
In June 2025, on the occasion of the Paris Air Show, Air France signed the SAF component of the New Energy Systems sector contract with the French government and industry partners. In the presence of Mr. Eric Lombard (Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty), Mr. Marc Ferracci (Minister for Industry and Energy), Mr. Philippe Tabarot (Minister for Transport) and Nathalie Delattre (Minister for Tourism), four main objectives were identified:
- Set national SAF production and consumption targets for 2030 and beyond;
- Develop competitive financing models at French and European levels;
- Support the industrialization of SAF projects and ensure their profitability;
- Launch the first advanced bio-SAF and e-SAF production projects before 2030.
In parallel, the Air France-KLM Group also signed an agreement with Airbus, enabling the aircraft manufacturer’s employees to reduce the carbon footprint of their business travel by supporting SAF production. This voluntary commitment is part of the Air France-KLM “Corporate SAF” program and aims to develop a transparent, traceable, and verifiable SAF offering.
GHG emissions per RTK (revenue ton-kilometer)
At the end of June 2025, the indicator was 924 gCO₂eq/RTK6, which represents a 1.5% reduction compared to end of June 2024.
Air France-KLM and its airlines are facing some headwinds to their GHG intensity reduction due to unforeseen and external events beyond the Group’s control, including delays in executing the fleet renewal plan due to constraints in the supply chain; engine issues with part of its new generation aircraft fleet (such as several Airbus A220’s) not allowing the Group to operate them to their maximum capacity; higher fuel consumption due to longer flight time on certain routes caused by different geopolitical circumstances.
Given above headwinds it is unlikely that the 2025 target of the Sustainability Linked Bond will be reached.
Post quarter events
Air France-KLM to initiate proceedings to take a majority stake in SAS
On the 4th of July 2025, Air France-KLM announced that it will initiate proceedings to take a majority stake in SAS. The Group currently holds a 19.9% stake in the Scandinavian carrier and since the summer of 2024, it has implemented a commercial cooperation between SAS, Air France and KLM in the form of extended code-share and interline agreements, further strengthened by SAS joining the SkyTeam alliance.
Provided all the necessary conditions are met, Air France-KLM would fully acquire the stakes held by Castlelake and Lind Invest, bringing its own stake to 60.5%. The Danish State would retain its 26.4% stake in SAS and its seats on the Board of Directors.
The value of Air France-KLM’s contemplated investment in SAS would be determined at closing, based on SAS’s latest financial performance – including EBITDA and Net Debt. This transaction would be in line with the Group’s medium-term financial outlook.
Business review
Network result
|Network
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|Traffic revenues (€m)
|6,671
|+4.8%
|12,436
|+5.8%
|Pax traffic revenue
|6,197
|+5.0 %
|11,441
|+5.4 %
|Cargo traffic revenue
|473
|+2.5 %
|994
|+10.1 %
|Total revenues (€m)
|6,937
|+4.6%
|12,979
|+5.6%
|Salaries and related costs (€m)
|-1,738
|+3.9%
|-3,431
|+4.6%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (€m)
|-1,395
|-12.3%
|-2,833
|-9.0%
|Other operating expenses (€m)
|-2,628
|+8.5%
|-5,201
|+8.0%
|Depreciation & Amortization (€m)
|-510
|+1.8%
|-1,041
|+4.3%
|Operating result (€m)
|666
|+221
|+190
|474
|+384
|+407
|Operating margin (%)
|9.6%
|+2.9 pt
|3.7%
|+2.9 pt
Compared to the second quarter of 2024, total revenues increased by +4.6% to €6,937 million. The operating result reached €666 million up €190 million year-on-year at constant currency driven by higher revenues and fuel price reduction.
The operating margin improved to 9.6%, an increase of 2.9 point compared to 2024.
Passenger network delivers solid Q2 performance with Premium cabin strength and yield gains
|Passenger network
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|Passengers (thousands)
|19,752
|+3.4%
|36,989
|+3.4%
|Capacity (ASK m)
|70,511
|+2.8%
|136,421
|+2.7%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|61,621
|+2.9%
|118,267
|+2.6%
|Load factor
|87.4%
|+0.0pt
|86.7%
|-0.1pt
|Total passenger revenues (€m)
|6,362
|+4.6%
|+5.2%
|11,778
|+5.4%
|+5.5%
|Traffic passenger revenues (€m)
|6,197
|+5.0%
|+5.7%
|11,441
|+5.4%
|+5.6%
|Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|8.79
|+2.1%
|+2.8%
|8.39
|+2.6%
|+2.8%
During the second quarter of 2025, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 2.8% higher than last year. Traffic growth of +2.9% has led to a stable load factor at 87.4%. Yield at constant currency showed strong performance, up 2.8%, leading to a unit revenue of 2.8% year-on-year at constant currency.
During the second quarter we observed the following trends in:
North Atlantic
Despite a 5% capacity growth, unit revenue increased by 5% driven by positive front cabin yield development while Economy cabin yield declined year-on-year. June performance was affected by the Middle East conflict.
Latin America
Unit revenue grew on the back of strong yield (+6.1%), while load factor was slightly up at 91% and capacity increased by 5.6%.
Asia & Middle East
Growth was mainly supported by Asia while Middle East capacity was impacted by geopolitical tensions. Strong performance on Japan, Korea & South-East Asia. Unit revenue in the region was up 6%, supported by strong yield development while load factor remained stable at 89%.
Caribbean & Indian Ocean
A strong industry wide capacity increase (Air France-KLM: +5%) led to a more competitive fare environment and 2% decline in unit revenue.
Africa
Capacity, load factor and yield remained broadly stable year-on-year.
Short and Medium-haul
Overall, capacity rose 5%, with a broadly stable load factor at 85% and yield remaining flat. The focus was on stimulating local traffic and volumes to support additional capacity.
In the first half of the year, revenue from the premium segment grew by 11% year-on-year, increasing its contribution to passenger network revenue to 28.7%, up from 27.3% in the same period last year. This positive trend was observed across all regions. The introduction of the new La Première cabin, which further strengthened the premium offering, generated great exposure. On the Transatlantic network, the premium revenue share remained broadly stable, above 41%.
Premium and Premium Comfort continued its strong momentum with a 27% year-on-year increase, bringing its share in the passenger network revenue to 8.1%, compared to 6.7% in the first half year of 2024.
Cargo: robust performance
|Cargo business
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|2025
|change
|change
constant currency
|Tons (thousands)
|218
|-0.2%
|442
|+1.9%
|Capacity (ATK m)
|3,614
|+1.4%
|7,077
|+0.8%
|Traffic (RTK m)
|1,644
|+1.1%
|3,340
|+2.8%
|Load factor
|45.5%
|-0.1pt
|47.2%
|+0.9pt
|Total Cargo revenues (€m)
|565
|+3.6%
|+5.4%
|1,188
|+7.2%
|+7.3%
|Traffic Cargo revenues (€m)
|473
|+2.5%
|+4.2%
|994
|+10.1%
|+10.3%
|Unit revenue per ATK (€cts)
|13.10
|+1.0%
|+2.6%
|14.05
|+9.1%
|+9.3%
During the second quarter of 2025, capacity in Available Ton Kilometers (ATK) rose 1.4% year-on-year. Full freighter capacity was negatively impacted by longer-than-expected maintenance. Traffic grew 1.1% slightly below capacity growth keeping the load factor broadly stable at 45.5%. Together with a 3% increase in yield, unit revenue per ATK increased by 2.6% at constant currency. In June, KLM completed the cutover from the old IT systems to the new system which was already done last year by Air France.
During the WACA (World Air Cargo Awards) 2025, Air France-KLM Cargo was declared Best European Airline. The award won by Air France-KLM Cargo is a recognition for airlines that have demonstrated outstanding performance and consistently provide excellent service, show leadership, and contribute to the development of the air cargo sector, globally or in their region.
Transavia: Revenue growth and yield improvement support Q2 results amid cost pressures
|Transavia
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|2025
|change
|Passengers (thousands)
|7,506
|+12.9%
|12,078
|+11.3%
|Capacity (ASK m)
|14,266
|+11.4%
|23,873
|+12.3%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|12,776
|+11.2%
|21,082
|+11.0%
|Load factor
|89.6%
|-0.1pt
|88.3%
|-1.0pt
|Unit revenue per ASK (€cts)
|6.86
|+2.9%
|6.31
|+1.8%
|Unit cost per ASK (€cts)
|6.77
|+4.9%
|7.12
|+3.9%
|Total Passenger revenues (€m)
|946
|+12.2%
|1,472
|+12.8%
|Salaries and related costs (€m)
|-212
|+13.2%
|-404
|+17.0%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (€m)
|-204
|-7.2%
|-358
|-3.3%
|Other operating expenses (€m)
|-406
|+21.6%
|-706
|+20.7%
|Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
|-113
|+48.6%
|-199
|+37.3%
|Operating result (€m)
|12
|-15
|-193
|-54
|Operating margin (%)
|1.3%
|-1.9pt
|-13.1%
|-2.5pt
Transavia’s capacity in available seat kilometers grew 11.4%, while traffic increased by 11.2%, resulting in a broadly stable load factor. Unit revenue was up +2.9%, supported by positive yield development at both Transavia France and the Netherlands. However, Transavia Netherlands faced increased competition, partly due to redirected capacity from Middle East towards other European destinations, putting the unit revenues under pressure. Also the increase in Schiphol tariffs in combination with the increase of the ticket tax last year which is resulting in higher ticket prices was pushing travelers to airports in Germany. In France performance was affected by a strike that led to significant customer compensations. Overall, unit cost increased by 4.9% despite lower fuel prices, mainly due to an increase in wet leases activity for Transavia the Netherlands.
Maintenance business: double digit growth and improved operating margin sssss
|Maintenance
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|Change
|2025
|Change
|Total Revenues (€m)
|1,378
|+14.6%
|2,789
|+15.0%
|o/w Third party revenues (€m)
|562
|+19.3%
|1,153
|+15.2%
|External expenses (€m)
|-885
|+11.3%
|-1,813
|+13.1%
|Salaries and related costs (€m)
|-320
|+7.8%
|-638
|+8.0%
|Depreciation & Amortization (€m)
|-103
|+40.7%
|-203
|+22.1%
|Operating result (€m)
|70
|+33
|135
|+69
|Operating margin (%)
|5.1%
|+2.0pt
|4.8%
|+2.1pt
The maintenance segment continued its strong growth in Q2 2025 with third-party revenues up 19.3%, driven by a strong recovery on the engine activities. The total revenues rose 14.6%. The operating result increased by €33 million and the operating margin improved to 5.1%, up 2.0 point from 2024.
On June 17th, AFI KLM E&M, the MRO branch of Air France-KLM, and AerCap have announced that they have entered into exclusive negotiations to form a LEAP engine leasing joint venture. The parties intend to jointly own and manage a fleet of CFMI LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines enabling uninterrupted Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX fleet operations, while engines are going for a quick-turn or performance restoration shop visit within the AFI KLM E&M MRO network. The formation of this joint venture, which is subject to any necessary approval, will strengthen Air France KLM positioning on the MRO market by leveraging combined and complementary expertise in engine leasing, asset management and MRO services providing comprehensive MRO support to its customers all over the world.
Through the second quarter 2025, AFI KLM E&M also finalized and announced numerous major long-term MRO contracts including:
- a 13-years agreement with Saudia Group for the maintenance of its GE90 engines powering Saudia's Boeing 777 fleet,
- an agreement with Salam Air for Leap 1A quick-turn maintenance,
- a 3-years agreement with Kuwait Airways for its Auxiliary Power Units installed on its Boeing 777 fleet,
- an extension of the current engine maintenance support to Air Austral long-haul 777 aircraft.
With these new contracts, Air France KLM MRO activity reinforces even further its market positioning and grows its order book on key strategic segments.
Air France’s Q2 operating result improved significantly on unit revenue growth
Air France Group
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|2025
|change
|Revenues (in €m)
|5,181
|+7.9%
|9,527
|+7.8%
|Salaries and related costs (in €m)
|-1,440
|+3.9%
|-2,810
|+7.0%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (in €m)
|-951
|-11.3%
|-1,903
|-7.5%
|Other operating expenses (in €m)
|-1,842
|+6.0%
|-3,592
|+6.3%
|Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
|-458
|+11.3%
|-913
|+10.8%
|Operating result (in €m)
|490
|+295
|308
|+361
|Operating margin (%)
|9.5%
|+5.4pt
|3.2%
|+3.8pt
In the second quarter, the operating result reached €490 million, up €295 million year-on-year. This performance was mainly driven by strong unit revenue growth (+3.4% year-on-year), reflecting the absence of last year’s €40m Olympic Games impact, sustained premium demand and high yield alongside lower fuel prices. Air France Group achieved an operating margin of 9.5%, up 5.4 points from 2024, despite the increase in the solidarity tax on flight tickets (TSBA), effective March 1, 2025, which is expected to impact the 2025 operating result by €90-170 million.
KLM: Operating margin under pressure due to cost headwinds
KLM Group
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|2025
|change
|Revenues (in €m)
|3,399
|+4.0%
|6,345
|+5.7%
|Salaries and related costs (in €m)
|-1,030
|+6.8%
|-2,047
|+4.3%
|Aircraft fuel, excl. ETS (in €m)
|-648
|-12.3%
|-1,289
|-9.8%
|Other operating expenses (in €m)
|-1,250
|+17.8%
|-2,469
|+15.0%
|Depreciation & Amortization (in €m)
|-274
|+12.5%
|-542
|+9.4%
|Operating result (in €m)
|197
|-63
|-2
|+28
|Operating margin (%)
|5.8%
|-2.2pt
|0.0%
|+0.5pt
Second quarter revenues grew 4.0%, in line with capacity growth. Yields improved for passenger network, Cargo and Transavia, while load factors decreased for all three businesses.
The change in operating result reflects the impact of the NATO summit in June and last years’ positive maintenance-related one-off. Further improvement was constrained by higher Schiphol tariffs, the grounding of seven 787 aircraft in May, and last year’s CLA increase, mitigated by the delivery of Back on Track initiatives.
The Back on Track program delivered €185 million in the first half of the year, as planned, with main contributions coming from various cost and revenue-improving initiatives and Maintenance. The latter supported performance by increasing third-party revenues and reducing non-performance cost at KLM. Productivity gains began in the second quarter from ground staff and cabin crew, though further acceleration depends partly on the outcome of ongoing CLA discussions. Meanwhile, Schiphol tariffs increased as of April and maintenance costs remain elevated. Despite headwinds like the delayed implementation of the CLA, the Back on track target of €450 million remains unchanged.
Flying Blue delivers solid growth and robust margin in Q2
Flying Blue Miles
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|change
|2025
|change
|Revenue (in €m)
|226
|+18
|425
|+21
|o/w Third party revenues (in €m)
|155
|+16
|285
|+13
|Operating result (in €m)
|60
|+6
|106
|+5
|Operating margin (%)
|26.5%
|0.5pt
|24.9%
|-0.0pt
In the second quarter Flying Blue Miles generated €226 million total revenue, including revenues from third party airline and non-airline partners. The operating margin reached 26.5%.
Overall Flying Blue delivered a strong performance in the second quarter thanks to:
- Strong non airline partner Mile revenue growth,
- Development of young partnerships (Uber, Revolut) and focus on new ones,
- Back to normal seat availability for mileage redemption in April and May, while June showed less availability compared to last year (result of Olympic Games).
Nb: Sum of individual airline and Flying Blue results does not add up to AF-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level.
Income statement
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|in € million
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|restated *
|Revenues from ordinary activities
|8,443
|7,949
|6 %
|15,608
|14,603
|7 %
|Aircraft fuel
|-1,599
|-1,811
|-12 %
|-3,192
|-3,485
|-8 %
|Carbon emission
|-81
|-63
|29 %
|-151
|-125
|21 %
|Chartering costs
|-126
|-124
|2 %
|-232
|-247
|-6 %
|Landing fees and air routes charges
|-604
|-523
|15 %
|-1,116
|-976
|14 %
|Catering
|-246
|-232
|6 %
|-471
|-434
|9 %
|Handling charges and other operating costs
|-543
|-510
|6 %
|-1,041
|-974
|7 %
|Aircraft maintenance costs
|-848
|-790
|7 %
|-1,824
|-1,598
|14 %
|Commercial and distribution costs
|-284
|-275
|3 %
|-568
|-553
|3 %
|Other external expenses
|-490
|-503
|-3 %
|-1,013
|-993
|2 %
|Salaries and related costs
|-2,475
|-2,351
|5 %
|-4,867
|-4,596
|6 %
|Taxes other than income taxes
|-39
|-39
|0 %
|-102
|-96
|6 %
|Capitalized production
|336
|361
|-7 %
|755
|728
|4 %
|Other income and expenses
|26
|81
|-68 %
|80
|91
|-12 %
|Amortization, depreciation and provisions
|-734
|-657
|12 %
|-1,457
|-1,321
|10 %
|Total operating expenses
|-7,707
|-7,436
|4 %
|-15,199
|-14,579
|4 %
|Income from current operations
|736
|513
|43 %
|409
|24
|nm
|Sales of aircraft equipment
|-1
|-4
|-75 %
|-2
|15
|nm
|Other non current income and expenses
|-9
|-116
|-92 %
|-10
|-118
|-92 %
|Income from operating activities
|726
|393
|85 %
|397
|-79
|nm
|Interests expenses
|-147
|-154
|-5 %
|-309
|-314
|-2 %
|Income from cash & cash equivalent
|45
|78
|-42 %
|102
|170
|-40 %
|Net cost of financial debt
|-102
|-76
|34 %
|-207
|-144
|44 %
|Other financial income and expenses
|297
|-103
|nm
|398
|-213
|nm
|Income before tax
|921
|214
|nm
|588
|-436
|nm
|Income taxes
|-279
|-49
|nm
|-176
|119
|nm
|Net income of consolidated companies
|642
|165
|nm
|412
|-317
|nm
|Share of profits (losses) of associates
|7
|–
|nm
|-11
|3
|nm
|Net Income for the period
|649
|165
|nm
|401
|-314
|nm
|Net income - Non controlling interests
|44
|44
|0 %
|87
|86
|1 %
|Net income - Group part
|605
|121
|nm
|314
|-400
|nm
Note: the sum of “Salaries and related costs” in the business review section is not equal to the above mentioned figure due to corporate overhead, IT and other businesses not directly related to Network, Maintenance or Transavia
Consolidated balance sheet
|Assets
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(in € million)
|Goodwill
|223
|226
|Intangible assets
|1,167
|1,150
|Flight equipment
|13,392
|12,347
|Other property, plant and equipment
|1,587
|1,533
|Right-of-use assets
|8,479
|7,592
|Investments in equity associates
|205
|216
|Pension assets
|56
|66
|Other non-current financial assets
|1,066
|1,369
|Non-current derivatives financial assets
|118
|195
|Deferred tax assets
|518
|662
|Other non-current assets
|448
|214
|Total non-current assets
|27,259
|25,570
|Other current financial assets
|1,464
|1,190
|Current derivatives financial assets
|57
|249
|Inventories
|993
|959
|Trade receivables
|2,404
|2,051
|Other current assets
|1,271
|1,260
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4,850
|4,829
|Assets held for sale
|49
|47
|Total current assets
|11,088
|10,585
|Total assets
|38,347
|36,155
|Liabilities and equity
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(in € million)
|Issued capital
|263
|263
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,560
|7,560
|Treasury shares
|-27
|-27
|Perpetual
|1,554
|1,078
|Reserves and retained earnings
|-10,166
|-10,638
|Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
|-816
|-1,764
|Perpetual
|2,088
|2,530
|Reserves and retained earnings
|37
|33
|Equity attributable Non-controlling interests
|2,125
|2,563
|Total equity
|1,309
|799
|Pension provisions
|1,681
|1,686
|Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions
|4,513
|4,493
|Non-current financial liabilities
|6,512
|7,254
|Non-current lease debt
|4,864
|4,714
|Non-current derivatives financial liabilities
|292
|32
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2
|2
|Other non-current liabilities
|807
|904
|Total non-current liabilities
|18,671
|19,085
|Current return obligation liability and other provisions
|1,096
|1,181
|Current financial liabilities
|1,952
|1,692
|Current lease debt
|922
|982
|Current derivatives financial liabilities
|324
|137
|Trade payables
|2,516
|2,608
|Deferred revenue on ticket sales
|5,606
|4,097
|Frequent flyer programs
|906
|906
|Other current liabilities
|5,015
|4,668
|Bank overdrafts
|30
|–
|Total current liabilities
|18,367
|16,271
|Total equity and liabilities
|38,347
|36,155
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from January 1 until June 30, 2025
|Period from January 1 to June 30
|2025
|2024
|(in € million)
|Net income
|401
|-314
|Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
|1,457
|1,321
|Financial provisions
|150
|141
|Cost of net debt
|206
|144
|Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|2
|-21
|Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates
|–
|-2
|Derivatives – non monetary result
|-2
|6
|Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
|-616
|28
|Share of (profits) losses of associates
|11
|-3
|Deferred taxes
|103
|-153
|Other non-monetary items
|18
|17
|Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital
|1,730
|1,164
|Increase (decrease) in working capital
|1,297
|486
|CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|3,027
|1,650
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
|-11
|-3
|Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
|–
|8
|Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|-2,315
|-2,067
|Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|573
|373
|Interest received
|88
|156
|Dividends received
|9
|1
|Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
|14
|131
|CASH-FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-1,642
|-1,401
|Payments to acquire treasury shares
|-1
|–
|Purchase of minority interest without change of control
|–
|-1
|Issuance of perpetual
|494
|–
|Coupon on perpetual
|-65
|-62
|Issuance of debt
|314
|936
|Repayment on debt
|-1,152
|-1,260
|Payments on lease debts
|-487
|-442
|New loans
|-146
|-11
|Repayment on loans
|87
|56
|Interest paid
|-407
|-386
|Dividends paid
|-1
|–
|CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-1,364
|-1,170
|Effect of exchange rate and reclassification on cash and cash equivalents (net of cash acquired or sold)
|-30
|18
|Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
|-9
|-903
|Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
|4,829
|6,181
|Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
|4,820
|5,278
Net debt
(in € million)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Current and non-current financial liabilities
|8,464
|8,946
|Current and non-current lease debt
|5,786
|5,696
|Accrued interest
|-90
|-138
|Deposits related to financial liabilities
|-90
|-97
|Deposits related to lease debt
|-86
|-98
|Derivatives impact on debt
|53
|-45
|Gross financial liabilities (I)
|14,037
|14,264
|Cash and cash equivalent
|4,850
|4,829
|Marketable securities > 3 months
|1,030
|1,046
|Bonds
|1,052
|1,057
|Bank overdrafts
|-30
|–
|Net cash (II)
|6,902
|6,932
|Net debt (I-II)
|7,135
|7,332
Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in € million)
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|1,121
|881
|3,027
|1,650
|Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|-1,102
|-1,413
|-2,315
|-2,067
|Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets
|256
|348
|573
|373
|Operating free cash flow
|275
|-184
|1,285
|-44
|Interest paid and received
|-224
|-172
|-319
|-230
|Payments on lease debts
|-234
|-223
|-487
|-442
|Operating free cash flow adjusted
|-183
|-579
|479
|-716
|Exceptional payments made/(received) (1)
|122
|120
|244
|850
|Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow
|-61
|-459
|723
|134
(1) Exceptional payments made/(received), restated from operating free cash flow for the calculation of recurring operating free cash flow adjusted, correspond to the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period.
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
|In € million
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2023
|Sept 30, 2023
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|1,390
|1,377
|1,375
|1,356
|1,354
|1,349
|1,352
|1,331
|Flight equipment
|13,392
|12,835
|12,347
|12,607
|12,197
|11,646
|11,501
|11,296
|Other property, plant and equipment
|1,587
|1,554
|1,533
|1,500
|1,456
|1,438
|1,431
|1,379
|Right of use assets
|8,479
|8,030
|7,592
|6,652
|6,479
|5,902
|5,956
|5,596
|Investments in equity associates
|205
|212
|216
|240
|134
|134
|129
|127
|Financial assets excluding marketable securities, accrued interests and financial deposits
|194
|196
|195
|218
|211
|214
|219
|191
|Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
|-5,167
|-5,246
|-5,224
|-4,553
|-4,700
|-4,523
|-4,346
|-4,481
|WCR2
|-8,749
|-8,984
|-7,468
|-7,422
|-8,222
|-8,284
|-6,981
|-7,804
|Capital employed
|11,331
|9,974
|10,566
|10,598
|8,909
|7,876
|9,261
|7,635
|Average capital employed (A)
|10,617
|8,420
|Adjusted results from current operations
|1,985
|1,310
|- Dividends received
|-1
|-1
|- Share of profits (losses) of associates
|-33
|8
|- Normative income tax
|-536
|-340
|Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
|1,415
|977
|ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
|13,3%
|11,6%
Compared with previous periods, working capital has been restated to exclude the deferral of social and fiscal charges granted following the Covid.
(2) Excluding the report of social & fiscal charges granted consequently to Covid.
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total operating expenses (in €m)
|7,706
|7,435
|15,199
|14,579
|Carbon emission (ETS)
|-81
|-63
|-151
|-125
|Total other revenues (in €m)
|-794
|-732
|-1,665
|-1,526
|Net cost (in €m)
|6,832
|6,640
|13,383
|12,928
|Capacity produced, reported in ASK
|84,779
|81,365
|160,297
|154,092
|Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
|8.06
|8.16
|8.35
|8.39
|Gross change
|-1.3%
|-0.5%
|Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
|-76
|4
|Change at constant currency
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Fuel price effect (in €m)
|-181
|-369
|Net cost per ASK at constant currency, constant fuel price and excluding ETS (in € cents per ASK)
|8.06
|7.85
|8.35
|8.15
|Change at constant currency and constant fuel price excluding ETS
|2.7%
|2.4%
Unit cost per ASK excluding fuel and ETS vs Q2 2024: +4.0% and vs H1 2024: +3.7%
Definition: Unit cost = (total operating expenses - fuel - carbon emission - total other revenues) / Group Capacity in ASK
Group fleet at 30 June 2025
|Aircraft type
|AF
(incl. HOP!)7
|KL
(incl. KLC & MP)
|Transavia
|Owned
|Finance lease
|Operating lease
|Total
|In operation
|Change in operation vs 31/12/24
|B777-300
|43
|16
|24
|11
|24
|59
|59
|B777-200
|18
|15
|29
|1
|3
|33
|33
|B787-9
|10
|13
|4
|7
|12
|23
|23
|B787-10
|12
|1
|10
|1
|12
|12
|1
|A350-900
|38
|4
|12
|22
|38
|38
|3
|A330-300
|5
|5
|5
|5
|A330-200
|10
|6
|11
|5
|16
|16
|-1
|Total Long-Haul
|119
|67
|0
|73
|41
|72
|186
|186
|3
|B737-900
|5
|5
|5
|5
|B737-800
|31
|109
|36
|8
|96
|140
|138
|-1
|B737-700
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A321NEO
|8
|10
|5
|1
|12
|18
|18
|7
|A321
|14
|7
|7
|14
|14
|A320
|36
|4
|3
|29
|36
|36
|A320NEO
|19
|1
|18
|19
|19
|9
|A319
|8
|6
|2
|8
|7
|-3
|A318
|6
|5
|1
|6
|6
|A220-300
|44
|22
|5
|17
|44
|44
|3
|Total Medium-Haul
|108
|50
|138
|96
|18
|182
|296
|293
|15
|Embraer 195 E2
|23
|23
|23
|19
|1
|Embraer 190
|25
|24
|17
|4
|28
|49
|47
|-2
|Embraer 175
|17
|3
|14
|17
|17
|Embraer 170
|13
|10
|3
|13
|13
|Total Regional
|38
|64
|0
|30
|18
|54
|102
|96
|-1
|B747-400ERF
|3
|3
|3
|3
|B747-400BCF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B777-F
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Total Cargo
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Total
|267
|185
|138
|203
|77
|310
|590
|581
|17
2025 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|Total network airlines
|2025
|2024
|change
|2025
|2024
|change
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|19,752
|19,097
|+3.4%
|36,989
|35,762
|+3.4%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|61,621
|59,884
|+2.9%
|118,267
|115,238
|+2.6%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|70,511
|68,563
|+2.8%
|136,421
|132,839
|+2.7%
|Load factor (%)
|87.4%
|87.3%
|+0.0pt
|86.7%
|86.8%
|-0.1pt
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|6,686
|6,593
|+1.4%
|12,989
|12,810
|+1.4%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|50,126
|48,971
|+2.4%
|97,481
|95,638
|+1.9%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|56,980
|55,611
|+2.5%
|111,498
|109,315
|+2.0%
|Load factor (%)
|88.0%
|88.1%
|-0.1pt
|87.4%
|87.5%
|-0.1pt
|North America
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|2,652
|2,565
|+3.4%
|4,598
|4,468
|+2.9%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|18,954
|18,180
|+4.3%
|32,841
|31,764
|+3.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|21,741
|20,686
|+5.1%
|37,916
|36,816
|+3.0%
|Load factor (%)
|87.2%
|87.9%
|-0.7pt
|86.6%
|86.3%
|+0.3pt
|Latin America
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|875
|814
|+7.5%
|1,789
|1,684
|+6.2%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|8,312
|7,767
|+7.0%
|16,859
|16,037
|+5.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|9,162
|8,677
|+5.6%
|18,642
|17,843
|+4.5%
|Load factor (%)
|90.7%
|89.5%
|+1.2pt
|90.4%
|89.9%
|+0.6pt
|Asia / Middle East
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|1,461
|1,535
|-4.9%
|2,995
|3,113
|-3.8%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|11,588
|11,897
|-2.6%
|23,596
|24,113
|-2.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|13,022
|13,448
|-3.2%
|26,872
|27,511
|-2.3%
|Load factor (%)
|89.0%
|88.5%
|+0.5pt
|87.8%
|87.6%
|+0.2pt
|Africa
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|923
|927
|-0.4%
|1,896
|1,901
|-0.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|5,675
|5,676
|-0.0%
|11,813
|11,795
|+0.2%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,678
|6,714
|-0.5%
|14,057
|13,917
|+1.0%
|Load factor (%)
|85.0%
|84.5%
|+0.4pt
|84.0%
|84.8%
|-0.7pt
|Caribbean / Indian Ocean
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|774
|751
|+3.1%
|1,711
|1,644
|+4.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|5,597
|5,451
|+2.7%
|12,372
|11,929
|+3.7%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,377
|6,086
|+4.8%
|14,011
|13,228
|+5.9%
|Load factor (%)
|87.8%
|89.6%
|-1.8pt
|88.3%
|90.2%
|-1.9pt
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|13,066
|12,505
|+4.5%
|24,000
|22,952
|+4.6%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|11,495
|10,913
|+5.3%
|20,786
|19,600
|+6.0%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|13,531
|12,951
|+4.5%
|24,923
|23,523
|+5.9%
|Load factor (%)
|85.0%
|84.3%
|+0.7pt
|83.4%
|83.3%
|+0.1pt
Transavia activity
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|Transavia
|2025
|2024
|change
|2025
|2024
|change
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|7,506
|6,646
|+12.9%
|12,078
|10,853
|+11.3%
|Revenue seat-kilometers (m RSK)
|12,776
|11,484
|+11.2%
|21,082
|18,985
|+11.0%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|14,266
|12,807
|+11.4%
|23,873
|21,261
|+12.3%
|Load factor (%)
|89.6%
|89.7%
|-0.1pt
|88.3%
|89.3%
|-1.0pt
Total Group passenger activity
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|Total Group
|2025
|2024
|change
|2025
|2024
|change
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|27,258
|25,743
|+5.9%
|49,067
|46,615
|+5.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|74,396
|71,368
|+4.2%
|139,349
|134,223
|+3.8%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|84,777
|81,370
|+4.2%
|160,294
|154,099
|+4.0%
|Load factor (%)
|87.8%
|87.7%
|+0.0pt
|86.9%
|87.1%
|-0.2pt
Cargo activity
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|Cargo
|2025
|2024
|change
|2025
|2024
|change
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|1,644
|1,627
|+1.1%
|3,340
|3,249
|+2.8%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|3,614
|3,565
|+1.4%
|7,077
|7,018
|+0.8%
|Load factor (%)
|45.5%
|45.6%
|-0.1pt
|47.2%
|46.3%
|+0.9pt
Air France activity
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|Total Passenger network activity
|2025
|2024
|change
|2025
|2024
|change
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|10,883
|10,638
|+2.3%
|20,435
|19,832
|+3.0%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|36,824
|35,718
|+3.1%
|70,828
|68,542
|+3.3%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|42,396
|41,152
|+3.0%
|82,025
|79,244
|+3.5%
|Load factor (%)
|86.9%
|86.8%
|+0.1pt
|86.3%
|86.5%
|-0.1pt
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|4,225
|4,142
|+2.0%
|8,203
|8,023
|+2.2%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|30,943
|30,011
|+3.1%
|60,203
|58,389
|+3.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|35,403
|34,285
|+3.3%
|69,139
|67,039
|+3.1%
|Load factor (%)
|87.4%
|87.5%
|-0.1pt
|87.1%
|87.1%
|-0.0pt
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|6,658
|6,496
|+2.5%
|12,232
|11,809
|+3.6%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|5,881
|5,707
|+3.0%
|10,625
|10,153
|+4.6%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,993
|6,867
|+1.8%
|12,886
|12,205
|+5.6%
|Load factor (%)
|84.1%
|83.1%
|+1.0pt
|82.5%
|83.2%
|-0.7pt
|Cargo activity
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|922
|810
|+13.8%
|1,832
|1,606
|+14.1%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|2,112
|2,047
|+3.2%
|4,117
|4,021
|+2.4%
|Load factor (%)
|43.6%
|39.6%
|+4.1pt
|44.5%
|39.9%
|+4.6pt
KLM activity
|Second Quarter
|Half Year
|Total Passenger network activity
|2025
|2024
|change
|2025
|2024
|change
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|8,869
|8,459
|+4.8%
|16,554
|15,930
|+3.9%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|24,797
|24,167
|+2.6%
|47,439
|46,695
|+1.6%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|28,114
|27,409
|+2.6%
|54,396
|53,595
|+1.5%
|Load factor (%)
|88.2%
|88.2%
|+0.0pt
|87.2%
|87.1%
|+0.1pt
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|2,461
|2,451
|+0.4%
|4,786
|4,787
|-0.0%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|19,183
|18,961
|+1.2%
|37,278
|37,248
|+0.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|21,577
|21,325
|+1.2%
|42,359
|42,276
|+0.2%
|Load factor (%)
|88.9%
|88.9%
|-0.0pt
|88.0%
|88.1%
|-0.1pt
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|6,408
|6,008
|+6.7%
|11,768
|11,144
|+5.6%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|5,614
|5,206
|+7.8%
|10,161
|9,447
|+7.6%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,538
|6,083
|+7.5%
|12,037
|11,318
|+6.3%
|Load factor (%)
|85.9%
|85.6%
|+0.3pt
|84.4%
|83.5%
|+0.9pt
|Cargo activity
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|722
|816
|-11.5%
|1,507
|1,643
|-8.3%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|1,502
|1,518
|-1.1%
|2,960
|2,997
|-1.2%
|Load factor (%)
|48.1%
|53.8%
|-5.7pt
|50.9%
|54.8%
|-3.9pt
1 At constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS
2 Check for the definition, the recurring adjusted free cash flow table in the appendix of this press release
3 Against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)
4 New generation fleet / Fleet in operation
5 Data is not subject to any external assurance for review and based on best estimates
6 Data is not subject to any external assurance for review and based on best estimates
7 Excluding Transavia
