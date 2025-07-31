Air France-KLM - Etats financiers consolidés et notes annexes au 30 juin 2025

 | Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Dear all, 

Please find attached the consolidated financial statements and notes as of June 30, 2025. 

Best regards, 

AFKLM IR Team

Pièce jointe


Attachments

2025.06 - Air France-KLM - Etats financiers consolidés et notes annexes au 30 juin 2025

Recommended Reading