Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Second Quarter and Half Year 2025 Results

Luxembourg – 31 July 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN: LU0075646355, the Company) announced today results of Subsea7 Group (the Group, Subsea7) for the second quarter and first half of 2025 which ended 30 June 2025.

Highlights

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million, up 23% on the prior year period, equating to a margin of 21%

Strong operational and financial performance from both Subsea and Conventional and Renewables, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 21% and 17% respectively

Guidance for full year 2025 re-affirmed

A high-quality backlog of $11.8 billion gives over 90% visibility on 2025 revenue guidance

Balance sheet remains strong with net debt including lease liabilities of $695 million, equating to 0.6 times the Adjusted EBITDA generated in the last four quarters

On 23 July 2025 a definitive agreement with Saipem was signed for a merger of equals that will create a global leader in energy services

Second Quarter Half Year For the period (in $ millions, except Adjusted EBITDA margin and per share data) Q2 2025

Unaudited Q2 2024

Unaudited 1H 2025

Unaudited 1H 2024

Unaudited Revenue 1,756 1,739 3,285 3,134 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 360 292 596 454 Adjusted EBITDA margin(a) 21% 17% 18% 15% Net operating income 186 137 263 157 Net income 131 63 148 92 Earnings per share – in $ per share Basic 0.45 0.20 0.52 0.29 Diluted(b) 0.45 0.20 0.51 0.29 At (in $ millions)



30 June 2025

Unaudited



31 Mar 2025

Unaudited Backlog(a) 11,823 10,819 Book-to-bill ratio(a) 1.4x 0.6x Cash and cash equivalents 413 459 Borrowings (661) (691) Net debt excluding lease liabilities(a) (247) (232) Net debt including lease liabilities(a) (695) (632)

(a) For explanations and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Backlog, Book-to-bill ratio and Net debt refer to the ‘Alternative Performance Measures’ section of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(b) For the explanation and a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share refer to Note 7 ‘Earnings per share’ to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer, said:

Subsea7 delivered strong growth in profitability in the second quarter of 2025 driven by the solid execution of our portfolio of projects in both Subsea and Conventional, and Renewables. The Group’s Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 370 bps year-on-year to 20.5% in the quarter, putting us on track to achieve our full year guidance and deliver over 20% growth in EBITDA in 2025 compared with 2024.

During the quarter we replenished the backlog with high-quality orders of $2.5 billion, equivalent to 1.4 times book-to-bill, demonstrating the resilience of our strategy that is focused on long-cycle subsea markets with advantaged economics, alongside a selective approach to offshore wind. In subsea, tendering activity remains high, with a balance of greenfield and tie-back prospects for a diverse range of clients and geographies. In the renewables industry, near-term momentum is dependent on progress of the UK CFD allocation round, but offshore wind remains a long-term structural growth market and we are confident that our selective approach to bidding leaves us well-placed to deliver profitable growth.

Second quarter project review

In Subsea and Conventional, Seven Arctic and Seven Borealis installed flexibles, umbilicals and manifolds at Agogo in Angola. Seven Pacific underwent a class survey after which it transited to Angola where it is expected to work on Agogo until year end. Seven Vega was active at the CLOV development, also in Angola.

Seven Oceans and Seven Seas continued to work on a range of US projects including Sunspear, Salamanca and Shenandoah, while in Brazil, Seven Cruzeiro completed its work at Bacalhau and began its new three-year charter for Petrobras.

In Norway, Seven Navica continued reel lay activities for Yggdrasil as well as IRPA while Seven Oceanic began its transit north, following completion of its campaign at the Scarborough field in Australia.

In Renewables, Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift started work at Dogger Bank C in the UK where they will install 87 monopiles. Seaway Ventus began work at the East Anglia THREE project in the UK, where it will install 95 monopiles and Seaway Aimery and Seaway Moxie installed cables at He Dreiht in Germany.

Second quarter financial review

Revenue was $1.8 billion, marginally better when compared with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $360 million equated to a margin of 20.5%, up from 16.8% in Q2 2024.

After depreciation and amortisation of $175 million, other gains and losses of $32 million driven by non-cash foreign exchange gains, net finance costs of $16 million and taxation of $71 million, net income was $131 million.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter was $339 million, including a $59 million favourable movement in net working capital. Net cash used in investing activities was $81 million mainly related to purchases of property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities was $306 million including dividend payments of $184 million and lease payments of $77 million. During the quarter, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $46 million to $413 million and, at 30 June 2025, net debt was $695 million, including lease liabilities of $448 million.

Second quarter order intake was $2.5 billion comprising new awards of $2.0 billion and escalations of $0.5 billion resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 times. Backlog at the end of June was $11.8 billion, of which $3.6 billion is expected to be executed in the remainder of 2025, $4.5 billion in 2026 and $3.7 billion in 2027 and beyond.

Guidance

We continue to anticipate that revenue in 2025 will be between $6.8 billion and $7.2 billion, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be within a range from 18% to 20%. Based on our firm backlog of contracts and the prospects in our tendering pipeline, we expect margins to exceed 20% in 2026.

Conference Call Information

Date: 31 July 2025

Time: 11:00 UK Time, 12:00 CET

Access the webcast https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yja3wdd3/

Register for the conference call https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI59310f2a739a44ab86529d2cda595e97

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations

ir@subsea7.com

+44-20-8210-5568

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain ‘forward-looking statements’ (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘future’, ‘goal’, ‘intend’, ‘likely’, ‘may’, ‘plan’, ‘project’, ‘seek’, ‘should’, ‘strategy’, ‘will’, and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the Group’s Annual Report. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed-price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; (xvii) global availability at scale and commercial viability of suitable alternative vessel fuels; and, (xviii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 31 July 2025 08:00 CET.

