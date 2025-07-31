Wowza Powers Jotto Platform with Real-Time Streaming and Recording for AI-Driven Audience Intelligence

DENVER, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a leading provider of streaming infrastructure, is powering Jotto, a cutting-edge feedback intelligence platform developed by Quadrant 2 — a product studio dedicated to civic and community innovation. Leveraging Wowza Streaming Engine and Stream Recorders, Jotto captures real-time feedback via video, audio, and text, enabling organizations to engage stakeholders more dynamically and turn raw input into actionable insights. The platform has been shortlisted for the IBC Innovation Award 2025 in the Social Impact category, recognizing its transformative role in civic engagement, community insight, and citizen empowerment — work that builds on Quadrant 2’s decade-long collaboration with social justice organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Latino Justice, and OurWalmart/United for Respect.

Quadrant 2, in partnership with Wowza, has transformed mobile video into a powerful tool for social justice. The "Mobile Justice" app, white-labeled for the ACLU, allows citizens to document law enforcement encounters in real time and securely upload evidence for legal and public review. With over a decade in deployment, the app has served more than 151 million people nationwide.

Building on this legacy, Jotto emerged as a next-generation platform that uses video, voice, and text to capture community feedback that converts into actionable intelligence for advocacy and audience engagement. This work demonstrates how streaming and AI technologies can drive systemic change and civic empowerment.

Jotto enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time input from communities through video, audio, and text. Built on Wowza Streaming Engine and Stream Recorders, the platform captures multimedia feedback and feeds it directly into an AI engine that detects sentiment, surfaces themes, and delivers instant, visual insights to decision-makers.

Key innovations include:

Real-time multimedia capture : Wowza’s streaming and recording technology enables seamless live video, audio, and text submissions, forming the foundation of Jotto’s real-time engagement capabilities.



: Wowza’s streaming and recording technology enables seamless live video, audio, and text submissions, forming the foundation of Jotto’s real-time engagement capabilities. AI-powered analysis : Captured by Wowza’s infrastructure, multimedia feedback is instantly processed by Jotto's AI engine, which analyzes sentiment, trends, and themes to generate rich visual reports.



: Captured by Wowza’s infrastructure, multimedia feedback is instantly processed by Jotto's AI engine, which analyzes sentiment, trends, and themes to generate rich visual reports. Scalable cloud infrastructure: Jotto is built on Wowza’s cloud-compatible architecture, allowing it to scale effortlessly from small local gatherings to large-scale events with consistent performance.



Organizations using Jotto have seen a 50% increase in response rates, with AI-generated visual reports driving deeper engagement and influencing decision-making. Early adopters across government, political campaigns, business development, and events management have reported notable uplift in stakeholder satisfaction and strategic insights.

“Wowza’s reliable streaming and recording capabilities were vital to our real-time feedback goals,” said Barry Owen, Chief Solution Architect at Wowza. “By integrating Stream Recorders with Jotto’s AI, Jotto turns raw feedback into actionable intelligence - fast, accurately, and at scale.”

Wowza will be exhibiting at IBC 2025 at Stand 5.F81, where it will showcase the technologies behind platforms like Jotto, as well as solutions for real-time video across public safety, civic tech, media, and enterprise applications.

About Jotto and Quadrant 2

Jotto is a feedback intelligence platform that provides frictionless engagement and real-time understanding, empowering organizations with the insights they need to drive results and bring about change.

Quadrant 2 is a product studio specializing in mobile application platforms that strengthen relationships between clients and their community. Universities, municipalities, NGOs, and social justice nonprofits rely on Quadrant 2 technologies to organize data, answer questions, send messages and collect videos transmitted under unpredictable circumstances.

About Wowza

Wowza powers live and on-demand video experiences for thousands of customers across industries including media, public safety, healthcare, and IoT. With a focus on reliability, flexibility, and developer-centric tools, Wowza enables organizations to build and scale reliable video infrastructure tailored to their exact needs.