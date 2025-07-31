involve.me Launches First-Ever Conversational AI Agent for Funnel Creation

Vienna, Austria – 31th July 2025 – involve.me, a leading funnel builder platform, proudly announces the beta release of its AI Agent, the first conversational AI for funnel creation. Designed to transform how businesses build and optimize sales and marketing funnels, the AI Agent allows users to generate, customize, and refine high-converting funnels using simple English prompts. Users can create interactive landing pages & website embeds with quizzes, forms, surveys and calculators simply by chatting with AI. This marks a new era of user-friendly, intelligent funnel design.

“Over the past year, 'vibe-coding' platforms like Lovable and Bolt have gained traction by letting users describe apps in natural language and generate prototypes using AI. While visually impressive, these apps often mask underlying issues (bugs, unhandled edge cases, and security vulnerabilities) that make them unfit for live, business-critical use. What works in a demo rarely works in the real world,” said Vlad Gozman, CEO at involve.me.”

The involve . me AI Agent acts as a virtual funnel expert, capable of generating multi-step funnels, landing pages, and website embeds based on natural language input. Users can then chat with the AI to refine elements in real-time and use the traditional drag-and-drop editor alongside it. This dual approach ensures the user stays in complete control of the creative process every step of the way, while using the stress-tested infrastructure of the platform already used by over 4500 customers.

“We handle our customers’ customer data, so it was crucial to blend the magic of conversational AI funnel generation with the robustness and reliability of business-grade software” Gozman said when talking about deploying the AI Agent at scale in real-world business use-cases.

Key Highlights of the AI Agent:

Conversational funnel creation: The AI Agent allows users to build complete sales and marketing funnels simply by typing plain English prompts in a chat interface. Whether the user needs a lead generation form, a product quiz, or a pricing calculator, the AI iteratively translates ideas into working funnels. Users can ask the AI to make further tweaks in conversations.



Dual editing experience with full control: The AI Agent works alongside involve.me's drag-and-drop editor, allowing for seamless collaboration between AI-powered automation and manual customization. This hybrid approach keeps users in control.

“Unlike tools that generate code from scratch, involve.me’s AI Agent builds with production-tested components native to our funnel platform, ensuring security, stability, and reliability from the start”, says Gozman.

Built by AI using native components: The AI Agent can leverage many features and building blocks of involve.me. It can implement a multi-page funnel structure, add context relevant content elements, write the required copy, map answers to outcomes and more. And involve.me plans to roll out fast iterations, adding more and more tools, with the aim of eventually making it "the most knowledgeable user of the platform", according to Gozman.



Eliminates the learning curve: New users can get started without watching tutorials or reading through the knowledge base. The AI acts as a personal assistant, turning user requests into funnel features that users can tweak conversationally or by drag & drop.



Agency-level output, in-house: It eliminates the need for external help, as it puts the power of expert-level funnel creation in every user's hands. The AI Agent is like an involve.me super-user on demand, delivering results that typically require hours of training or help from an agency.

The AI Agent is available at no extra cost for all involve.me users, across both free and paid plans: This makes AI-powered funnel creation accessible to businesses of any size, without additional overhead.

It's built on a model-agnostic foundation, supporting multiple large language models (LLMs): This flexible setup means involve.me isn't tied to any single provider and can easily integrate more advanced models as they emerge, keeping users consistently equipped with the latest AI capabilities.





The current beta release of the AI Agent focuses on funnel creation and editing, but this is only the initial phase of its development. The AI Agent will expand to support full design & logic customization, end-to-end workflow creation, automation, and more. As part of the beta launch, users have the opportunity to shape the future of the AI Agent by providing feedback, suggesting new use cases, and helping prioritize upcoming features in collaboration with the involve.me team.

About involve.me

involve.me is an AI-enhanced funnel platform designed to help businesses convert website visitors into qualified leads through interactive, conversion-optimized experiences. Featuring a powerful drag-and-drop editor, over 300 templates, and a suite of personalization features, involve.me enables users to create everything from product finders and quote calculators to lead magnets and appointment forms.

With the launch of the chat-native AI Agent, involve.me extends its commitment to innovation, combining ease-of-use with deep customization and intelligent automation. The platform integrates with over 60 tools, supports advanced analytics, and is fully GDPR-compliant, making it a trusted solution for companies across sectors and sizes.

For more information on involve.me’s AI Agent, please visit: involve.me/ai-agent

