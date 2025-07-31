Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 190 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 480 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.70%.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in the country.
- The study of the existing Taiwan data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Taiwan by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 25
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07
- Coverage: 6+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Taiwan
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Taiwan data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Acer eDC
- Anson Network
- Chief Telecom
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- Vantage Data Centers
- NTT DATA
- Taiwan Mobile
- eASPNet
New Operators
- Empyrion Digital
- Epoch Digital
- Keppel Data Centres
- SC Zeus Data Centers
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Taiwan?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Taiwan by 2025-2030?
- What factors are driving the Taiwan data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the Taiwan data center industry?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Government Agencies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|55
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$190 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$480 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.7%
|Regions Covered
|Taiwan
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry
7.4. Market by Utilized Area
7.5. Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Taiwan
8.2. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Taiwan
8.2. Sustainability Status in Taiwan
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Taiwan
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers
10.3. Key Restraints
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
