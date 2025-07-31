Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of ePLDT, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, DITO Telecommunity, Bitstop Network Services, Digital Edge DC, Phcolo, and More

The Philippines Data Center Colocation Market is anticipated to grow significantly, with valuation soaring from USD 153 million in 2024 to USD 663 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.68%. The comprehensive market report covers the analysis of demand and supply trends, existing and upcoming data centers, and current and future colocation demand across industries. Insights include details on retail and wholesale colocation revenues, sustainability, cloud operations, and the competitive landscape. Targeted at real estate investment trusts, infrastructure providers, and new market entrants, the study provides essential data center metrics and growth prospects crucial for stakeholders.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 153 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 663 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 27.68%.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

  • Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
  • Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
  • The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
  • The study of the existing Philippines data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the Philippines by several industries.
  • Study on the sustainability status in the country
  • Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
  • Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 20
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
    • Coverage: 7+ Cities
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data Center Colocation Market in the Philippines
    • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
    • Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
    • Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
    • Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
    • Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
  • An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Philippines data center colocation market.
  • Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
  • The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

  • ePLDT
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • DITO Telecommunity Corporation
  • Bitstop Network Services
  • Digital Edge DC
  • Phcolo
  • Total Information Management Corporation

New Operators

  • ENDEC
  • Digital Halo
  • Megawide Construction Corporation + Evolution Data Centres
  • Converge Business
  • AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
  • Beeinfotech PH
  • YCO Cloud
  • Diode Ventures & ENDEC
  • EdgeConneX + Aboitiz InfraCapital
  • Equinix

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  • How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Philippines by 2030?
  • Who are the new entrants in the Philippines data center industry?
  • What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Philippines?
  • What factors are driving the Philippines data center colocation market?

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Real Estate Investment Trusts
  • Construction Contractors
  • Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate & Government Agencies

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages56
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$153 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$663 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate27.6%
Regions CoveredPhilippines



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry
7.4. Market by Utilized Area
7.5. Market by Utilized Racks

8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Philippines
8.2. Sustainability Status in Philippines
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Philippines
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers
10.3. Key Restraints

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onv56u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Philippine Data Center Colocation Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Colocation Center
                            
                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading