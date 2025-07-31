Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of ePLDT, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, DITO Telecommunity, Bitstop Network Services, Digital Edge DC, Phcolo, and More

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Philippines Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 153 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 663 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 27.68%.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Philippines data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the Philippines by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 20
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
- Coverage: 7+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in the Philippines
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Philippines data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- ePLDT
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- DITO Telecommunity Corporation
- Bitstop Network Services
- Digital Edge DC
- Phcolo
- Total Information Management Corporation
New Operators
- ENDEC
- Digital Halo
- Megawide Construction Corporation + Evolution Data Centres
- Converge Business
- AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.
- Beeinfotech PH
- YCO Cloud
- Diode Ventures & ENDEC
- EdgeConneX + Aboitiz InfraCapital
- Equinix
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Philippines by 2030?
- Who are the new entrants in the Philippines data center industry?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Philippines?
- What factors are driving the Philippines data center colocation market?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Government Agencies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|56
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$153 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$663 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.6%
|Regions Covered
|Philippines
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry
7.4. Market by Utilized Area
7.5. Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Philippines
8.2. Sustainability Status in Philippines
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Philippines
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers
10.3. Key Restraints
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
