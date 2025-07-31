Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Revenue, and Market Dynamics

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics is expected to grow from $33.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $52.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
IBS and IBD are types of gastrointestinal diseases. The pathophysiology of both diseases is unknown and is believed to be influenced by environmental factors, ethnicity, dietary habits and genetic predisposition. Due to varied symptoms, patients must use multiple therapeutics simultaneously. Therapeutics aim to improve patients' quality of life and achieve clinical remission for the longest period possible.
The key businesses in the IBS therapeutics market include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Abbott and Allergan. In the IBD therapeutics market, corporations include AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Amgen and Biogen. Start-up companies are increasingly entering the IBS and IBD therapeutics market with novel pipeline candidates. Global pharmaceutical companies, such as AbbVie and Amgen, are focused on label expansion studies and licensing collaborations with small businesses to develop and market products.
Report Scope
The report provides an overview of the global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented into irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease based on disease type. The IBS therapeutics segment is further segmented based on symptom type and drug class.
The IBD therapeutics segment is further segmented based on type and drug class. The report also focuses on regional market segmentation. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), focusing on significant countries in these regions.
The report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking and share of key businesses in the global IBS and IBD therapeutics market. A dedicated section of company profiles providing details about leading market enterprises is also included.
The report includes:
- 142 data tables and 54 additional tables
- Analysis of the global market for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics
- Analyses of global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by symptom type, drug class, type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis
- Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Amgen Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$33.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$52.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the IBS and IBD Therapeutics Market
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Population Demographics and Aging Populations
- Government Policies on Drug Prices
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Increasing Entry of Biologics and Biosimilars
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects and Ceiling Impact of Biologics
- Overlap with Other Gi Disorders
- Use of Alternative Treatment Approaches
- Market Opportunities
- Self-Administered Drugs
- Personalized Therapies
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Aspects of IBS and IBD Therapeutics
- The U.S.
- European Union
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Emerging Technologies
- Novel Target-based Small-Molecule Drugs
- Microbiome-based Therapeutics
- Advanced Combination Treatments
- AI for Drug Discovery
- Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Disease
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Market Analysis by Drug Class
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis of the IBD Therapeutics Market
- Competitive Share Analysis of the IBS Therapeutics Market
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the IBS and IBD Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer AG
- Biogen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Ironwood
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lilly
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- UCB
