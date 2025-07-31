Enterprise Networking Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 | Enterprise Network Solutions Market Grows on Rising Demand for Wireless, Cloud, and IoT Connectivity Amid Remote Work Surge

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outlook Report: Enterprise Networking (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise networking market size was valued at $429.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The global enterprise networking market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise networking market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

Published annually, the global enterprise networking market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise networking market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise networking landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise networking market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise networking market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise networking market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise networking market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise networking.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise networking market.

Key Highlights

Rising adoption of wireless devices, cloud services, IoT, and other digital solutions as well as growing demand for strong enterprise network connectivity amid an increase in adoption of work from home and remote working models are driving enterprises to ramp up and strengthen their networking infrastructure and invest in network solutions.

According to the analyst, enterpirse networking market would see majority share of its revenue come from fiber optic (FTTH/B) segment over the forecast period. Revenue from fiber optic (FTTH/B) reached $102.5 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $137.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise networking, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $185.8 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $249 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6%.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise networking market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise networking market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise networking market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise networking market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise networking vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Lumen

Extreme Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7xgk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.