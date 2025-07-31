Blockchain in Gaming Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Dapper Labs, Sky Mavis, Splinterlands, Animoca Brands, Immutable, Uplandme, Illuvium, Mythical, ROKO Game Studios & More

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Gaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Game Type (Role Playing Games, Open World Games, Collectible Games), Platform (ETH, BNB Chain, Polygon), Device (Android, Web, IOS), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Blockchain in Gaming Market was valued at USD 13 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 301.53 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 69.40%. The market's growth can be attributed to the growing shift from traditional games to blockchain-based games, driven by the demand for actual ownership and control of in-game assets, transparency, and new monetization opportunities.







In traditional games, players do not truly own their in-game assets and are subject to the rules and decisions of the game developer. However, with blockchain in the gaming industry, in-game assets are stored on a decentralized blockchain, providing players with full ownership and control over their assets. Additionally, blockchain technology provides a transparent and secure platform for gaming, reducing the risk of fraud.



Gaming metaverses are virtual worlds built on blockchain technology, providing a fully immersive and decentralized gaming experience. These virtual worlds are expected to be a significant trend in the blockchain gaming market in the coming years, providing new opportunities for gaming, socializing, and commerce. In a gaming metaverse, players can explore, interact, and participate in various activities within the virtual world.



Blockchain-based game providers are integrating Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. By integrating DeFi protocols into blockchain games, game developers can provide new opportunities for monetization and investment in the gaming market. Players can earn cryptocurrency rewards by participating in the game, which can be used to purchase other in-game assets or traded on decentralized exchanges for other cryptocurrencies. This allows players to monetize their time, and skills and can create a more engaging and rewarding gaming experience.



Blockchain In Gaming Market Report Highlights

The collectible games segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Blockchain-based collectible games allow for interoperability between different platforms and games. This means that players can use their assets across multiple games and platforms, increasing the utility and value of their assets

The ETH segment dominated the market in 2024. Ethereum has a large and active developer community focused on creating decentralized applications and games. This has led to the creation of a wide range of games and gaming platforms on the Ethereum blockchain, which has helped to drive innovation in the space

The web segment dominated the market in 2024. Web-based games can be played on any device with a web browser, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This makes it easier for players to access and play blockchain games from anywhere, at any time

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is home to various innovative gaming and blockchain companies that are exploring the potential of blockchain technology in gaming. These companies are developing new blockchain gaming platforms and services that offer exclusive features such as in-game assets, which can be traded on decentralized exchanges.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $301.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 69.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Blockchain in Gaming Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Blockchain in Gaming Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Game Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Game Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Role Playing Game

4.4. Open World Games

4.5. Collectible Games



Chapter 5. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Platform Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. ETH

5.4. BNB Chain

5.5. Polygon

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Device Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Android

6.4. Web

6.5. IOS

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Blockchain in Gaming Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Blockchain in Gaming Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

Dapper Labs, Inc.

Sky Mavis

Splinterlands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited

Immutable

Uplandme, Inc.

Illuvium

Mythical Inc.

ROKO Game Studios

Autonomous Worlds Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuo0wj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment