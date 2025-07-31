ZRG Deepens Financial Services Sector Expertise with Acquisition of NextCap

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of NextCap Search, a boutique executive search firm with deep experience placing senior talent in investment banking and financial services.

The move adds further depth to ZRG’s financial services practice at a time when firms are under increasing pressure to compete for proven leadership and revenue generators in a rapidly shifting market. Demand for senior-level talent in investment banking and corporate finance has greatly expanded over the past few years, driven by increased deal volume, regulatory complexity, and a renewed focus on growth.

Founded by Jill Feldman and Tom Labadie, NextCap brings decades of experience recruiting senior talent across investment banking, corporate development, strategy, and finance. Their senior-led approach and long-standing client relationships have earned them a reputation for rigor, discretion, and results.

“Jill and Tom have built a firm defined by access, execution, and trust,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their focus on partnership with clients, and their ability to leverage deep sector expertise and reach, expands our ability to deliver in one of the most dynamic sectors we serve.”

With the acquisition, Jill Feldman and Tom Labadie will co-lead Investment Banking search efforts at ZRG.

As part of ZRG, NextCap will continue to operate with the same focused, client centric approach—now supported by global reach, sector depth, and expanded capabilities across executive search, interim solutions, embedded solutions, and advisory.

“Our clients rely on us to navigate critical hires where the stakes are high and timelines are tight,” said Jill Feldman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of NextCap. “Joining ZRG gives us the ability to move faster, go broader, and solve more complex leadership needs.”

“This partnership allows us to stay true to what’s always made us successful—while offering more to clients and candidates alike,” said Tom Labadie, Co-Founder and Partner of NextCap. “We’re excited to be part of a firm that brings both global scale and a shared commitment to quality.”

This acquisition marks a further step in ZRG’s strategy to expand high-impact capabilities across core industries and functions—helping clients build leadership teams that are ready for what’s next.

About NextCap Search

NextCap Search is a retained executive search firm focused on engagements within investment banking, corporate development, strategy and finance, and human resources. The firm has differentiated itself through its market knowledge, deep candidate and client relationships, and high touch recruiting process. All searches are conducted by senior staff, who have extensive experience in the banking and finance industries. Clients benefit from NextCap’s recruitment skill and experience, as well as their specialized knowledge of client businesses, the competition, and the key industry players that enable the firm to deliver exceptional candidates.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is the fastest-growing firm in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. In December 2018, RFE invested in ZRG to provide the tools and guidance needed to expand the company’s capabilities and product offerings on an international scale.