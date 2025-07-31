Getting Paid for Shopping Just Got Even Easier, Rakuten.ca Launches Interac e-Transfer Payouts

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting paid for shopping just got a major upgrade. Rakuten.ca is thrilled to introduce Interac e-Transfer as a brand-new, faster, and more secure way for members to cash in on their Cash Back - straight to their bank accounts in minutes via email.

Interac e-Transfer is Canada’s trusted, real-time bank-to-bank digital money transfer service, allowing Rakuten members to receive their Cash Back directly into their bank account using only an email address. With over 750 retailers, such as H&M, New Balance, Sephora, Mejuri, Best Buy, Expedia, Sporting Life, Well.ca, HelloFresh and more, offering Cash Back on everything from fashion and beauty to travel, takeout, gift cards and more, Rakuten’s new Interac e-Transfer option means rewards land in bank accounts faster and more securely. Now, Canadians can enjoy the rewards of their shopping even sooner.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the upcoming launch of Interac e-Transfer for Cash Back payments at Rakuten. This is a game-changer for our members, offering a faster, more reliable, and incredibly convenient way to receive their rewards,” says Jennifer La Forge, General Manager of Rakuten Canada. “We're committed to continuously improving the member experience, and integrating Interac e-Transfer is a significant step forward in providing the modern, seamless service our members deserve."

What’s New:

Rakuten.ca members can now select Interac e-Transfer as a payout method for their Cash Back

Payments are sent via email and typically arrive minutes after a purchase is made through Rakuten.ca

No need to share banking details, just an email address is required



This new offering underscores Rakuten’s commitment to delivering fast, secure, and flexible payout options that match the evolving needs of Canadian shoppers.

For more information or to select Interac e-Transfer as your preferred payout method, visit www.rakuten.ca.

About Rakuten.ca

For over 10 years, Rakuten.ca is a leading shopping rewards program that offers Cash Back, deals and rewards from all your favourite brands. By partnering with over 750 brands in apparel, health and beauty, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps Canadians get more from the things they buy. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its 7 million members have earned $140 million in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca .

