Multiple Sclerosis 7MM Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2024-2034 | Opportunities Remain to Fulfill Key Unmet Needs, Novel Late-stage Pipeline Drugs Will Be a Key Driver

This report covers the 7 major markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market through 2034.



The analyst estimated that the PD market was $22.0 billion across the 7MM in 2024. By the end of the forecast period in 2033, sales across these markets will reach $25.9 billion, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%.

The major drivers of growth in the PD market will be the launch of new disease modifying therapies (DMTs) with new mechanisms of action (MOAs) across the 7MM that target MS disease progression which will also increase treatment rates during the forecast period, and a trend towards the use of high-efficacy treatments such as anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which have high annual costs of therapy and high patient compliance rates.

Brand erosion due to the emergence of biosimilars and generic small molecules will hamper the future growth of the global MS market.



Scope

Overview of Multiple Sclerosis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Multiple Sclerosis treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Multiple Sclerosis: Executive Summary

1.1 The MS market will grow to $25.9 billion

1.2 Current players are to remain leaders in the MS market in 2034

1.3 Opportunities remain to fulfill key unmet needs

1.4 Novel late-stage pipeline drugs will be a key driver of growth

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems

3.2.1 Radiologically isolated syndrome and clinically isolated syndrome

3.2.2 Relapsing-remitting MS

3.2.3 Secondary progressive MS

3.2.4 Primary progressive MS



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of MS by type

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for MS (2024-34)

4.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MS

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MS by type

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis overview

5.2 Treatment overview



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 A curative therapy

7.3 Preventing disease progression and addressing progressive forms of MS

7.4 Safety and tolerability of DMTs

7.5 Biomarkers for MS progression and treatment response



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Reformulations and optimizing delivery systems

8.1.2 Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors

8.1.3 Cell and gene therapies in MS

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Primary endpoints

8.2.2 Active comparator versus placebo

8.2.3 Inclusion criteria - age



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix

Companies Featured

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Biogen Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

MediciNova Inc

Pfizer Inc

Banner Life Sciences LLC

AB Science SA

Immunic Inc

Sanofi

MediciNova (Europe) Ltd

TG Therapeutics Inc

Clene Nanomedicine Inc

InnoCare Pharma Ltd

Handa Pharmaceuticals Inc

