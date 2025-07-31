Precision Farming Software Market Trends Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | AI and Blockchain Drive Innovations, Predictive Analytics and IoT Propel Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Farming Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Precision Farming Software Market is valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2034.



The global precision farming software market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for data-driven agricultural practices that improve efficiency, yield, and sustainability. Precision farming software enables farmers to collect, analyze, and act on real-time data from farm operations, leveraging GPS, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.





These solutions help optimize resource use, automate irrigation and fertilization, and monitor soil and crop health with high accuracy. As global food demand rises and climate change challenges intensify, farmers are turning to digital solutions to make informed decisions and improve productivity. Governments and agritech companies are also investing in smart farming solutions, further accelerating the adoption of precision farming software across different agricultural sectors.



In 2024, the precision farming software market saw significant advancements in AI-driven analytics, automation, and interoperability. Cloud-based farm management systems became more widely adopted, allowing farmers to access critical data from any location and make real-time decisions. AI-powered predictive analytics improved weather forecasting, crop health assessment, and disease detection, reducing yield losses.



The integration of blockchain technology enhanced supply chain traceability, ensuring transparency from farm to consumer. Mobile applications designed for small-scale farmers gained traction, making precision farming tools more accessible. However, data security concerns and challenges related to system integration across different agricultural technologies remained key barriers to seamless implementation.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the precision farming software market is expected to benefit from advancements in edge computing, AI-powered automation, and real-time monitoring solutions. The deployment of 5G networks will enhance data transmission speeds, enabling farmers to receive instant insights for decision-making. The integration of satellite imagery and drone-based analytics will further improve crop monitoring capabilities, allowing for more precise interventions.



AI-driven robotics will automate farm tasks such as seeding, weeding, and harvesting, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency. Additionally, sustainability-focused precision farming solutions will gain traction, helping farmers optimize water use, reduce chemical inputs, and lower carbon footprints. As digital agriculture evolves, precision farming software will continue to revolutionize farm management, ensuring higher productivity and sustainability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Market Trends

Expansion of AI and Machine Learning in Farming Software:

AI-powered analytics are enabling predictive insights for crop health, weather patterns, and resource management, improving decision-making for farmers.

Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Farm Management Solutions:

Cloud platforms are enhancing accessibility, data storage, and integration, making precision farming software more scalable and efficient.

Growth of Blockchain for Agricultural Supply Chain Transparency:

Blockchain technology is being used to improve traceability and ensure food safety across global supply chains.

Integration of IoT and Smart Sensors for Real-Time Monitoring:

IoT-based precision farming software is providing real-time insights into soil conditions, weather changes, and crop health.

Advancements in Drone and Satellite-Based Analytics:

High-resolution imaging and AI-powered satellite data analysis are improving precision agriculture by enabling more accurate field monitoring.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Need for Sustainable and Efficient Farming Practices:

Precision farming software is helping farmers optimize resource use and reduce environmental impact while maintaining high yields.

Government Support and Investment in Digital Agriculture:

Policies and funding initiatives are encouraging the adoption of smart farming technologies to enhance food security.

Advancements in Connectivity and 5G Network Deployment:

Faster data transmission and real-time analytics are enabling more precise decision-making in agriculture.

Growing Adoption of Farm Automation and Robotics:

Automated precision farming solutions are reducing labor dependency and improving farm productivity.

Market Challenge

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns in Digital Agriculture:

As farms become more connected, concerns over data security, unauthorized access, and hacking threats are growing, requiring strong cybersecurity measures.

Companies Featured

Deere And Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems Corporation

AgDNA Pty Ltd.

Bayer CropScience Aktiengesellschaft

DTN LLC

The Climate Corporation

Iteris Inc.

Granular Inc.

SenseFly (Parrot SA)

Microdrones GmbH

AG Leader Technology Inc.

AG Junction Inc.

Taranis Visual Ltd.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Sentera LLC

Dickey-john Corporation

CropX Ltd.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Conservis Corporation

SST Software

Fairport Farm Software

Farmeron Inc.

Gamaya SA

Agribotix LLC

Agremo doo

Grownetics Inc.

Mapshots Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Delivery Model

Local Or Web based

Cloud Based

By Service Provider

System Integrators

Managed Services Providers

Assisted Professional Services Providers

Connectivity services Providers

Maintenance

Software Upgradation And Support Services Providers

By Technology

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking And Forecasting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Other Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g8mnc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment