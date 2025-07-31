Transportation And Security System Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Surge in Biometric Solutions Enhances Security at Transport Hubs

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation And Security System Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Component, By Modes, By Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Transportation and Security System Market, valued at USD 17.9 billion in 2025, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.7%, reaching USD 48.7 billion in 2034.

This market is essential for ensuring safety and protecting global transport networks, encompassing surveillance systems, baggage screening, access control, biometric verification, cybersecurity frameworks, and cargo inspection technologies.

The heightened complexity of global transportation networks and rising threats such as terrorism and cyberattacks fuel the demand for robust integrated security systems. Governments and industry stakeholders are heavily investing in advanced security solutions that enhance both safety and operational efficiency. The integration of AI, biometrics, IoT, and data analytics is transforming the market, enabling advanced threat detection and automated responses. As smart cities develop and international trade expands, securing transportation systems is crucial for fostering trust and seamless mobility experiences.

Throughout 2024, the market experienced significant growth, driven by global security concerns and increasing travel and freight activities. Major transport hubs implemented biometric screening, enhancing security and efficiency. AI-driven video analytics facilitated real-time monitoring for early threat detection. Cybersecurity solutions tailored for transportation infrastructure became critical for shielding against digital threats. Public-private partnerships emerged as key drivers, supporting smart transportation security enhancements as part of national security strategies.

Looking forward, the market will evolve rapidly with AI, quantum computing, and predictive analytics. Transport operators will favor real-time, interoperable security platforms integrating surveillance, identity verification, and cyber defense. The rise of autonomous vehicles, drones, and urban air mobility (UAM) will present new security challenges, necessitating adaptable solutions. Blockchain-based digital identity frameworks will ensure secure and efficient passenger operations.

Regulatory bodies are expected to impose stricter cybersecurity standards across transport networks, reinforcing investment in comprehensive protection measures. Expansion into emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, offers substantial growth opportunities. However, the sophistication of cyber threats and technological demands require ongoing innovation and vigilance in the industry.

Key Insights Transportation And Security System Market

Expansion of biometric systems at transport hubs enhances security and efficiency.

AI integration in surveillance and threat detection is becoming mainstream.

Tailored cybersecurity solutions for transportation networks are on the rise.

Advanced cargo inspection technologies improve supply chain security.

Smart city initiatives increasingly include integrated transport security systems.

Rising security threats drive demand for robust transportation security systems.

Global travel and trade expansion necessitates scalable, intelligent security solutions.

Technological advancements in security systems enhance safety and user experiences.

Regulatory requirements necessitate upgraded security infrastructure and compliance.

Cyber threats challenge transport operators to invest in sophisticated defenses.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 48.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Bosch Security Systems

FLIR Systems Inc.

Axis Communications AB

NEC Corporation

Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Transportation And Security System Market Segmentation By Component

Surveillance Systems

Access Control Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Biometric Identification Systems

Command And Control Centers

By Modes

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

By Application

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Passenger Screening And Safety

Traffic Monitoring And Management

Freight And Cargo Security

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South and Central America

