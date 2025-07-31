Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Forecast Report 2020-2030: Rising Demand for Self-Care Fuels OTC Drugs Market Growth, Projected to Reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market was valued at USD 10.25 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.31%.



Increasing healthcare costs and a growing inclination toward self-care are major contributors to market growth. Consumers are seeking accessible treatment alternatives that reduce the need for professional consultations, prompting pharmaceutical companies to expand their OTC portfolios and invest in innovative delivery forms and consumer awareness initiatives.

However, the market's expansion is tempered by challenges related to improper use, including risks of overuse and potential complications due to self-medication, particularly in regions with limited pharmacist oversight or regulatory enforcement.





Key Market Drivers

Growth in Healthcare Industry



The growing global healthcare industry significantly supports the expansion of the OTC drugs market. Generating over USD 4 trillion annually, the healthcare sector includes highly profitable domains such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, which contribute nearly USD 850 billion, and medical technology and diagnostics, accounting for more than USD 400 billion.

As healthcare systems become more focused on patient-centered care and cost efficiency, consumers are increasingly turning to OTC medications to manage routine health issues independently. This shift reflects a broader movement toward preventative care, convenience, and greater consumer empowerment, which is driving demand for safe, effective, and readily available OTC treatment options.



Key Market Challenges

Risk of Misuse and Self-Medication



A major concern in the OTC drugs market is the potential for misuse and self-medication. The ease of access to OTC products, while beneficial for minor ailments, can result in unintended health risks when these products are used without adequate medical guidance. Improper dosing, extended use beyond recommended guidelines, or reliance on OTC drugs to manage symptoms of more serious conditions can lead to adverse outcomes.

Misuse is particularly common with medications such as analgesics, antacids, and antihistamines, which consumers may not fully understand in terms of contraindications or possible drug interactions. This lack of oversight increases the risk of masking underlying illnesses or exacerbating health issues due to incorrect use.



Key Market Trends

Growth of Niche OTC Segments



The market is witnessing rising interest in niche OTC segments tailored to specific consumer needs and health conditions. As awareness of individual health concerns grows, consumers are seeking more targeted non-prescription solutions that go beyond general-purpose remedies.

Categories such as sleep aids, digestive health supplements, women's health products, pediatric treatments, and plant-based options are gaining momentum. These offerings respond to a rising preference for self-managed wellness and preventive care. For instance, sleep aids typically rely on antihistamines like diphenhydramine and doxylamine to reduce wakefulness. Growing attention to conditions such as insomnia, digestive discomfort, and seasonal allergies has fueled demand for customized OTC solutions, encouraging companies to diversify their offerings and explore functional innovations aligned with consumer wellness trends.



Key Market Players

Sanofi SA

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market



5. Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Cough, Cold & Flu, Vitamins, Mineral, & Supplements (VMS), Analgesics, Gastrointestinal Products, Dermatology Products, Others)

5.2.2. By Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids & Solutions, Cream/Lotion/Ointments, Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2024)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States OTC Drugs Market Outlook

6.3.2. Mexico OTC Drugs Market Outlook

6.3.3. Canada OTC Drugs Market Outlook



7. Europe Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France OTC Drugs Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany OTC Drugs Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom OTC Drugs Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy OTC Drugs Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain OTC Drugs Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.2. India OTC Drugs Market Outlook

8.3.3. South Korea OTC Drugs Market Outlook

8.3.4. Japan OTC Drugs Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia OTC Drugs Market Outlook



9. South America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil OTC Drugs Market Outlook

9.3.2. Argentina OTC Drugs Market Outlook

9.3.3. Colombia OTC Drugs Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa OTC Drugs Market Outlook

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia OTC Drugs Market Outlook

10.3.3. UAE OTC Drugs Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Merger & Acquisitions

12.2. Product Launches

12.3. Recent Developments



13. Disruptions : Conflicts, Pandemics and Trade Barriers



14. Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market: SWOT Analysis



15. Porters Five Forces Analysis



