Kimco Realty® Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

– Increases 2025 Outlook on Solid Growth in Net Income and FFO –

– Same Property NOI Increased 3.1% –

– Small Shop Occupancy Reaches Record High –

JERICHO, N.Y., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Net income available to the company’s common shareholders (“Net income”) per diluted share was $0.23 and $0.17, respectively.

Highlights

Reported 7.3% growth in Funds From Operations* (“FFO”) per diluted share over the same period in 2024 to $0.44.

Produced a 3.1% increase in Same Property Net Operating Income* (“NOI”) over the same period a year ago.

Generated blended pro-rata cash rent spreads of 15.2% on comparable leases, marking the highest quarterly level in over seven years.

Small shop occupancy reached an all-time company record of 92.2%, surpassing the previous high by 40 basis points.

Grew pipeline of near-term rent commencements to $66 million of Annual Base Rent (“ABR”) from signed leases.

Expanded ABR contribution from grocery-anchored shopping centers to a new record level of 86%.

Sold a freestanding, single-tenant Home Depot-anchored property in Santa Ana, California for $49.5 million.



“Our FFO per share growth reflects both the strength of our high-quality portfolio and our best-in-class platform and leasing team,” said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. “The modest dip in overall occupancy due to the bankruptcies of JOANN and Party City was significantly less than anticipated, further evidencing the strong tenant demand for our well-located centers and the resilient consumer demand for necessity-based essential goods and services. With consistently strong levels of retail demand, limited new construction supply, and an expanding pipeline of rent commencements, we are well positioned to deliver FFO per share growth in excess of 5% for the second consecutive year.”

Financial Results

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $155.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $111.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This 35% increase is primarily attributable to:

$24.7 million growth in consolidated revenues from rental properties, net, mainly due to $14.4 million in higher minimum rent and $4.2 million in increased reimbursement income.

$31.4 million in higher gains on sales of properties, net of impairments.

$7.3 million increase in mortgage and other financing income, net, primarily attributable to an increase in the size of Kimco’s Structured Investment Program.



This growth was partially offset by:

$8.2 million in increased depreciation and amortization expense.

$7.9 million in increased interest expense.

FFO was $297.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $276.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, representing a per share increase of 7.3%.

Operating Results

Signed 506 leases totaling 2.7 million square feet during the second quarter, generating blended pro-rata cash rent spreads on comparable spaces of 15.2%, with new leases up 33.8% and renewals and options growing 9.6%.

Pro-rata leased occupancy ended the quarter at 95.4%. The 40 basis point sequential decline was primarily driven by a 66 basis point impact from the anticipated vacates of the remaining JOANN and Party City leases, partially offset by strong leasing activity.

Small shop occupancy increased 50 basis points both sequentially and year-over-year to 92.2%, representing a new all-time company record, surpassing the previous high by 40 basis points.

Pro-rata anchor occupancy concluded the quarter at 96.7%.

Generated 3.1% growth in Same Property NOI in the second quarter over the same period a year ago, primarily driven by a 2.7% increase in minimum rents.

The spread between the company’s pro-rata leased rate versus economic occupancy level was 310 basis points, a 20-basis-point sequential increase, equating to $66 million in future ABR from leases that have been signed and have not yet commenced.

Transactional Activities

Completed the sale of a freestanding, Home Depot-anchored property in Santa Ana, California for $49.5 million, generating a gain of $38.4 million. The company plans to utilize the proceeds in a 1031 exchange towards the acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center that has been identified. This transaction aligns with the strategic disposition of single-tenant or ground leased properties with a limited growth profile that can be accretively recycled into new properties with a higher-growth trajectory.

Under Kimco’s Structured Investment Program, invested $46.2 million in new capital offset by $27.0 million in mezzanine loan repayments.

Capital Market Activities

Issued $500.0 million of 5.30% senior unsecured notes maturing February 2036. The pricing was reflective of a 92-basis-point spread over the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

Repaid a $240.5 million 3.85% unsecured note in the second quarter. The company has no remaining consolidated debt maturing until July 2026.

As previously announced, repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock at an average price of $19.61 per share, net of fees and commissions.

Ended the quarter with over $2.2 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability on a $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $227.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the balance sheet.

Dividend Declarations

The board of directors declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share (equivalent to $1.00 per annum), payable on September 19, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 5, 2025.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company’s Class L, Class M, and Class N series of preferred shares. These dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2025.

2025 Full Year Outlook

The company has raised its 2025 outlook for Net income and FFO per diluted share as follows:





Current Previous Net income: $0.74 to $0.76 $0.70 to $0.73 FFO: $1.73 to $1.75 $1.71 to $1.74



The company’s full year outlook is based on the following assumptions (pro-rata share; dollars in millions):





YTD Actual Current Previous Same Property NOI growth 3.5% +3.0% or better +2.5% or better Credit loss as a % of total pro-rata rental revenues (72bps) Unchanged (75bps) to (100bps) Total acquisitions (including structured investments), net of dispositions

$70

Unchanged

$100 to $125

Shopping centers, net (cap rate) : $74 Unchanged 6.0% to 7.0% - Acquisitions (6.0% to 7.0%): $132; 7.0% - Dispositions (5.0% to 6.0%): ($58); 5.4% Structured investments, net (yield) : ($4) Unchanged 9.0% to 10.0% - New capital (9.0% to 10.0%): $46; 8.6% - Repayments (9.0% to 10.0%): ($50); 9.8% Lease termination income $8 $9 to $12 $6 to $9 Interest income – Other income, net (attributable to cash on balance sheet) $5 Unchanged $6 to $9 Redevelopment spending $25 Unchanged $100 to $125 Capital expenditures (tenant improvements, landlord work, leasing commissions) $128 Unchanged $250 to $300



About Kimco Realty ®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of June 30, 2025, the company owned interests in 566 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

*Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $4,585,939 and $4,360,239, respectively $ 16,751,461 $ 16,810,333 Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures 1,466,874 1,487,675 Other investments 109,826 107,347 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 227,826 689,731 Mortgage and other financing receivables, net 440,991 444,966 Accounts and notes receivable, net 339,351 340,469 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 130,768 126,441 Other assets 329,458 302,934 Total assets $ 19,796,555 $ 20,309,896 Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 7,717,229 $ 7,964,738 Mortgages payable, net 441,489 496,438 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 257,321 281,867 Dividends payable 6,364 6,409 Operating lease liabilities 122,386 117,199 Other liabilities 533,790 597,456 Total liabilities 9,078,579 9,464,107 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 46,566 47,877 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares; Issued and outstanding (in series) 20,748, and 20,806 shares, respectively; Aggregate liquidation preference $553,196 and $556,113, respectively 21 21 Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 677,205,011 and 679,493,522 shares, respectively 6,772 6,795 Paid-in capital 10,979,077 11,033,485 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (457,405 ) (398,792 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (7,790 ) 11,038 Total stockholders' equity 10,520,675 10,652,547 Noncontrolling interests 150,735 145,365 Total equity 10,671,410 10,797,912 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,796,555 $ 20,309,896





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Revenues from rental properties, net $ 520,930 $ 496,221 $ 1,052,216 $ 995,126 Management and other fee income 4,245 4,010 9,583 8,859 Total revenues 525,175 500,231 1,061,799 1,003,985 Operating expenses Rent (4,242 ) (4,226 ) (8,426 ) (8,505 ) Real estate taxes (66,559 ) (66,182 ) (136,470 ) (129,542 ) Operating and maintenance (91,069 ) (87,749 ) (180,622 ) (173,523 ) General and administrative (32,447 ) (33,090 ) (66,839 ) (69,388 ) Impairment charges (7,645 ) (201 ) (8,179 ) (3,902 ) Merger charges - - - (25,246 ) Depreciation and amortization (156,323 ) (148,148 ) (314,776 ) (302,867 ) Total operating expenses (358,285 ) (339,596 ) (715,312 ) (712,973 ) Gain on sale of properties 38,922 75 39,809 393 Operating income 205,812 160,710 386,296 291,405 Other income/(expense) Other income, net 2,903 910 3,119 10,480 Mortgage and other financing income, net 12,062 4,751 23,331 7,270 Loss on marketable securities, net (2 ) (6 ) (11 ) (27,692 ) Interest expense (81,204 ) (73,341 ) (161,581 ) (147,906 ) Income before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures, net, and equity in income from other investments, net 139,571 93,024 251,154 133,557 Provision for income taxes, net (366 ) (217 ) (830 ) (72,227 ) Equity in income of joint ventures, net 23,990 21,527 46,673 42,432 Equity in income of other investments, net 1,747 7,718 2,448 9,252 Net income 164,942 122,052 299,445 113,014 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,956 ) (2,314 ) (3,642 ) (4,250 ) Net income attributable to the company 162,986 119,738 295,803 108,764 Preferred dividends, net (7,556 ) (7,961 ) (15,239 ) (15,903 ) Net income available to the company's common shareholders $ 155,430 $ 111,777 $ 280,564 $ 92,861 Per common share: Net income available to the company's common shareholders: (1) Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.41 $ 0.14 Diluted (2) $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.41 $ 0.14 Weighted average shares: Basic 674,613 671,198 675,837 670,658 Diluted (2) 675,079 671,384 676,244 670,839





(1) Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($622) and ($700) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($1,227) and ($1,380) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Reflects the potential impact if certain units/preferred stock were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion of certain units/preferred shares would have an antidilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $9 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $18 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





Reconciliation of Net Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to the FFO Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (1) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income available to the company's common shareholders $ 155,430 $ 111,777 $ 280,564 $ 92,861 Gain on sale of properties (38,922 ) (75 ) (39,809 ) (393 ) Gain on sale of joint venture properties - (1,441 ) (784 ) (1,494 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate related 155,145 146,892 312,377 300,354 Depreciation and amortization - real estate joint ventures 22,510 21,345 43,865 42,943 Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures) 7,645 2,701 8,179 8,403 Profit participation from other investments, net (630 ) (5,647 ) (846 ) (5,676 ) (Gain)/loss on derivative/marketable securities, net (2,773 ) 1,243 (2,448 ) 30,771 (Benefit)/provision for income taxes, net (2) (218 ) (94 ) (138 ) 71,647 Noncontrolling interests (2) (632 ) (743 ) (1,509 ) (1,629 ) FFO available to the company's common shareholders (4) $ 297,555 $ 275,958 $ 599,451 $ 537,787 Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations: Basic 674,613 671,198 675,837 670,658 Units 3,319 3,290 3,317 3,264 Convertible preferred shares 3,186 4,265 3,234 4,265 Dilutive effect of equity awards 369 129 317 129 Diluted (3) 681,487 678,882 682,705 678,316 FFO per common share - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.89 $ 0.80 FFO per common share - diluted (3) (4) $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.88 $ 0.80





(1) The company considers FFO to be an important supplemental measure of its operating performance and believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting results. Comparison of the company's presentation of FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in the application of the Nareit definition used by such REITs. (2) Related to gains, impairments, depreciation on properties, gains/(losses) on sales of marketable securities and derivatives, where applicable. (3) Reflects the potential impact if convertible preferred shares and certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. FFO available to the company’s common shareholders would be increased by $2,075 and $2,464 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $4,158 and $4,907 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effect of other certain convertible units would have an anti-dilutive effect upon the calculation of FFO available to the company’s common shareholders per share. Accordingly, the impact of such conversion has not been included in the determination of diluted FFO per share calculations.

(4) Includes merger-related charges of $25.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.





Reconciliation of Net Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to Same Property NOI (1)(2) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income available to the company's common shareholders $ 155,430 $ 111,777 $ 280,564 $ 92,861 Adjustments: Management and other fee income (4,245 ) (4,010 ) (9,583 ) (8,859 ) General and administrative 32,447 33,090 66,839 69,388 Impairment charges 7,645 201 8,179 3,902 Merger charges - - - 25,246 Depreciation and amortization 156,323 148,148 314,776 302,867 Gain on sale of properties (38,922 ) (75 ) (39,809 ) (393 ) Other income, net (2,903 ) (910 ) (3,119 ) (10,480 ) Mortgage and other financing income, net (12,062 ) (4,751 ) (23,331 ) (7,270 ) Loss on marketable securities, net 2 6 11 27,692 Interest expense 81,204 73,341 161,581 147,906 Provision for income taxes, net 366 217 830 72,227 Equity in income of other investments, net (1,747 ) (7,718 ) (2,448 ) (9,252 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,956 2,314 3,642 4,250 Preferred dividends, net 7,556 7,961 15,239 15,903 RPT same property NOI (3) - - - 606 Non same property net operating income (20,112 ) (11,074 ) (44,546 ) (27,857 ) Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net 25,596 28,277 53,912 57,402 Same Property NOI $ 388,534 $ 376,794 $ 782,737 $ 756,139





(1) Same property Net Operating Income (“NOI”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of real estate companies' operating performance and should not be considered an alternative to net income in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of liquidity. Same property NOI is considered by management to be an important operating performance measure frequently used by analysts and investors because it includes only the NOI of operating properties that have been owned and stabilized for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. Same property NOI assists in eliminating disparities due to the development, redevelopment, acquisition and disposition of properties during the periods presented and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the Company's properties. Same property NOI is calculated using rental property revenues (excluding straight-line rent adjustments, lease termination income, net, and amortization of above/below market rents), less charges for credit losses, operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, and rent expenses, plus the Company's proportionate share of same property NOI from unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, calculated on the same basis. The Company's method of calculating same property NOI, which may differ from methods used by other REITs and may not be comparable to them, discloses with and without the impact from redevelopment projects. (2) Amounts represent Kimco Realty's pro-rata share. (3) Amounts represent the Same property NOI from RPT properties, not included in the Company's Net income available to the Company's common shareholders.





