Charcoal Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029, with Profiles of Bricapar, Duraflame, Fire and Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand, Kingsford, Maurobera, Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak, and More

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charcoal Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global charcoal market is poised for significant growth, with expectations of a USD 769.8 million increase from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 2.1% during this period. This comprehensive report sheds light on market dynamics, revealing detailed analysis, size forecasts, and crucial insights about the industry's trajectory.

Key growth drivers include stricter regulations aimed at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, the integration of bioenergy in heating systems, shifts in energy mix adoption, and a rising demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions.

The market faces challenges that include the need for new investments in the coal industry. However, the rising use of activated carbon across diverse fields and the growing popularity of charcoal in barbecues indicate potential substantial demand in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

By End-user: Households Metallurgical industry Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Product Type: Charcoal briquettes Lump charcoal Japanese charcoal Sugar charcoal

By Geographical Landscape: APAC North America Europe Middle East and Africa South America



The report delves into charcoal market sizing, forecasts, and industry dynamics, providing a detailed vendor analysis aimed at enhancing market positioning. Leading industry vendors, such as Bricapar SA, Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., and more, are examined for strategic insights.

This thorough market report utilizes a synthesis of data from a variety of sources, through a meticulous analysis of critical parameters such as profitability, pricing, competitive landscapes, and promotional activities. It articulates the market's comprehensive landscape with a focus on strategic planning and leveraging future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges Market Landscape Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis Market Sizing Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029 Historic Market Size Global Charcoal Market 2019 - 2023

End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Qualitative Analysis Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition Market Segmentation by End-user Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Households - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by End-user Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market segments

Comparison by Distribution Channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Product Type Market segments

Comparison by Product Type

Charcoal briquettes - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Lump charcoal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Japanese charcoal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Sugar charcoal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Product Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints Competitive Landscape Overview

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks Competitive Analysis Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies Bricapar SA Duraflame Inc. Fire and Flavor Fogo Charcoal Gryfskand sp zoo Kamado Joe Co. Inc. Kingsford Products Co. Maurobera SA Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd Namchar Pty. Ltd. Rancher Charcoal Royal Oak Enterprises LLC The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC Timber Charcoal Co. LLC Two Trees Products



