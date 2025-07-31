Charcoal Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029, with Profiles of Bricapar, Duraflame, Fire and Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand, Kingsford, Maurobera, Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak, and More

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charcoal Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global charcoal market is poised for significant growth, with expectations of a USD 769.8 million increase from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 2.1% during this period. This comprehensive report sheds light on market dynamics, revealing detailed analysis, size forecasts, and crucial insights about the industry's trajectory.
Key growth drivers include stricter regulations aimed at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, the integration of bioenergy in heating systems, shifts in energy mix adoption, and a rising demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions.
The market faces challenges that include the need for new investments in the coal industry. However, the rising use of activated carbon across diverse fields and the growing popularity of charcoal in barbecues indicate potential substantial demand in the near future.
Market Segmentation:
- By End-user:
- Households
- Metallurgical industry
- Others
- By Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
- By Product Type:
- Charcoal briquettes
- Lump charcoal
- Japanese charcoal
- Sugar charcoal
- By Geographical Landscape:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report delves into charcoal market sizing, forecasts, and industry dynamics, providing a detailed vendor analysis aimed at enhancing market positioning. Leading industry vendors, such as Bricapar SA, Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., and more, are examined for strategic insights.
This thorough market report utilizes a synthesis of data from a variety of sources, through a meticulous analysis of critical parameters such as profitability, pricing, competitive landscapes, and promotional activities. It articulates the market's comprehensive landscape with a focus on strategic planning and leveraging future growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global Charcoal Market 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Households - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product Type
- Charcoal briquettes - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Lump charcoal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japanese charcoal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Sugar charcoal - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product Type
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Bricapar SA
- Duraflame Inc.
- Fire and Flavor
- Fogo Charcoal
- Gryfskand sp zoo
- Kamado Joe Co. Inc.
- Kingsford Products Co.
- Maurobera SA
- Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd
- Namchar Pty. Ltd.
- Rancher Charcoal
- Royal Oak Enterprises LLC
- The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC
- Timber Charcoal Co. LLC
- Two Trees Products
