Audacity Capital Brings Tailored Features to Prop Contests and Trading with DXtrade

London, UK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading prop trading firm, Audacity Capital, has announced its licensing of DXtrade, the flagship trading platform from global software developer for the capital markets, Devexperts.

Audacity Capital, which partners with disciplined, high-performance traders to unlock global market opportunities, will now offer its traders the option to trade using DXtrade, giving them access to a range of tailored features designed to enhance the trading experience.

With over 300,000 traders funded since 2012 and offering funded accounts up to $2m, Audacity Capital focuses on developing fast scaling programs and payout structures with a view to being a long term partner in trader success. The firm places an emphasis on transparency, personalization, and bespoke support.

With DXtrade, which is available off-the-shelf in partly or fully customizable form, Audacity Capital will be able to deliver on these aims by providing its traders with a comprehensive suite of tools and features to enhance their prop trading experience, including an easy-to-navigate and intuitive interface with trading layout customization optionality; a performance dashboard to analyze performance, risk / reward ratios, win rates, and winning / losing trade holding times; an embedded trading journal, economic calendar, and multi-view watchlists; advanced charting library with responsive charting functionality; and all necessary order risk management settings.

Traders can also benefit from Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, as well as order types and execution methods for all trading styles.

Through its licensing of DXtrade, Audacity Capital will also be able to benefit from a variety of risk management capabilities to help manage traders and day-to-day activities. These include maximum drawdown and profit target, as well as real-time performance and rule adherence monitoring; support for group management; and integrated trading contest software, with fully adjustable settings along with leaderboards and shareable results.

DXtrade also offers turnkey integration with any payment provider; custom prop plan, rules and metrics functionality; and full CRM connectivity.

Karim Yousfi, CEO of Audacity Capital, says: “We’re excited to partner with DXtrade to bring our traders a powerful, flexible platform tailored to the demands of modern trading. This collaboration enhances our ability to support ambitious traders with the best tools available.”

Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, says: “Audacity Capital has built a strong reputation for finding and partnering with talented traders for the long term. We similarly look to build long-term relationships with our clients and know that offering an excellent service is a vital factor in doing so. We are therefore very pleased that Audacity has opted to license DXtrade and its comprehensive range of features designed to optimize the prop trading experience for firm and trader alike. As Audacity continues to grow, we look forward to our ongoing work together to deliver an intuitive and seamless experience. ”

About Audacity Capital

Founded in 2012, Audacity Capital is one of the longest standing and most trusted proprietary trading firms in the industry. With a mission to empower skilled traders globally, we offer fully funded accounts, no risk trading models, and tailored support to help traders reach their full potential. Having funded over 300,000 traders across 100+ countries, we’ve built a reputation for transparency, performance, and long term trader success.

About Devexperts

Devexperts has been developing software for the capital markets since 2002. The company’s flagship solution is DXtrade, a multi-asset platform for banks, brokerages, and wealth managers, serving customers across stocks, options, futures, ETFs, mutual bonds, FX, CFDs, and margin and spot crypto. With headquarters in Ireland, Devexperts’ development team consists of 800+ engineers located in offices in the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey, and Georgia. Learn more at: https://devexperts.com.