Medicenna Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Five Patents Granted for its IL-2 and IL-4 Superkines

TORONTO and HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel Superkines for oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced grant of five patents covering the Company’s IL-2 and IL-4 Superkine platforms. These patents strengthen Medicenna’s intellectual property (IP) position across key markets and further support the Company’s lead clinical and preclinical programs.

The newly granted patents cover composition, formulation, combination, use, and therapeutic applications of IL-2 and IL-4 Superkines. Newly granted patents span major markets, with anticipated expiration dates ranging from 2033 to 2040 depending on the specific case and local rules, without accounting for any potential extensions.

Patents granted include:

U.S. Patent No. 12,338,269 B2 – IL-2 Superagonists in Combination with Anti-PD-1 Antibodies.

Also granted in Australia and Japan and allowed in Canada with another divisional application allowed in Japan. [Medicenna Owned]

– IL-2 Superagonists in Combination with Anti-PD-1 Antibodies. Also granted in Australia and Japan and allowed in Canada with another divisional application allowed in Japan. [Medicenna Owned] U.S. Patent No. 12,274,735 – IL-4 Fusion Formulation for Treatment of CNS Tumors. Also granted in Switzerland, Germany, France, and United Kingdom and allowed in Australia. [Medicenna Owned]

– IL-4 Fusion Formulation for Treatment of CNS Tumors. Also granted in Switzerland, Germany, France, and United Kingdom and allowed in Australia. [Medicenna Owned] U.S. Patent No. 12,187,771 – Method of Producing Th9 T Cells. Also granted in Switzerland, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, and Japan. [In-licensed from Stanford]

– Method of Producing Th9 T Cells. Also granted in Switzerland, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, and Japan. [In-licensed from Stanford] U.S. Patent No. 12,202,873 – Superagonists, Partial Agonists and Antagonists of IL-2. Also granted in Switzerland, China, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, and Japan and allowed in Canada with another divisional application allowed in Japan. [In-licensed from Stanford]

– Superagonists, Partial Agonists and Antagonists of IL-2. Also granted in Switzerland, China, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, and Japan and allowed in Canada with another divisional application allowed in Japan. [In-licensed from Stanford] European Patent No. 3049525 – IL-4 Receptor-binding Fusion Proteins and Uses Thereof. Also granted in India, Japan and United States and allowed in Canada. [Co-owned with NIH]





“These newly granted and allowed patents not only expand the breadth and depth of our intellectual property portfolio but also enhance the long-term commercial potential of our Superkine programs,” said Fahar Merchant, Ph.D., President and CEO of Medicenna. “Notably, the patent covering IL-2 superagonists in combination with anti-PD1 antibodies provides important coverage for MDNA11, which is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study, reinforcing both the clinical rationale and commercial potential. Furthermore, protection granted to a novel formulation of bizaxofusp (MDNA55), used in the Phase 2b recurrent glioblastoma clinical trial, solidifies its commercial exclusivity for treatment of brain cancers as we pursue potential partnering of this Phase 3 ready asset. By strengthening long-term protection for our proprietary IL-2 and IL-4 assets across key jurisdictions, we are laying the foundation for durable competitive advantage and sustained shareholder value. We look forward to sharing additional clinical data from the ABILITY-1 clinical trial during the balance of this calendar year.”

Medicenna’s global IP portfolio now comprises 86 granted or allowed patents, supporting a robust and diverse clinical pipeline.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s early-stage high-affinity IL-2β biased IL-2/IL-15 Super-antagonists, from its MDNA209 platform, are being evaluated as potential therapies for autoimmune and graft-versus host diseases. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook, intellectual property protection, clinical and commercial potential, competitive position and shareholder value creation or or other statements that are not historical facts. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage pre-clinical or clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “seek”, “potentially” and similar expressions. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

This news release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this new release.

Investor/Media Contact:

Shushu Feng

Investor Relations, Medicenna Therapeutics

ir@medicenna.com