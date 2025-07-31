Oroco Deepens its ESG Commitments to the Santo Tomás Region

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO; OTC: ORRCF) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a cooperation agreement with Sembrando Vida (“Sowing Life”), a flagship environmental and social program of the Government of Mexico.

This joint effort is intended to strengthen environmental conservation and community development in the municipality of Choix, Sinaloa, where Oroco’s Santo Tomás Project is located. Oroco and Sembrando Vida will work together to restore degraded land, promote sustainable agriculture, and contribute to regional ecological regeneration.

Sembrando Vida is a federally funded program that supports smallholder farmers through agroforestry systems, reforestation, and rural development. With a focus on restoring ecosystems and reducing rural poverty, the program has helped thousands of communities across Mexico establish sustainable livelihoods while improving soil and forest health.

“This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to sustainable development and environmental integrity within our local communities,” said Craig Dalziel, Chairman of Oroco. “We’re proud to support a program that not only aligns with our ESG values but also strengthens our ties with the communities that surround Santo Tomás, as well as providing further evidence of our confidence in the future of the Santo Tomás Project. Together with Sembrando Vida, we can build an approach to local development that is as regenerative as it is responsible.”

Through this collaboration, Oroco will provide material, logistical, and advisory support for local initiatives, including native tree planting, land recovery, and training for program participants. The agreement underscores growing alignment between public-sector environmental priorities and Oroco’s operational philosophy.

In addition to our existing community engagement efforts, this initiative reflects Oroco’s broader ESG strategy as the Company undertakes its next phase of technical studies at Santo Tomás.

For more information, visit: www.orocoresourcecorp.com

Contact:

Craig Dalziel, Executive Chairman

info@orocoresourcecorp.com

604-688-6200

ABOUT SEMBRANDO VIDA (Sowing Life)

Sembrando Vida is a federal program of the Government of Mexico aimed at ecological restoration and rural development. Operated by the Ministry of Welfare, the program promotes agroforestry systems and sustainable farming to regenerate degraded lands, reduce poverty, and foster self-sufficiency among small-scale producers. More than 450,000 participants across the country are replanting forests and cultivating productive plots under this initiative.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares “the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomaá Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomás District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group’s Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomás, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company’s website www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp’s El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Dalziel, Executive Chairman

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: info@orocoresourcecorp.com

www.orocoresourcecorp.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, and the use of funds from the Offering, are forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the proceeds of the Offering will be expended as contemplated. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.