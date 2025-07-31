Silicon Chip Industry Workshop | Fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit Industry, Its Workings, Technology, Markets and Importance (London, United Kingdom - October 28, 2025)

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Chip Industry Workshop" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day semiconductor workshop provides delegates with a grounding in the basic fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit industry, its workings, technology, markets and importance.

The workshop is aimed at individuals working within the semiconductor and information technology (IT) industries. It is suitable for those looking for an introduction to the semiconductor industry, to those with a specialist focus needing an industry overview.

Workshop Benefits

We guarantee you will leave the workshop with a greater understanding of the IC industry, increasing your industry 'know-how' and efficiency levels

You will gain a comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry language

Increased confidence levels allows you to execute day-to-day operations with finesse

Renews enthusiasm & increases staff morale

Employees will have a greater understanding of supplier jargon & can negotiate better deals

Client's needs are successfully met resulting in repeat business and referrals

What Will I Learn?

Presented in layman terms, the one day Silicon Chip Industry Workshop provides delegates with:

A grounding in the basic fundamentals of the electronics and Integrated Circuit industry, from theory to market application.

An insight into the semiconductor manufacturing process, semiconductor technology and equipment, the industry economics and an understanding of the IT revolution and industry trends.

A comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry talk.

To enhance delegate understanding audience interaction is encouraged and semiconductor devices, material samples and other visual aids are used throughout the workshop.

Registration fee includes:

Training from Chairman and CEO Malcolm Penn who has over 55 years experience within the semiconductor industry

Workshop binder containing copies of the material presented, including a comprehensive Glossary of Terms detailing the most frequently used industry terminology

Coffee breaks and lunch

A unique post-workshop feature provides a three month complimentary enquiry privilege. Delegates can call Malcolm directly with questions arising from the workshop material or related work issues

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1: The Silicon Chip

"World In A Grain Of Sand" Video

Industry chronology

The development of electronics from the thermionic valve to complex ICs

Semiconductor family tree

IC types (logic, memory, microprocessors)

Session 2: Basic Electronics

Introduction to electronics theory

Binary language & ASCII code

Semiconductor materials & their operation

The p-n junction & transistor operation

Boolean algebra & digital logic explained

Session 3: Semiconductor Manufacture

Industry structure

Polysilicon & silicon wafer production

Wafer fab/front-end process (step by step)

Back-end (wafer probe, assembly, final test & finishing) operations

"Silicon Chip" video

Session 4: Economics of IC Manufacture

Wafer fab investment trends

Cost structure & cost models

Process yields & manufacturing defects

Die size & cost reduction issues

Back-end cost elements

Typical device costs

Session 5: IC Market Overview

Market segmentation

Company size

Packaging & technology trends

Industry learning curve

Industry cyclicality

Industry dynamics

Market outlook

Session 6: The IT Revolution

Impact of Information Technology

Market trends & industry outlook

Impact of microelectronics

Speakers:



Malcolm Penn

Chairman & CEO

Future Horizons



Malcolm Penn, Chairman & CEO, founded Future Horizons, a leading semiconductor industry analyst, in April 1989. He has 55 years of experience in the global semiconductor and electronics industry, including new business development, product management, manufacturing, marketing and design. He was previously VP at Dataquest, responsible for setting up all its European research operations; WW Component Engineering Manager at ITT Europe; and ITT Semiconductors, starting with TTL logic, MOS LSI, DRAM Business Group Manager and Executive Director of ITT's UK-based semiconductor manufacturing operations. Prior to ITT Semiconductors, he was a systems design engineer at Venner Electronics, a UK company specializing in the design and development of electronic measurement instrumentation. Mr Penn studied Electronics Engineering at London's Southbank University, graduating with a BSc (Hons) degree in 1966 during which time he worked his way through college as a professional R&B musician.



