FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES LICENSE RENEWAL AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR MYRTLE RECOVERY CENTERS, INC.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOXO Technologies, Inc., (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”) today announced that its behavioral health subsidiary, Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., has renewed its operating license for its Oneida, TN location for another year. The license renewal to operate an alcohol and drug residential treatment facility was granted by the State of Tennessee’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services after a successful annual inspection.

Robert Merritt, CEO of Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. noted, “We are pleased that the state renewed our operating license for another year. Currently, the facility is at full capacity, and we are managing a waiting list for future admissions.” “We are leveraging the success of Myrtle’s first operating location through active consideration of various strategic options for expansion,” stated Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of parent company, FOXO Technologies Inc. “We believe we will soon be in a position to initiate opening a second location and continue to consider possible acquisitions in the sector”.

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.

Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical Center), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.

Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee. Myrtle provides inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT Programs.

FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.

For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

