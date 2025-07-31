Hillman Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Fact Sheet for 2024

CINCINNATI, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, published its annual Corporate Responsibility fact sheet which highlights the Company’s ESG initiatives during the twelve months ending December 31, 2024.

Hillman is proud to continue its commitment to long-term sustainability, sound corporate governance, and intentional social impact. These strategic priorities are ingrained in how Hillman conducts business and creates value for its associates and stakeholders.

“At Hillman, our commitment to responsible growth is stronger than ever,” said Jon Michael Adinolfi, President and CEO. “This year’s Corporate Responsibility Fact Sheet highlights the meaningful progress we’ve made to reduce our environmental footprint, invest in our people, and give back to our communities. From expanding our Scope 1-3 greenhouse gas emissions assessment through 2024 to launching innovative safety and employee development initiatives, we are intentionally building a resilient, sustainable business. These efforts not only align with the values of our stakeholders—they also shape a stronger Hillman for generations to come.”

To download Hillman’s Corporate Responsibility Fact Sheet, please click here.

Hillman’s Corporate Responsibility fact sheet details its efforts that are relevant to its stakeholders.

Hillman’s 2024 report includes:

Achievements and awards received during 2024, including Vendor of the Year recognition from two customers, Partner of the Year in Canada, the Pro Tool Innovation Award, and two new acquisitions

Details about Hillman’s corporate governance and business ethics

The composition of Hillman’s board of directors and strategic leadership changes, including independence and other metrics

Statistics related to Hillman’s value-driven workplace where safety, health, and inclusivity is valued and leveraged

Metrics about Hillman’s workforce demonstrate the learning, development and engagement programs and initiatives available for our people

Community partnerships, giving and involvement

Environmental impact of its ethical, value driven supply chain including Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 data (now inclusive of additional categories)

It remains a priority for Hillman to remain innovative, inclusive, and environmentally conscious in how business is conducted each day.





About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,200 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

