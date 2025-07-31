Edible Garden Launches First-to-Market USDA Organic Hydroponic Basil, Reinforcing Leadership in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA)





Breakthrough product merges sustainability, freshness, and modern consumer appeal in a visually engaging, waste-reducing format

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the launch of its USDA Certified Organic Hydroponic Basil Plant for retail sale. This groundbreaking product redefines the herb category by combining the precision of hydroponics with the trusted standards of USDA Organic certification.

“This launch is truly transformative—not just for Edible Garden, but for the broader organic and CEA sectors,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “By uniting USDA Organic certification with hydroponic cultivation, we are introducing a first-of-its-kind innovation that bridges two traditionally separate agricultural methods. The result is a climate-resilient, resource-efficient product that delivers ultra-fresh flavor, extends shelf life, and significantly reduces food waste thanks to its root-on, living format. Its vibrant, modern packaging enhances visibility in the produce aisle, elevating the in-store experience and supporting premium placement. Beyond its visual appeal, the basil is grown using up to 90% less water than conventional farming and is cultivated locally year-round, reducing food miles and ensuring consistent quality. Most importantly, it aligns with the values of today’s health-conscious, environmentally aware consumers, who care deeply about sustainability, clean labels, and product transparency. This is more than just basil, it is a better-for-you choice that embodies our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and reinforces our leadership in controlled environment agriculture."



ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company acquired three patents from NaturalShrimp Farms Inc. covering advanced aquaculture technologies, including a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method using electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com.

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here.

