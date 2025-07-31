Vendasta Opens Saskatchewan’s First Corporate Childcare Partnership with Tykes & Tots

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta, the AI-powered platform for customer acquisition and engagement, has opened the doors to Saskatchewan’s first-ever corporate childcare partnership. The early learning centre, operated by Tykes & Tots and located inside Vendasta’s downtown Saskatoon HQ, is designed to meet the needs of working parents — and it’s already making a difference.

The centre accommodates up to 80 children across five bright, spacious classrooms. It serves children from six weeks to six years old, with flexible, child-guided programming built around play, curiosity, and exploration.

“This has been my passion project from day one,” said Brendan King, CEO at Vendasta. “There’s comfort in knowing your kids are safe, learning, and just an elevator ride away. It’s peace of mind for all of us at Vendasta to know our employees have a trusted place to leave their children.”

Why It Matters: Supporting Parents, Strengthening Community

The federal $10-a-day childcare program has increased demand for licensed spaces. Vendasta responded with a model that serves employees and the broader community.

70% of spots are prioritized for Vendasta team members

30% available to other tenants in the building

Any spots not filled by Vendasta or tenant families are available to other families in the community looking for care.

A $100,000 annual donation from Vendasta ensures programming decisions stay local, flexible, and focused on children

5,000 sq ft of outdoor play space

Walking access to Meewasin Trail, Kinsmen Park, and downtown landmarks

“I knew it would be helpful, but I didn’t realize just how much of a difference it would make for both my work-life balance and Hamza’s development,” said Sayda Momtaha Habib, a Vendasta employee and parent. “Having him close by gives me peace of mind throughout the day, and being able to focus at work without worrying about how he's doing has been such a gift. The real joy, though, has been watching how much he's learning — just the other day, Hamza said a full long sentence with proper grammar for the first time!”

This marks the sixth licensed childcare centre for Tykes & Tots, and their first inside a corporate HQ.

“It’s not just a place for children to be supervised. It’s a downtown learning hub,” said Cosette Kehoe, Director of Tykes & Tots’ Vendasta location. “We wanted something that felt different — tall ceilings, a vibrant setting, access to nature and businesses. The children feel that energy, and they’re thriving.”

What Makes It Different

Tykes & Tots team members pursue professional development beyond early childhood education, including: Downtown community partnerships: Under the “Little Tykes Kind Bites” initiative, police and fire teams will soon collaborate to distribute surplus food from the centre and Vendasta kitchen to people in need. Children will participate by making cards of encouragement to include with the food containers. Preschoolers will help dish out meals into containers, learning empathy through action as they prepare food for delivery.



“We believe strong organizations start with strong leadership,” added Kehoe. “We invest in our educators so they can lead children with confidence, compassion, and creativity.”

Want to Help?

Tykes & Tots is actively building a base of local volunteers to support outdoor learning, field trips, and downtown discovery walks.

Interested in volunteering? Reach out to Cosette Kehoe at ckehoe@tykesntots.ca

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Their AI-powered platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows — eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey. With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI assistants that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Vendasta’s solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta employs over 600 dedicated team members across offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com.

About Tykes & Tots

Tykes & Tots Early Learning Centre is a nonprofit childcare organization dedicated to child-led, play-based education. With multiple locations across Saskatoon, Tykes & Tots offers licensed childcare centres including before and after school care, school-age camps (including Forest School and Summer School). Their mission: Building a safe, inclusive, nurturing community committed to play-based learning.

Each program provides a safe and engaging environment where children can grow, explore, and thrive. Guided by a philosophy of community-first leadership, Tykes & Tots supports the physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development of every child.