SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ITOS, VBTX, TTNP on Behalf of Shareholders July 31, 2025

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS)’s sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Concentra will acquire iTeos for $10.047 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash of iTeos in excess of $475 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received from any disposition of certain of iTeos’ product candidates that occurs within six months following the closing. If you are an iTeos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX)’s sale to Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex. If you are a Veritex shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP)’s merger with KE Sdn. Bhd. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Titan shareholders expect to own approximately 13.3% of the combined company. If you are a Titan shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

