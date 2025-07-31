Yellow Network Launches $YELLOW Token Sale on Republic to Power Universal Web3 Infrastructure

San Francisco, USA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Yellow Network , the universal infrastructure layer for real-time, cross-chain settlement and high-performance Web3 applications, has announced the launch of its token sale on Republic’s OpenDeal Broker LLC, dba THE CAPITAL R*Member FINRA & SiPC. This milestone marks a major step in Yellow’s mission to redefine how digital assets are traded, cleared, and settled across blockchains.

The $YELLOW token powers the network and unlocks access to its core features, including:

Real-time settlement and asset routing across chains

Staking incentives and ecosystem rewards for developers, validators, and contributors.

Governance rights for protocol upgrades and roadmap priorities

Security and dispute resolution via the Reserve Vault framework



"Launching the $YELLOW token on Republic marks a significant step in making foundational Web3 infrastructure accessible to a wider audience," said Alexis Sirkia, Chairman of Yellow Network. "This sale helps us grow a global community of developers, builders, and users who believe in faster, more scalable blockchain experiences."

Yellow Network’s infrastructure stack uses advanced state channel technology to deliver lightning-fast, cross-chain settlement without the need for bridges or centralized intermediaries. Backed by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, who led Yellow’s $10 million seed round, the project is becoming the go-to foundation for scalable, secure blockchain applications across finance, gaming, and beyond.

Yellow is setting a new standard for compliant, transparent access to blockchain innovation. This collaboration with Republic enables accredited investors in the United States via Reg D to participate in Yellow’s foundational infrastructure layer, supporting the adoption of scalable, chain-agnostic solutions that power decentralized applications.

About Yellow Network

Yellow Network is the universal infrastructure layer powering real-time, cross-chain settlement and high-performance Web3 applications. Built on advanced state channel technology, Yellow enables developers to integrate scalable, low-latency blockchain functionality into any application without sacrificing speed, security, or user experience.

With a modular SDK, universal API, and support for the ERC-7824 standard, Yellow empowers builders across DeFi, gaming, enterprise, and beyond to deliver Web2-quality experiences with Web3-native infrastructure. By eliminating the friction of traditional blockchain development, Yellow is accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies and laying the foundation to onboard the next billion users. To learn more, visit yellow.org .

About Republic

Republic is a leading on-chain investment ecosystem, leveraging its cutting-edge financial infrastructure to redefine global accessibility and optimize capital efficiency.

Form CRS : Client Relationship Summary

This offering is in tokens issued by Yellow Network and not equity in the company.

This offering is facilitated by OpenDeal Broker LLC, dba THE CAPITAL R, Member FINRA & SiPC ( BrokerCheck ).

Affiliates of the parent company to OpenDeal Broker LLC (OpenDeal Inc.) have financial interests in this offering, or in the offering's sponsors, and may have invested at more favorable terms including the price and lock-up terms.

Recipients of this message are not obligated to invest.

*Please note, only US Accredited Investors will be able to participate in this offering.

This is a speculative, risky investment and may be illiquid or pricing may substantially fluctuate in value. You may lose money. Carefully seek the advice of professionals to understand the risks associated. Not FDIC or SiPC insured.