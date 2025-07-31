HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 31 JULY 2025 AT 3:00 PM (EEST)

Hiab has closed the sale of MacGregor

Hiab (at the time Cargotec) announced on 14 November 2024 that it had signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business to funds managed by Triton (“Triton”). (“the Transaction”)

On 1 July, Hiab announced that regulatory approvals for the sale of MacGregor had been obtained from other jurisdictions, including the European Union, but the approval from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) was still pending. Hence, the closing of the Transaction was expected by 1 October 2025, later than initially expected 1 July 2025.

On 10 July 2025, Hiab announced that all regulatory approvals had been secured, and the closing of the Transaction was expected on 31 July 2025.

Triton has today transferred the agreed purchase price to Hiab and obtained control of MacGregor’s business. Hence, the Transaction has been closed on 31 July 2025.

MacGregor has been reported as part of discontinued operations from the fourth quarter of 2024 onwards.





Hiab Corporation





For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670



Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road loadhandling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.hiabgroup.com

