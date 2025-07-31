Lee & Associates Partners with Acres.com to Strengthen Land Market Capabilities

Fayetteville, Ark., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, announced a new partnership with Lee & Associates, a leading commercial real estate firm with more than 1,400 associates across North America. The partnership provides Lee & Associates brokers with access to Acres’ suite of land data and analysis tools, enabling them to better serve clients in the development, energy, and agriculture sectors.

As interest in land continues to grow across asset classes, Lee & Associates is equipping its associates with technology that helps them work more efficiently and communicate with greater clarity, particularly in regions where land sales can be complex or data is fragmented.

“We’re committed to supporting our associates with the tools they need to navigate the rapidly growing land market with speed and confidence,” said Jeffrey Rinkov, CEO at Lee & Associates. “Acres allows our team to quickly access accurate sales comps, ownership data, and mapping layers to better advise clients and strengthen our presence in this important category.”

Across the firm’s national footprint, associates can use Acres to analyze sales trends, generate comparative market analysis reports, and visualize property details and development potential. The tools help Lee & Associates agents streamline due diligence and improve data-backed insights for clients and internal workflows.

“It’s exciting to see a firm like Lee & Associates investing in resources that make land brokerage transparent and data-driven,” said Ben Maddox, Chief Strategy Officer at Acres.com. “We built Acres to support professionals across all land-related disciplines, and this partnership reflects the growing need for tools that help brokers deliver insight at speed.”

This announcement follows Acres’ continued growth among brokerages and developers seeking land-specific data solutions to better serve their clients and expand their market presence.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset—land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.