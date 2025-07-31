Government Funding Accelerates Horizon Aircraft Hybrid eVTOL Development Through Research Collaboration

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world’s first hybrid electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced that, together with its collaboration partners, it has received a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada Applied Research and Development (ARD) grant totaling $450,000, bringing the total NSERC Federal funding collaborative to more than $3.4 million. Fleming College and Ontario Tech University bring complementary strengths in applied engineering and advanced manufacturing, supporting Horizon Aircraft’s hybrid‑electric eVTOL development through a multi-year NSERC-funded collaboration.

"I am grateful for the Canadian government’s continued support of Horizon Aircraft,” said Brandon Robinson, CEO of Horizon Aircraft. “Canada’s continued support demonstrates the recognition of the strategic importance of cutting-edge aerospace development and that it is clearly looking to build upon that national strength. This support has accelerated our ability to attract and retain skilled workers, develop world-class innovative technologies, and bolster Canadian industry. This type of non-dilutive financing is a significant win for our expanding shareholder base that is showing commitment and confidence in our team’s ability to execute.”

Horizon Aircraft recently announced the world’s first successful fan-in-wing transition flight with its elegant HOVR wing technology and is currently building a piloted, full-scale hybrid electric VTOL prototype aircraft.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

