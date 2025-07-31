UPDATE – Captivision, Inc. Announces Extension Granted by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Periodic Filing Requirement

MIAMI, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivision Inc. (“Captivision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPT), a pioneering manufacturer and global LED solution provider, announced that it has been informed that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), subject to certain conditions related to the Company’s ongoing efforts to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Periodic Filing Rule”).

The Company is working diligently with its independent auditor, UHY, LLP (“UHY”), and KPMG Samjong Accounting Corp. (“KPMG”), which provides accounting services to Captivision, to complete the restatement and re-audit of its financial statements. Captivision expects to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on or before September 30, 2025.

Pursuant to the Panel’s decision, Captivision must provide a status update to the Panel regarding audit testing procedures by August 29, 2025, and demonstrate full compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule by October 15, 2025 (the “extension period”).

The Company previously successfully addressed other Nasdaq listing requirements, as disclosed on July 15, 2025. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance by the end of the extension period.

About Captivision

Captivision is a pioneering manufacturer and global LED solution provider, a leading innovator in digital display technology and immersive media. At the forefront of media architecture, Captivision has developed breakthrough media glass technology, fusing IT building materials with architectural glass to create transparent, high-performance digital canvases. This cutting-edge product enables real-time streaming and content delivery on any glass façade, transforming ordinary surfaces into dynamic storytelling platforms. Captivision is fast becoming a solution provider across the LED product spectrum. Captivision’s media glass and solutions have been implemented in hundreds of locations globally across sports stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and hotels, convention centers, office and retail properties and airports. Learn more at http://www.captivision.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the Company’s respective businesses. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “believe”, “can”, “continue”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “will” or the negative of such terms, and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to raise financing in the future and to comply with restrictive covenants related to indebtedness; (2) the ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination and the Company’s strategic direction; (3) the significant market adoption, demand and opportunities in the construction and digital out of home media industries for the Company’s products; (4) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq; (5) the ability of the Company to remain competitive in the fourth generation architectural media glass industry in the face of future technological innovations; (6) the ability of the Company to execute its international expansion strategy; (7) the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights; (8) the profitability of the Company’s larger projects, which are subject to protracted sales cycles; (9) whether the raw materials, components, finished goods, and services used by the Company to manufacture its products will continue to be available and will not be subject to significant price increases; (10) the IT, vertical real estate, and large format wallscape modified regulatory restrictions or building codes; (11) the ability of the Company’s manufacturing facilities to meet their projected manufacturing costs and production capacity; (12) the future financial performance of the Company; (13) the emergence of new technologies and the response of the Company’s customer base to those technologies; (14) the ability of the Company to retain or recruit, or to effect changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (15) the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business; and (16) other risks and uncertainties set forth under the section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F entitled “Risk Factors.”

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and the Company’s management team’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and its directors, officers, and affiliates. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company management team’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, add or to otherwise correct any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, inaccuracies that become apparent after the date hereof or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.