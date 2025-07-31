OFA Group Advances Digital Asset Leadership in Architecture, Now Accepting Crypto Payments for Architectural and AI Solutions

Strategic move enhances crypto treasury accumulation while positioning company at the forefront of digital asset adoption

Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) ("OFA" or "the Company"), an integrated architecture and technology firm, today announced it will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments for its traditional architectural services and AI-driven architectural tools. This initiative builds upon the Company's recently established up to $100 million Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy and represents a significant advancement in OFA's comprehensive approach to integrating digital assets into its business operations.

The decision to accept cryptocurrency payments directly supports OFA's digital asset treasury accumulation strategy while positioning the Company at the forefront of the evolving intersection between traditional business services and digital finance. By accepting crypto payments, OFA creates a natural inflow mechanism for treasury growth that will be strategically incorporated into the Company's existing diversification strategy, enhances payment flexibility for clients, and reinforces OFA's leadership in corporate digital asset adoption. This approach generates multiple yield opportunities through both direct crypto holdings and the operational efficiency gains from accepting digital payments, creating a continuous accumulation mechanism that complements the existing treasury management strategy.The Company believes this payment integration strategy will enhance funding mechanisms across OFA's core verticals.

"Accepting cryptocurrency payments represents the natural evolution of our digital asset treasury strategy," commented OFA COO Thomas Gaffney. "By integrating crypto payments into our service offerings, we're creating a sustainable pipeline for treasury accumulation while providing our clients with cutting-edge payment options. This positions OFA as a vanguard in both architectural innovation and digital finance integration. We believe companies that embrace cryptocurrency today will have significant competitive advantages as digital assets become increasingly prevalent in capital markets and corporate finance."

The cryptocurrency payment system will support major digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Stablecoins and other established cryptocurrencies, with all transactions processed through institutional-grade security protocols. The Company expects this payment option to particularly appeal to crypto-native real estate developers, technology companies, and institutional clients seeking to utilize their digital asset holdings for architectural and AI services.

This strategic expansion reflects OFA's commitment to building a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem that generates yield through multiple channels: strategic treasury holdings, payment processing efficiencies, and enhanced client relationships with crypto-forward businesses.

OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company's mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced. At the forefront of architectural innovation, the Company is developing proprietary AI technologies that aim to enhance the Company's architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. The Company is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement. For more information, please visit https://investor.ofacorp.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company's crypto payment acceptance strategy, the Company's ability to accumulate digital assets through payment processing, the Company's implementation of its crypto treasury strategy, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to cryptocurrency market conditions, regulatory changes affecting digital assets, cybersecurity risks, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

