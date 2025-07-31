TIANJIN, China, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIV Portfolio Management (LIVPM) announces a renewed commitment to philanthropy, expanding its impact through a series of specific initiatives aimed at making a tangible difference in communities. These efforts will focus on areas like education, sustainability, and supporting those who need help the most, reflecting the company’s dedication to doing more than just managing wealth.





LIV Portfolio Management has always been focused on helping clients grow and protect their wealth. Now, the company is putting its resources and expertise into projects that help improve lives. Whether through new partnerships with charities, donations, or the active involvement of its employees, LIVPM is working to empower individuals and provide solutions that will leave a lasting, positive impact.

Giving Back in Tangible Ways

LIV Portfolio Management has partnered with local organizations that focus on important causes, such as education and healthcare for underserved communities. The company will provide both financial support and employee time to help these organizations reach more people in need.

LIV Portfolio Management is launching a volunteer program that lets employees give back by donating paid hours to community projects. In addition, the company will host volunteer days, allowing employees to work together on initiatives such as food banks, shelters, and environmental clean-ups.

To encourage generosity within the company, LIV Portfolio Management is introducing a matching donations program for employees and clients. For every donation made to selected causes, LIVPM will match it, effectively doubling the positive impact. This program will support causes that align with the company's values, like education and environmental conservation.

At LIVPM, we are actively working to protect the planet by supporting habitat restoration projects, improving biodiversity, and investing in clean energy solutions. Our efforts focus on reducing carbon footprints through the adoption of renewable energy, waste reduction programs, and the promotion of sustainable farming practices. We aim to make a lasting impact on the environment, creating a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

The company is creating a scholarship fund that will offer financial support to students from low-income backgrounds who are pursuing higher education. This fund will focus on students entering fields like environmental science, finance, and business, helping to create the next generation of leaders.





A Culture of Giving Back

“At LIV Portfolio Management, we believe that true wealth isn’t just about securing your financial future, it’s about enriching the lives of others,” said Adam Brooks, Chief Operating Officer. “These efforts go beyond just writing checks; they are about making a real difference. We want to empower our clients, employees, and partners to be part of this mission and create a positive, lasting impact.”

Focused on Long-Term Impact

“Philanthropy has always been a cornerstone of our values,” said Brooks. “We’re committed to making sure our efforts aren’t just about short-term help, but about creating real, lasting change, so our initiatives are designed to not only address immediate needs but also empower people and communities to thrive in the long term. We’re excited about the future and the difference we can make together.”

About LIV Portfolio Management

At LIVPM, we believe financial management should be clear, accessible, and always relevant to your life. Whether you’re just starting to build wealth or managing a substantial portfolio, we work alongside you to create strategies that evolve with your goals and needs. Our focus is on helping you make informed decisions that secure your future with confidence and clarity.

We bring together years of experience, a steady approach, and a global perspective to help clients, so you get more than just a financial advisor; you get a true partner in your journey toward long-term security and success.

For more information about LIV Portfolio Management, visit www.livpm.com

