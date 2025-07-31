FTC Solar Launches Safe Harbor Strategy Leveraging Module-Agnostic Universal Torque Tubes & Engineering Services Expertise to Enable Tax Credit Certainty

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, stands ready with an industry-leading Safe Harbor offering to enable utility-scale developers/IPPs to establish “begin construction” status in time to secure full ITC eligibility under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and new “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) rules. FTC Solar is supporting customer’s safe harbor content and planning with smart and flexible safe harbor options today and faster installation times tomorrow.

With the recent policy shifts under the OBBB, many developers face ambiguity in how best to qualify their projects for the 30% ITC and bonus domestic content adder. FTC Solar is uniquely positioned to provide two viable paths to safe harbor qualification:

Capex Safe Harbor via early procurement of FTC’s highly project extensible tracker components, including universal torque tubes, and;



Physical Work Safe Harbor via early-stage foundation procurement and installation, guided by the expertise of FTC’s internal civil and geotechnical engineering teams



The regulatory uncertainty surrounding tax credit eligibility and implementation makes flexibility and optionality critical for solar developers looking to understand all available avenues to maximize project returns. Perhaps more than ever, procuring tracker components may be part of the strategic decision set to preserve ITC eligibility. FTC Solar’s 1P “Pioneer” trackers utilize universal torque tubes with innovative Python Clip rail designs, which eliminate the need to puncture torque tubes and accommodate any variation in module form factor, giving developers and EPCs ultimate flexibility for module changes late in the design process.

Universal torque tubes enable a module agnostic approach, making FTC trackers one of the most resilient investments for developers racing against policy deadlines. Because FTC’s designs prioritize simplicity, developers can optimize capex by procuring additional structural components that seamlessly extend across any project configuration, site challenge, or environmental condition.

“FTC Solar’s products are not just safe harbor eligible – they are optimized for safe harbor,” said Yann Brandt, CEO of FTC Solar. “Today, we have our widest and most robust product offering to date, across both 1P and 2P technologies, optimized for wind speed, stow angle, module type, civil costs, and installation speed. Whether developers pursue a hard money investment or an early works construction start, FTC Solar is ready to support with proven tracker technology, engineering expertise, and domestic capacity. As the market and regulatory environment shifts, we stand ready, and well-positioned, to support customers with smart tracker options to help maximize project flexibility.”

Unlike other providers, FTC Solar brings an integrated strategy to market, offering:

A dedicated engineering team to help identify site-specific pile installation opportunities that meet physical work tests;

to tailor tracker component procurement strategies to the project capex rule;and A rapidly scaling domestic supply chain, with 100% U.S.-sourced trackers available to take orders starting in Q4 2025.



FTC Solar is actively booking safe harbor orders and offering immediate support to meet your safe harbor goals.

For more information on safe harbor strategies and how FTC Solar can help, see a preview of our white paper here: Safe Harbor White Paper and contact our sales team at safeharbor@ftcsolar.com.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.