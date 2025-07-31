U.S. Navy Awards $202 Million Contract to SAIC to Continue Advancing Fleet Deployment Training Program

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has been awarded a $202 million contract to provide an extensive range of training solutions for the U.S. Navy, including modernized virtual and synthetic training environments, as part of the Fleet Deployment Training Program. This initiative is crucial to supporting U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) and associated Fleet commands and activities, significantly enhancing the Navy's readiness to operate and fight effectively across the globe.

The renewed prime contract includes a 10-month base period of performance, four one-year options and one six-month extension option – ensuring a sustained and robust partnership to fortify the Navy's training programs.

"Our team is extremely proud to continue this decades-long, dedicated support for the U.S. Navy to advance their operational readiness,” said Barbara Supplee, SAIC executive vice president of Navy Business Group. “This program is integral to ensuring the Navy is thoroughly prepared to execute any mission assigned by Geographic Combatant and Forward Fleet Commanders. It directly enhances the Navy's ability to deploy and employ all facets of the naval force on a global scale – making a critical difference in combat situations and supporting the Chief of Naval Operation's priority of developing highly capable warfighting teams equipped for the complexities of modern combat environments.”

Under this contract, SAIC will provide the Navy with extensive training and readiness support capabilities across 19 different headquarters and training commands. This encompasses academic instruction, live exercises, synthetic training events and policy support to ensure comprehensive pre-deployment training and certification, as well as post-deployment sustainment for fleet units and staffs.

SAIC’s support extends to delivering advanced training scenarios through Fleet Synthetic Training and Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) environments. These training methods cover the Fleet Training Continuum from Basic Phase unit-level activities to Advanced Phase certifications, culminating in high-end Integrated Phase major exercises for deployment readiness. Additionally, SAIC will provide reach-back training support to strike groups and amphibious ready groups during deployments, adapting to the evolving operational environments and emerging threats.

This contract underscores SAIC's long-standing commitment to enhancing the Navy's global readiness and combat capabilities, playing a pivotal role in improving operational effectiveness and preparedness across the Navy. Our innovative training solutions have been instrumental in ensuring the Navy's ability to swiftly adapt to evolving threats and operational environments. By equipping naval forces to face challenges and secure strategic interests worldwide, SAIC is playing a critical role in ensuring the Navy's ability to maintain operational superiority across the globe.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

