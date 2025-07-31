InspireMD Announces the Appointment of Raymond W. Cohen to its Board of Directors

MIAMI, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced the appointment of Raymond W. Cohen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Cohen has over 40 years of leadership experience in medical technology with a successful track record of scaling commercial operations and creating shareholder value through market leadership and successful exit transactions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ray to InspireMD’s Board of Directors,” said Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD. “We expect to benefit greatly from his vast insights and experience. His operational acumen, strategic vision, and experience driving transformative growth brings a unique perspective that will strengthen our execution and sharpen our long-term value-creation strategy. Following the recent PMA approval of our CGuard Prime carotid stent system, we have quickly shifted our focus to our commercial launch and providing our CGuard Prime therapy to patients and we look forward to working with Ray to enable these goals.”

Mr. Cohen was the CEO and co-founder of Axonics, Inc., which he took public in late 2018 and led through its $3.7 billion acquisition by Boston Scientific in November 2024. Axonics earned recognition as the number one fastest-growing company in the Americas by Deloitte and the Financial Times in 2021.

Until May of 2025, Mr. Cohen served as Chairman of SoniVie Ltd., a clinical stage company focused on a device treatment for hypertension until it was acquired by Boston Scientific for $600 million. Cohen also serves as an independent director for Kestra Medical (Nasdaq: KMTS) and PE-backed Spectrum Vascular Inc., as well as Chairman of privately held Nalu Medical and Vice Chairman of privately held Tulavi, Inc.

Previously, Cohen was CEO of Vessix Vascular, Inc., and publicly traded Cardiac Science Inc., a pioneer in automated external defibrillators which was later acquired by Zoll Medical. Mr. Cohen’s work has earned him numerous honors, including the MedTech MVP Award, EY Entrepreneur of the Year, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from SoCalBio.

“The CGuard Prime stent system represents a true best-in-class innovation. Moreover, the Company’s singular focus, entrepreneurial agility, and deep clinical commitment uniquely positions it to penetrate and lead the U.S. carotid stent market,” said Mr. Cohen. “I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences scaling high-growth MedTech businesses to support Marvin and his team as they strive to execute with precision, capture market share and deliver sustained long-term value.”

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet ™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

