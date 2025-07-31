Golden Rules of Being a Successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Auditor Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: October 1-2, 2025)

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Golden Rules of Being a Successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Auditor Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training will equip you with the essential tools, strategies, and best practices needed to excel as a GMP auditor. Whether you are new to auditing or an experienced professional, this specially designed programme will guide you through the core principles that lead to successful GMP audits. You will learn how to effectively assess compliance with GMP standards, conduct thorough audits, identify non-conformities, and recommend corrective actions to drive continuous improvement.

Focusing on the "Golden Rules" for a successful GMP auditor, you will learn that these principles go beyond technical knowledge. They emphasise building strong communication, developing keen observational skills, and fostering a collaborative approach with auditees - all of which are essential for ensuring the highest compliance and quality in manufacturing environments.

Navigating thorough and successful GMP audits can be a challenging experience within the pharmaceutical industry. GMP auditors play a vital role in safeguarding public health by assessing and ensuring that manufacturing processes meet stringent regulatory standards. Therefore, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are crucial for ensuring product safety, quality, and efficacy.

By the end of this training, you will have a deeper understanding of the GMP audit process and an increased confidence in conducting audits with objectivity and professionalism. Additionally, you will have enhanced your ability to make impactful decisions that ensure compliance, quality, and safety.

Benefits of attending

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the "Golden Rules" of GMP auditing and how they apply to the audit process

Learn how to effectively identify GMP non-conformities, from documentation errors to deviations in manufacturing processes

Align your auditing skills with global GMP standards, helping you stay compliant with industry regulations

Understand how to assess audit findings and suggest practical, effective corrective actions

Develop a risk-based mindset, allowing you to prioritise audit focus areas and address critical compliance issues that could impact product quality and safety

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This training will suit those in the following departments:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to GMP and the role of an auditor

Overview of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and their importance

Understanding the role of GMP auditors in ensuring quality and compliance

Key regulatory authorities (FDA, EMA, MHRA, WHO, PIC/S, TGA) and their GMP requirements

The golden rules of GMP auditing: core principles

Rule 1: maintain objectivity and independence

Rule 2: prepare thoroughly before the audit

Rule 3: focus on critical areas and risks

Rule 4: document findings accurately and clearly

Understanding the importance of these principles in conducting effective audits

Planning and preparing for GMP audits

How to define audit objectives and scope

Creating effective audit checklists and planning strategies

Pre-audit preparations: reviewing documents, data, and previous audit reports

Communicating expectations with the audit team and auditees

Conducting the audit - techniques and best practices

Rule 5: effective communication with auditees

How to ask the right questions and observe processes

Techniques for assessing facilities, equipment, and quality systems

How to maintain professionalism and objectivity during the audit

Workshop - working on the draft audit agenda

Hands-on workshop to practice preparing a GMP audit agenda

Day 2

Identifying GMP non-conformities and risks

Rule 6: be thorough in identifying non-conformities

Techniques for spotting GMP violations and quality issues

Assessing risks associated with non-conformities and their potential impact on product quality

Understanding the severity of findings and classifying risks

Corrective and preventive actions (CAPA)

Rule 7: effective corrective and preventive actions

Understanding CAPA and its importance in GMP auditing

How to work with auditees to develop actionable CAPA plans

Follow-up processes: verifying that corrective actions are implemented

Reporting audit findings and communicating results

Rule 8: clear and objective reporting of findings

Best practices for writing audit reports

How to communicate audit findings effectively to management and auditees

Handling discrepancies, disagreements, and difficult situations during the report phase

Workshop: working on the draft audit report

Hands-on workshop to practice preparing a GMP audit report

Reporting audit findings and communicating results cont.

Rule 9: learn from every audit

How to build a culture of continuous improvement in the auditing process

Self-assessment and reflection: improving your auditing skills over time

How to measure and monitor the effectiveness and efficiency of GMP Audits

Staying up-to-date with regulatory changes and GMP updates

