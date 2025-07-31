Pharmaceutical Packaging Introductory Training Course | Regulatory Essentials, Material Selection, Stability Testing, and Role in Product Development (ONLINE EVENT: September 30, 2025 October 2, 2025)

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain crucial insights into the unique issues and challenges of pharmaceutical packaging to ensure product safety, compliance, and market success.

Effective packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products is critical not only for maintaining product integrity and safety but also for regulatory compliance and market acceptance. Packaging serves multiple functions beyond containment, including protection from environmental factors, ensuring product stability, and providing essential information to healthcare providers and patients. Understanding the intricacies of pharmaceutical packaging is vital for professionals involves in drug development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, quality control, and logistics.

This introductory course is designed to equip delegates with a foundational understanding of pharmaceutical product packaging. It begins with a comprehensive regulatory overview, ensuring participants grasp the essential requirements and compliance standards governing pharmaceutical packaging. The programme also delves into crucial topics such as the selection of packaging materials, considerations for compatibility and stability (including ICH testing and extractables/leachables studies), and the role of packaging in new product development.

Additional topics include:

Pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available - advantages and applications

Trade and transit requirements

Environmental considerations

Artwork design essentials

Specialised areas - child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging

By the end of the course, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the key aspects of pharmaceutical packaging, enabling them to contribute effectively to the successful packaging of pharmaceutical packaging, enabling them to contribute effectively to the successful packaging of pharmaceutical products within their organisations.

Benefits of attending

Gain a useful insight into packaging component and material selection

a useful insight into packaging component and material selection Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems

key properties of various packaging materials/systems Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

pack testing and evaluation Better understand packaging component specifications

packaging component specifications Hear about printing processes and controls

printing processes and controls Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control

knowledge on artwork generation and control Ensure that you comply with the regulatory requirements

that you comply with the regulatory requirements Learn about transit packaging

about transit packaging Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion





Who Should Attend:





Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding of pharmaceutical packaging or are more familiar with the area but looking for a refresher, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the field for more than 25 years.

Those who would benefit from attending include:

Account managers

Artwork producers

Auditors

Business developers

Clinical trial suppliers

Logistics personnel

Packaging design/labelling personnel

Project managers

Purchasers

Quality assurance and control personnel

Regulatory personnel

Suppliers to the industry

Technical writers





Key Topics Covered:





Day 1

NPD process

The role of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory and GMP Requirements

Agencies, guidelines and legislation

Dossier requirements

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Differences between submissions in the EU and USA Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR Counterfeiting and product security Drug Quality and Security Act Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)



Product security and emerging pharma legislation

Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

Compatibility and ICH testing

Testing and evaluation Extractables and leachables



Pack testing and evaluation - ICH

ICH testing

Stability testing

Functionality testing

Special climatic conditions

Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 1

Print processes

Labels

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Day 2

ICH testing continued.

Extraction/migration studies

Leachables, Extractables & Toxicological Issues

Case Study

The EU Perspective

The FDA Perspective: USP <661>

Key properties of various primary packaging materials Part 1

Glass

Plastics (part 1)

Primary packaging materials Part 2

Plastics (part 2)

Primary packaging materials Part 3

Plastics (part 3)

Sachets

Blisters

Tubes

Day 3

Primary packaging materials Part 4

Closures

Active packaging

Aerosols

Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 2

Leaflets

Cartons

Trade/supply chain requirements

Specifications

Environment and sustainability

Trade / transit requirements

Interactive session (Case study: group exercise & feedback)

Takeaway and key messages





Speakers:



Chris Penfold

Experienced Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant

Design Cognition Ltd.



Chris Penfold is a self-motivated, achievement orientated, confidant and creative leader with a proven track record in general and technical management. He is a packaging professional with over 25 years of packaging development and NPD experience working on £million-brands in the OTC, healthcare and Rx pharma arenas for 'blue-chip' multinational companies such as Glaxo (GSK), CIBA (Novartis), Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare.



He is an MBA graduate and Chartered Marketer with extensive cross-functional experience in a broad spectrum of related disciplines, including marketing, supply chain, QC and production. An 'International Player' with experience working in various European countries, Middle East, North America and extended business trips to the Far East. Underpinned by proven interpersonal skills, the ability to make things happen and experience gained from independent international consultancy projects and running his own business, Design Cognition Ltd.



Specialities and Competencies:



Chris' technical competence and commercial foresight underpin his expertise in design strategy and management. He has many years of experience in New Product Development, management, and delivery and has pioneered outsourcing opportunities by developing processes, best practice and new ways of working to deliver top and bottom-line business benefits - predominantly in the healthcare industry. This has included benefits through his large and reliable network of Far Eastern products and tooling sourcing, development and supply partners.



Chris' extensive knowledge of all packaging principles and processes includes: plastics and plastic conversion processes, glass, laminates, paper/board together with knowledge of printing technology, reprographics and origination principles. He has an in-depth knowledge of healthcare legislation, including working at the 'cutting edge' of Braille implementation.







For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy1sse

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.