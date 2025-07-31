Nitrosamines in the Pharmaceutical Industry Regulatory Requirements Training Course | Regulatory, Quality, Sales, and Analytical Functions (ONLINE EVENT: October 13-14, 2025)

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Regulatory Requirements on Nitrosamines in the Pharmaceutical Industry Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will benefit nitrosamine decision makers and those who can benefit from a broader understanding of the full picture of nitrosamines in regulatory affairs, sales, quality, and analytical departments.

Nitrosamine regulations are the most impactful change to our industry in recent years, affecting 30% of current and new products, including generics. Regulatory expectations have changed frequently and vary globally. In this webinar, we will discuss the major requirements and strategies. Those new to the subject and those growing their nitrosamine team will find value in seeing the entire picture. Experienced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will receive detailed instructions for common pain points, like risk assessments.

Benefits of attending

Enhance your understanding of current regulatory framework and recent changes

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

History and background

Classes of nitrosamines

Regulatory update

Team building

Risk assessments

At risk structures

Limit determination

Day 2

Nitrosation Assay Procedure (NAP) test

Analytical instruments and methods

Control strategy

Remediation

Post approval changes

Where are we going? Future state and unanswered questions

