Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 31, 2025 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Telemark Kildevann Holding AS (“TKV”), a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer.



The transaction, which was previously announced on May 30, 2025, has now closed following customary regulatory approvals and completion conditions.



The acquisition marks another milestone for Refresco as it continues to expand its footprint. With facilities in Fyresdal and Aurskog, Norway, TKV is well-known for its production of soft drinks and high-quality spring and mineral waters, supplying both retail and branded customers in Norway and Sweden.

CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues of Telemark Kildevann to Refresco. This acquisition is another step forward in our Buy & Build strategy and underlines our commitment to further complement our existing operations across Europe. We look forward to working with the team and continuing to deliver high-quality beverage solutions to customers.”

Following completion of the acquisition, TKV will now be fully integrated into Refresco’s operational platform.

About Refresco

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com

