Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann

 | Source: Refresco Refresco

Press Release

Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 31, 2025 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of Telemark Kildevann Holding AS (“TKV”), a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer.

The transaction, which was previously announced on May 30, 2025, has now closed following customary regulatory approvals and completion conditions.

The acquisition marks another milestone for Refresco as it continues to expand its footprint. With facilities in Fyresdal and Aurskog, Norway, TKV is well-known for its production of soft drinks and high-quality spring and mineral waters, supplying both retail and branded customers in Norway and Sweden.

CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:
“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues of Telemark Kildevann to Refresco. This acquisition is another step forward in our Buy & Build strategy and underlines our commitment to further complement our existing operations across Europe. We look forward to working with the team and continuing to deliver high-quality beverage solutions to customers.”

Following completion of the acquisition, TKV will now be fully integrated into Refresco’s operational platform.

About Refresco
Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com

Media Contacts
Refresco Corporate Communications
Hendrik de Wit
+31 6 1586 1311
hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

Press release - Refresco completes acquisition of Telemark Kildevann

Recommended Reading

  • July 23, 2025 09:00 ET | Source: Refresco
    Refresco Appoints Steve Presley as CEO

    Press ReleaseRefresco Appoints Steve Presley as CEO Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 23, 2025 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, announces that Steve Presley has been...

    Read More
    Refresco Appoints Steve Presley as CEO
  • June 26, 2025 08:00 ET | Source: Refresco
    Refresco Announces Leadership Transition

    Press Release Refresco Announces Leadership Transition CEO Hans Roelofs to Retire Effective August 1, 2025 Refresco’s Supervisory Board Has Launched Succession Plan Rotterdam, The Netherlands,...

    Read More
    Refresco Announces Leadership Transition