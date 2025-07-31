Elucent Medical Marks 25,000 Lives Impacted Through EnVisio® Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucent Medical is proud to announce that more than 25,000 successful procedures have been performed using the EnVisio® In-Body Spatial Intelligence™ platform. This milestone reflects Elucent’s ongoing commitment to transforming breast cancer surgery through innovation; by providing smarter and more precise technology.

"Behind every number is a patient who deserves the best care possible," said Jason Pesterfield, CEO of Elucent. “Reaching 25,000 procedures highlights the trust surgeons have in our technology and reinforces our mission to support patients during one of the most critical times in their lives.”

EnVisio is a cutting-edge surgical guidance technology designed to transform breast cancer surgery by improving visibility, enhancing precision, and streamlining workflows. Engineered with both clinicians and patients in mind, the EnVisio platform delivers:

Wire- and Radiation-Free SmartClip® – A small, permanently implantable soft tissue marker placed under image guidance prior to surgery, allows for scheduling flexibility and enhanced patient comfort.

Effortless Tool Integration – Standard surgical instruments are transformed into smart tools that enhance surgical workflow without interruption.

Unmatched Surgical Precision – Continuous true 3D surgical awareness provides distance, depth, and direction from the tip of the smart tool to the SmartClip® marker in real-time.



“As the first surgeon to use the EnVisio System, I’ve watched this technology evolve and improve,” said Dr. Dana Henkel, Breast Surgeon at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. “The fact that it’s now used in 25,000 cases speaks volumes about its reliability, usability, and clinical value.”

As Elucent celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of surgical innovation and continuing its mission to impact patient care and redefine the standard of surgery nationwide.

For more information about EnVisio, visit www.elucent.com or contact Elucent Medical at (844) 417-1700.

ABOUT ELUCENT MEDICAL

Elucent Medical is a leading innovator in the field of guided surgical technologies, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through precision and accuracy. Its flagship solutions—EnVisio® and SmartClip®—deliver soft-tissue localization and navigation powered by In-Body Spatial Intelligence™ (iSi). With a commitment to innovation and collaboration, Elucent Medical is driving advancements in surgical oncologic care, making a positive impact on the lives of patients and the medical professionals who treat them. For more information about Elucent Medical and its innovative solutions, please visit www.elucent.com.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Elucent Medical and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries Christina Sweet Elucent Medical (844) 417-1700 Christina.Sweet@Elucent.com