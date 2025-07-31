REPUVE: The Official Way to Verify a Vehicle’s Legal Status in Mexico

Ciudad de México, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPUVE is pleased to announce the launch of its platform, created to enable individuals to check the legal status of a car and determine whether it is stolen or not in Mexico.



The Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE) provides access to a detailed report that offers legal certainty regarding vehicle ownership in any state of the Mexican Republic, ensuring public safety and peace of mind. REPUVE will authenticate vehicle registrations, provide crucial information to vehicle owners, public security authorities, and the prosecution, helping to combat vehicle theft and motorcycle theft while also preventing crime.



“Registro Público Vehicular (REPUVE) is a database of stolen vehicles, cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles circulating in the national territory. The REPUVE belongs to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), Executive Secretariat of the State Public Security System (SESESP), Secretariat of the Interior, and the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP),” said a spokesperson for REPUVE. “The aim is to provide public and legal certainty for acts carried out with vehicles.”



With users only needing the plates of their vehicle or the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in REPUVE Citizen Consultation (Consulta Ciudadana), individuals can achieve enhanced confidence when buying a used car, ensuring it has not been stolen.



To consult citizens at the REPUVE, users only need one of the following requirements:

Plate number (without scripts or spaces) Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Foal of Registration Constance (FCI) Number of Constance of Registration (NCI)

If a vehicle is registered in the Public Vehicle Registry, then individuals will additionally find the following detailed vehicle information when making the query:

Mark

Model

Model Year

Class

Type

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Number of Constance of Registration (NCI)

Number of Plates

Number of doors

Country of origin

Version

Displacement (cc/L)

Number of cylinders

After the information has been added to the clear and user-friendly online form, users will receive a comprehensive report in PDF format via email within a few minutes. If they have discovered that their used car has been stolen, the platform encourages them to approach the Public Prosecutor’s Office and make the corresponding complaint.



REPUVE encourages individuals to check the legal status of any car in seconds with its easy-to-use platform or with the REPUVE App today.



About REPUVE



The Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE) serves to provide public safety and legal certainty regarding vehicle ownership in any state of the Mexican Republic, enabling individuals to check the legal status of their vehicle in Mexico on an easy-to-use platform.



