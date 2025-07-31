Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

TEANECK, N.J., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 of $224,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $432,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $955,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $873,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. Income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included a one-time death benefit from the Company's bank-owned life insurance policy related to a former employee of approximately $543,000.

Other Financial Highlights:

Total assets decreased $49.7 million, or 5.1%, to $921.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, due largely to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and loans.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $31.9 million, or 61.1%, to $20.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 due as excess funds were used to pay down borrowings.

Securities increased $4.3 million, or 3.1%, to $144.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $140.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Net loans decreased $18.5 million, or 2.6%, to $693.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $711.7 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases in residential mortgages and construction loans.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $628.2 million, decreasing $14.0 million, or 2.2%, compared to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024, due to a $11.5 million decrease in certificates of deposit, a $2.8 million decrease in NOW accounts, a $2.3 million decrease in money market accounts and a $2.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing checking accounts. The decreases were offset by a $4.6 million increase in savings accounts. The average rate on deposits decreased 16 basis points to 3.75% for the first half of 2025 from 3.91% for the first half of 2024 due to lower interest rates and a lesser percentage of deposits consisting of higher-costing certificates of deposit.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $36.2 million, or 21.0% to $135.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $172.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings was largely attributable to advances that matured during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The first half of 2025 has fallen in line with our projections. While loan demand has remained steady, we expect an uptick later this year and into early 2026. We remain dedicated to continued growth in our commercial portfolio while ensuring we limit risk to certain markets and property types. Growth in consumer and commercial deposits is another key initiative as we look to reduce cost of funds.”

“We were able to complete our 5th stock buyback recently. Since the IPO, we have reduced our outstanding shares by 1,653,571 and improved our tangible book value per minority share from $22.04 to $29.10. We continue to focus efforts on improving shareholder value.”

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income increased $657,000, or 151.9%, to $224,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from a net loss of $432,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $951,000 in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $229,000 in income tax benefit.

Interest income increased $31,000, or 0.3%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $21,000, or 16.4%, to $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $127,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to a 164 basis point decrease in the average yield from 5.90% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to the lower interest rate environment. This was offset by a $1.3 million increase in the average balance to $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting loan and securities repayments, which were offset by a reduction of borrowings.

Interest income on loans decreased $7,000, or 0.1%, as a seven basis point increase in the yield was offset by a $12.3 million decrease in the average balance of loans.

Interest income on securities increased $86,000, or 4.6%, due to a 151 basis point increase in the average yield offset by a $44.4 million decrease in the average balance. The changes in the yield and average balance reflect that, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately $66.0 million in amortized cost ($57.1 million in market value) of securities with a weighted average yield of 1.89% and reinvested $32.7 million of these proceeds into securities with a weighted average yield of 5.60%.

Interest expense decreased $920,000, or 11.9%, from $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to lower average balances and costs on deposits and lower balances on borrowings. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the use of hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits by $186,000. At June 30, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $730,000, or 11.7%, to $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to a 32 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.99% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $35.4 million to $482.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $517.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 while the average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $5.6 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $190,000, or 12.9%, from $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $40.0 million to $130.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $170.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 47 basis points to 3.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to the new borrowings being shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $951,000, or 34.7%, to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase reflected a 48 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 0.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 53 basis points to 1.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from 1.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

We did not record a provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a $35,000 provision for credit losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.



Non-interest income increased $29,000, or 9.4%, to $332,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $303,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $13,000, or 6.0%, due to higher balances during 2025, which was augmented by an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $9,000 and an increase in fee and service charge income of $11,000.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $129,000, or 3.5%, over the comparable 2024 period. Professional fees increased $112,000, or 43.2%, due to an increase in audit and consulting fees. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $274,000, or 74.6%, as a result of the lease-buyback transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which resulted in increased lease expense going forward. These were offset by a $83,000, or 3.9%, reduction in salaries and employee benefits, which decreased due to lower headcount, a $99,000, or 86.1%, decrease in advertising expenses and a $78,000, or 29.4%, decrease in other non-interest expense.

Income tax expense increased $229,000, or 151.9%, to a benefit of $53,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from a $281,000 benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to an increase of $886,000 in net income.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income increased by $1.8 million, or 209.4%, to a net income of $955,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a net loss of $873,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.9 million in net interest income, partially offset by an increase of $488,000 in income tax expense. Income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 included a one-time death benefit of approximately $543,000 from the Company's bank-owned life insurance policy related to a former employee.

Interest income increased $893,000, or 4.4%, from $20.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $21.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $95,000, or 34.4%, to $371,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $276,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to a $4.8 million increase in the average balance to $13.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This was partially offset by 92 basis point decrease in the average yield from 6.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on loans increased $387,000, or 2.3%, to $16.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $16.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due primarily to a 18 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 4.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, offset by a $10.3 million decrease in the average balance to $701.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $711.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest income on securities increased $390,000, or 11.5%, to $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to a 143 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 5.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which was offset by a $32.9 million decrease in the average balance to $143.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $176.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average balance and the increase in the yield was as a result of the balance sheet restructuring undertaken in the fourth quarter of 2024, where certain lower-yielding securities were sold, a portion of the proceeds were reinvested into higher-yielding securities and all remaining held to maturity securities were reclassified as available for sale.

Interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 6.6%, from $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $14.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 due to lower average balances on certificates of deposit and borrowings and a lower rate paid on certificates of deposit. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the use of hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits by $363,000. At June 30, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $938,000, or 7.7%, to $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to a 16 basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average cost was driven by a 21 basis point decrease in the average cost of certificates of deposit to 4.13% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 4.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $33.8 million to $483.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $517.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 while average NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $7.7 million and $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $62,000, or 2.1%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $16.2 million to $144.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $160.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 33 basis points to 3.99% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 3.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to the new borrowings being for shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 35.1%, to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase reflected a 47 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.15% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 0.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 50 basis points to 1.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from 1.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



We recorded a $80,000 recovery of credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to a $70,000 provision for credit losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was due to the decrease in loans and held-to-maturity securities.

Non-interest income increased $619,000, or 102.7%, to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $602,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $564,000, or 132.0%, due to a death benefit related to a former employee and higher balances during 2025. In addition to the death benefit, gains on sale of loans also increased by $38,000 when compared to the comparable period in 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $345,000, or 4.7%, over the comparable 2024 period. Professional fees increased $114,000, or 25.0%, due to higher audit and consulting expense. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $574,000, or 77.8%, as a result of the lease-buyback transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which resulted in increased lease expense going forward. These were offset by a $162,000, or 3.8%, reduction in salaries and employee benefit, which decreased due to lower headcount, advertising expense, which decreased by $104,000, or 46.0%, and other non-interest expense, which decreased $102,000, or 20.0%.

Income tax expense increased $488,000, or 85.8%, to a benefit of $81,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a $568,000 benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to an increase of $2.3 million in income.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $921.8 million at June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $49.7 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $31.9 million during the period primarily due to the paydown of borrowings. Net loans decreased $18.5 million, or 2.6%, due to $32.0 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $15.5 million. This resulted in a $14.5 million decrease in the balance of residential loans and a $17.4 million decrease in construction loans, offset by a $7.3 million and $8.0 million of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, respectively. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities available for sale increased $4.3 million or 3.1%, due to new purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

Delinquent loans increased $6.1 million to $20.4 million, or 2.94% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $7.1 million, which is considered well-secured, accruing and in the process of collection. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased from $14.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $13.9 million, which represented 1.50% of total assets at June 30, 2025. No loans were charged-off during the three or six months ended June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024. The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.37% of total loans and 18.69% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.37% of total loans and 18.77% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. At June 30, 2025, the Company had no allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities, as the Company did not hold any held-to-maturity securities at June 30, 2025 or at December 31, 2024.

Total liabilities decreased $50.8 million, or 6.1%, to $783.4 million mainly due to a $13.9 million decrease in deposits and by a $36.2 million decrease in borrowings. Total deposits decreased $14.0 million, or 2.2%, to $628.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $642.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflected a decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, which decreased by $11.5 million to $481.8 million from $493.3 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease in NOW deposit accounts, which decreased by $2.8 million to $52.6 million from $55.4 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease in money market deposit accounts, which decreased by $2.3 million to $11.7 million from $14.0 million at December 31, 2024, and by a decrease in noninterest bearing demand accounts, which decreased by $2.0 million from $32.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $30.7 million at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, brokered deposits were $108.0 million or 17.2% of deposits and municipal deposits were $25.4 million or 4.1% of deposits. At June 30, 2025, uninsured deposits represented 9.1% of the Bank’s total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $36.2 million, or 21.0%, due to paydown of existing borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $10.5 million, or 35.6%, to $40.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $29.5 million at December 31, 2024, while long-term borrowings decreased $46.7 million, or 32.8%, to $95.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $142.7 million at December 31, 2024. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $241.3 million of which $139.0 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.2 million to $138.4 million, primarily due to net income of $955,000. At June 30, 2025, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-total assets was 14.96%, compared to 13.99% at December 31, 2024.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited) As of As of June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,471,838 $ 18,020,527 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 10,861,717 34,211,681 Cash and cash equivalents 20,333,555 52,232,208 Securities available for sale, at fair value 144,602,468 140,307,447 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,590,950 and $2,620,949, respectively 693,211,303 711,716,236 Premises and equipment, net 4,561,786 4,727,302 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities 7,204,900 8,803,000 Accrued interest receivable 4,225,196 4,232,563 Core deposit intangibles 129,255 152,893 Bank-owned life insurance 31,329,401 31,859,604 Right of use asset 10,506,417 10,776,596 Other assets 5,730,379 6,682,035 Total Assets $ 921,834,660 $ 971,489,884 Liabilities and Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 30,696,810 $ 32,681,963 Interest bearing deposits 597,532,976 609,506,079 Total deposits 628,229,786 642,188,042 FHLB advances-short term 40,000,000 29,500,000 FHLB advances-long term 95,944,439 142,673,182 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,223,479 2,809,205 Lease liabilities 10,579,107 10,780,363 Other liabilities 5,418,148 6,249,932 Total liabilities 783,394,959 834,200,724 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,008,389 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 13,059,175 at December 31, 2024 130,083 130,592 Additional paid-in capital 55,260,550 55,269,962 Retained earnings 90,961,990 90,006,648 Unearned ESOP shares (369,670 shares at June 30, 2025 and 382,933 shares at December 31, 2024) (4,369,992 ) (4,520,594 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,542,930 ) (3,597,448 ) Total stockholders’ equity 138,439,701 137,289,160 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 921,834,660 $ 971,489,884





BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,291,923 $ 8,299,404 $ 16,895,052 $ 16,506,796 Securities Taxable 1,943,360 1,846,717 3,773,754 3,363,060 Tax-exempt 2,894 13,124 5,789 26,272 Other interest-earning assets 266,987 314,964 754,158 639,268 Total interest income 10,505,164 10,474,209 21,428,753 20,535,396 Interest expense Deposits 5,524,138 6,253,895 11,286,462 12,223,776 FHLB advances 1,286,421 1,476,600 2,854,448 2,916,669 Total interest expense 6,810,559 7,730,495 14,140,910 15,140,445 Net interest income 3,694,605 2,743,714 7,287,843 5,394,951 (Recovery) provision for credit losses — 35,000 (80,000 ) 70,000 Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses 3,694,605 2,708,714 7,367,843 5,324,951 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 59,755 49,203 115,574 107,790 Gain on sale of loans 8,768 — 37,830 — Bank-owned life insurance 228,392 215,056 990,623 427,015 Other 34,795 38,945 77,055 67,477 Total non-interest income 331,710 303,204 1,221,082 602,282 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,059,942 2,143,388 4,140,141 4,301,953 Occupancy and equipment 640,444 366,908 1,311,913 738,025 FDIC insurance assessment 103,934 106,716 210,520 207,313 Data processing 305,034 318,520 620,731 622,125 Advertising 16,000 115,100 121,500 225,200 Director fees 170,812 151,549 330,256 307,249 Professional fees 372,364 260,112 571,094 456,897 Other 185,972 263,490 408,017 510,112 Total non-interest expense 3,854,502 3,725,783 7,714,172 7,368,874 Income (loss) before income taxes 171,813 (713,865 ) 874,753 (1,441,641 ) Income tax benefit (52,582 ) (281,386 ) (80,589 ) (568,182 ) Net income (loss) $ 224,395 $ (432,479 ) $ 955,342 $ (873,459 ) Earnings (loss) per Share - basic $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 12,635,990 12,803,925 12,642,744 12,828,428 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,641,179 12,803,925 12,644,701 12,828,428





BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED RATIOS

(unaudited) At or For the Three Months At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios (1): Return (loss) on average assets (2) 0.02 % (0.18 )% 0.10 % (0.18 )% Return (loss) on average equity (3) 0.16 % (1.32 )% 0.10 % (1.32 )% Interest rate spread (4) 1.20 % 0.72 % 1.15 % 0.68 % Net interest margin (5) 1.74 % 1.21 % 1.70 % 1.20 % Efficiency ratio (6) 95.73 % 122.28 % 90.66 % 122.87 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.49 % 114.12 % 115.24 % 114.56 % Net loans to deposits 110.34 % 109.02 % 110.34 % 109.02 % Average equity to average assets (7) 15.02 % 13.48 % 14.88 % 14.71 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 15.32 % 13.52 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 0.37 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 18.69 % 21.20 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 2.00 % 1.82 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.50 % 1.33 %





(1 ) Certain performance ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 are annualized. (2 ) Represents net income (loss) divided by average total assets. (3 ) Represents net income (loss) divided by average stockholders’ equity. (4 ) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024. (5 ) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024. (6 ) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (7 ) Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.



LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Real estate: Residential First Mortgage $ 458,212,962 $ 472,747,542 Commercial Real Estate 125,349,129 118,008,866 Multi-Family Real Estate 82,118,178 74,152,418 Construction 25,766,387 43,183,657 Commercial and Industrial 4,282,269 6,163,747 Consumer 73,328 80,955 Total loans 695,802,253 714,337,185 Allowance for credit losses (2,590,950 ) (2,620,949 ) Net loans $ 693,211,303 $ 711,716,236



The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated:

At June 30, At December 31, 2025 2024 Amount Percent Average Rate Amount Percent Average Rate (unaudited) Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 30,696,810 4.89 % — % $ 32,681,963 5.09 % — % NOW accounts 52,611,377 8.37 % 2.64 55,378,051 8.62 % 2.53 Money market accounts 11,677,716 1.86 % 0.48 13,996,460 2.18 % 0.58 Savings accounts 51,419,664 8.18 % 2.02 46,851,793 7.30 % 1.90 Certificates of deposit 481,824,219 76.70 % 3.88 493,279,775 76.81 % 4.37 Total $ 628,229,786 100.00 % 3.37 % $ 642,188,042 100.00 % 3.42 %



Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,976 $ 106 4.26 % $ 8,644 $ 127 5.90 % Loans 697,792 8,292 4.77 % 710,058 8,299 4.70 % Securities 141,141 1,946 5.52 % 185,497 1,860 4.01 % Other interest-earning assets 7,085 161 9.09 % 8,689 188 8.66 % Total interest-earning assets 855,994 10,505 4.92 % 912,888 10,474 4.61 % Non-interest-earning assets 65,094 58,933 Total assets $ 921,088 $ 971,821 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 73,261 $ 447 2.44 % $ 67,687 $ 329 1.96 % Savings accounts 48,751 249 2.05 % 44,093 205 1.87 % Certificates of deposit (1) 482,516 4,828 4.01 % 517,882 5,720 4.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 604,528 5,524 3.67 % 629,662 6,254 3.99 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 130,277 1,286 3.96 % 170,295 1,476 3.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 734,805 6,810 3.72 % 799,957 7,730 3.89 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 32,076 39,162 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 15,894 1,654 Total liabilities 782,775 840,773 Total equity 138,313 131,048 Total liabilities and equity $ 921,088 $ 971,821 Net interest income $ 3,695 $ 2,744 Interest rate spread (2) 1.20 % 0.72 % Net interest margin (3) 1.74 % 1.21 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.49 % 114.12 %





1. Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $186,000 and $461,000, respectively. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,270 $ 371 5.58 % $ 8,505 $ 276 6.50 % Loans 701,423 16,894 4.82 % 711,744 16,507 4.64 % Securities 143,199 3,779 5.28 % 176,081 3,389 3.85 % Other interest-earning assets 7,692 384 9.97 % 8,395 363 8.65 % Total interest-earning assets 865,584 21,428 4.95 % 904,725 20,535 4.54 % Non-interest-earning assets 61,323 59,313 Total assets $ 926,907 $ 964,038 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 76,313 $ 904 2.39 % $ 68,569 $ 664 1.95 % Savings accounts 47,299 475 2.02 % 43,720 403 1.85 % Certificates of deposit (1) 483,380 9,907 4.13 % 517,189 11,157 4.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 606,992 11,286 3.75 % 629,478 12,224 3.91 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 144,120 2,854 3.99 % 160,282 2,916 3.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 751,112 14,140 3.80 % 789,760 15,140 3.86 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 32,425 38,425 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 5,420 2,763 Total liabilities 788,957 830,948 Total equity 137,950 133,090 Total liabilities and equity $ 926,907 $ 964,038 Net interest income $ 7,288 $ 5,395 Interest rate spread (2) 1.15 % 0.68 % Net interest margin (3) 1.70 % 1.20 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.24 % 114.56 %





1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $363,000 and $749,000, respectively. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets



Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (In thousands) Interest income: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 94 $ (114 ) $ (21 ) $ 201 $ (106 ) $ 95 Loans receivable (534 ) 526 (7 ) (592 ) 979 387 Securities (2,142 ) 2,228 86 (1,554 ) 1,944 390 Other interest earning assets (80 ) 53 (27 ) (71 ) 92 21 Total interest-earning assets (2,662 ) 2,693 31 (2,017 ) 2,910 893 Interest expense: NOW and money market accounts 29 89 118 79 161 240 Savings accounts 23 21 44 34 38 72 Certificates of deposit (368 ) (524 ) (892 ) (718 ) (532 ) (1,250 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1,138 ) 948 (190 ) (591 ) 529 (62 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (1,454 ) 534 (920 ) (1,197 ) 197 (1,000 ) Net (decrease) increase in net interest income $ (1,208 ) $ 2,159 $ 951 $ (820 ) $ 2,713 $ 1,893



Contacts

Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110