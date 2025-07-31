Silver State Schools Credit Union Adopts Point Predictive’s Income and Employment Validation Technology, IEValidateTM To Streamline Member Experience

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), Nevada's trusted financial partner serving communities across the Silver State, today announced the adoption of IEValidate. The adoption will transform SSSCU's lending process by enabling instant income and employment verification, allowing the credit union to safely grow its portfolio while creating a friction-free experience for members.

The integration addresses a critical challenge in today's lending environment, where traditional income verification methods often frustrate members and slow down the approval process.

With IEValidate, SSSCU will be able to

Streamline loans – automate up to 80% of income and employment validations.

– automate up to 80% of income and employment validations. Reduce risk – identify fraud and misrepresentation.

– identify fraud and misrepresentation. Convert more loans – increase conversion rates of credit-approved loans by 50%.



"At SSSCU, our members come first, and we're always looking for ways to make their financial journey smoother and more convenient," said Scott Arkills, CEO of SSSCU. "By partnering with Point Predictive, we're not just improving our lending process – we're revolutionizing how our members experience financing. This technology allows us to say yes faster while maintaining the security and reliability our members expect from their credit union."

Point Predictive's IEValidate will enable SSSCU to provide insights that can reduce proof of income and employment requests on up to 80% of approved loans, dramatically improving the member experience while maintaining robust risk management standards.

IEValidate provides instant validation of member income and employment, eliminating the need for pay stubs, bank statements, or banking credentials. When an applicant applies for a loan, rather than supplying this information, SSSCU will access income and employment validation directly from Point Predictive in less than a second. Armed with that information, the credit union can determine if further information is needed, allowing most loans to proceed without additional documentation safely.

"Silver State Schools Credit Union represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking financial institution that understands how technology can enhance member relationships while strengthening their lending portfolio," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By implementing our income and employment verification solutions, SSSCU is positioning itself to serve its members more effectively, providing faster approvals and a more convenient lending experience while maintaining the highest standards of risk management."

For SSSCU members, the benefits will be immediate and tangible. Loan applications that previously required multiple days for income verification can now be processed in minutes. Members will no longer need to search for pay stubs or wait for employer verification calls, creating a streamlined experience that aligns with their expectations for modern financial services.

About Silver State Schools Credit Union:

Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU), founded in 1951, is a State-Chartered financial cooperative focused on Prioritizing People Over Profit. The Credit Union serves over 64,000 members in the Southern Nevada community, with ten branches in the valley. SSSCU provides “Excellent Member Service and Financial Solutions – For Life!” via a wide range of banking products, that are simple, secure, and convenient.

As of March 31st, 2025, SSSCU reported Total Assets of $1.284 Billion, Deposits of $1.179 Billion, and Loans of $906 Million. Liquidity remains strong at $$168 Million, and the Credit Union is well-capitalized with a Regulatory Net Worth of $118 Million, equal to 9.21% of Total Assets. Accounts are insured up to $500,000. American Share Insurance insures each account up to $250,000. Excess Share Insurance Corporation provides up to an additional $250,000 of insurance per account. This institution is not federally insured. For more information, visit silverstatecu.com

About Point Predictive:

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers receive loans more quickly, and lenders achieve a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.