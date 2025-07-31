Critical Metals Corp Announces the Creation of an Advisory Board

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has formed an Advisory Board, which will advise Critical Metals Corp’s Board of Directors and executive management team as the Company develops its portfolio of critical minerals projects. The Advisory Board includes Christian Aramayo and Mathew August.

“As Critical Metals Corp advances both our flagship rare earth project in Greenland, Tanbreez, and our lithium asset in Europe, Wolfsberg, we look forward to leveraging the collective experience of our Advisory Board to take the company to the next level,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We are confident that this added level of leadership at the Company strategically positions us to continue to deliver long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Christian Aramayo

Mr. Aramayo brings more than 20 years of experience in international mining, corporate and investment experience to Critical Metals Corp. On the Company’s Advisory Board, he will focus on providing consultation for project development. Over the course of his career, Mr. Aramayo has supported with the operations and project development of leading global mining companies, such as Barrick and Kinross Gold Corporation. He specialized in scaling world-class mining projects and operations in harsh environments. Currently, Mr. Aramayo is the COO and Co-Founder of Kuya Silver, a mineral exploration and development company focused on silver assets in Peru, Saudi Arabia and Canada. In addition, he serves on Board of Directors at SICG SAC and as an Advisor to the Board of Blue Moon Mining.

“Critical Metals Corp holds mineral assets in Greenland and Europe, focused on metals relevant to evolving markets," noted Mr. Aramayo. "I look forward to contributing my experience in global mining development to support the company's project advancement efforts."

Mathew August

Mr. August brings more than 15 years of experience in long term investing, advising and growing businesses in the defense, technology and natural resources sector to Critical Metals Corp. On the Company’s Advisory Board, he will be focused on US Capital Markets & Department of Defense Relations support. He is Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners, a single-family office investment firm and merchant bank, where he oversees strategic investments.

“As a prolific equity investor, I deeply appreciate the strength of the long-term value of Critical Metals Corp, which is underpinned by a healthy portfolio of critical mineral assets,” said Mr. August. “As the Company enters its next stage of development, I plan to utilize my expertise in both the investment community and D.C. to support its ability to deliver value.”

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

