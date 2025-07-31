Kody Miller Returns to Rate from CrossCountry Mortgage, Bringing Elite Tech and Client Focus as VP of Mortgage Lending

DENVER, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that Colorado-based loan officer Kody Miller has rejoined the company. Miller, who has served homebuyers in the Denver area and beyond for more than a decade, brings a deep commitment to client service, strong community ties, and a proven record of leadership in the local business community.

A Colorado native, Miller previously held board leadership positions with the Colorado Springs Executives Association and The Pikes Peak Club. His team now serves clients nationwide, though he continues to be a trusted resource for families across Colorado.

“I made the move back to Rate after exploring other opportunities because of its unmatched technology, elevated professionalism, and commitment to excellence,” said Miller. “Simply put, Rate operates at a higher level, and it’s where I know I can best serve the market, given my own skills and talents. I’m proud to be back with a company that sets the standard in every area and at every touch point, serving customers with the best tools and people in the industry.”

“We’re excited to welcome Kody back to Rate,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “He’s been a trusted resource for borrowers in the Denver area for years, and his deep community involvement reflects the values we prioritize as a company. We’re proud to have him on the team again.”

Miller’s return comes as Rate continues to build momentum by investing in technology, service, and local leadership to grow its reach and impact in top markets across the country.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact

press@rate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a46d50a3-ec99-4408-91ef-4c83840f0f81